Church President Russell M. Nelson recounts what he's learned in 101 years of life, in an Instagram post on Sept. 5, 2025.

This week on social media, President Russell M. Nelson shared thoughts and observations from his 101 years of life. Other leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints also continued to sustain President Nelson by highlighting his defining attributes and teachings they have learned from him throughout their ministry together.

Noting the privilege of living to age 101 — and the knowledge that comes with it — President Nelson shared a notable truth he has learned: “We are happiest when we remember our divine worth and extend that recognition to others — beginning with our own families,” he wrote in a Sept. 5 post.

President Nelson also posted on Sept. 9, sharing that he celebrated his birthday with his children near and that the tenderness he feels for them remains constant.

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles emphasized President Nelson’s ability to heed the Lord’s direction and guidance.

“Whether it is announcing new temples, building relationships with others or moving missionary work forward, when he gets guidance from the Lord, he will act as quickly as he can to bring it to the Saints and bless their lives,” he wrote in a Sept. 8 post.

Echoing the words of President Nelson, Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles said that “the Lord expects us to be peacemakers,” leaving the judgment to Him.

“The Lord isn’t saying to us that we have to tolerate abuse, or remain in circumstances or situations that are harmful,” he said in a Sept. 10 reel. “The Lord says to us that we can — even should — seek redress.”

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles recalled experiences with President Nelson that have confirmed to him that he is a Prophet of God.

“I have been lifted as he has testified of Jesus Christ. I have knelt with him in prayer. He has blessed me with his hands on my head. He has counseled me with love and inspiration,” he wrote in a Sept. 7 post.

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson said the message of optimism she received from listening to one of President Nelson’s talks as part of her morning routine was just what she needed to start the day.

“His reassuring, hopeful, loving, prophetic messages always steel me for the challenges of the day. And I always hear something new and find myself marking and noting an insight I hadn’t had before,” she wrote in a Sept. 7 reel.

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles reflected on an “unforgettable evening in Bolivia” where he witnessed President Nelson feel impressed to deliver his remarks in Spanish while meeting with Primary children.

“I never imagined needing a headset to understand the Prophet’s words. Yet as he spoke, the Spirit transcended language. Tears flowed. Reverence filled the room. It was a powerful witness of the love between God’s children and His humble servant, our living Prophet,” he wrote in a Sept. 8 post.

Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, expressed gratitude for President Nelson’s teachings of covenant relationships with Heavenly Father.

She referenced President Nelson’s October 2022 Liahona article, titled “The Everlasting Covenant,” which illustrates the relationship formed with God on the covenant path.

“I have learned so many beautiful principles about covenants through the teachings of President Nelson. They have helped me become closer to my Savior and my Father in Heaven as I have come to understand in a deeper way my covenant relationship with Them,” she wrote in a Sept. 8 post.

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles expressed gratitude for President Nelson and his example to him. When he was first called to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, Elder Renlund was intimidated. However, President Nelson invited, welcomed and encouraged him.

“He went out of his way to teach me and support me. He helped me to have confidence in my apostolic call and in learning to rely on the Savior as I serve. I learned from his example and continue to do so today. For him, I will always be grateful,” he wrote in a Sept. 7 post.

Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman posted about when President Nelson “extended an invitation that changed my life.”

“He asked the women of the Church to prayerfully study Doctrine and Covenants, section 25, and discover what the Holy Ghost would teach us there,” she wrote in the Sept. 8 post on Young Women Worldwide. She added: “I am different because of that invitation. I have gained a deeper understanding of my purpose and potential.”

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles observed a lesson from when he accompanied President Nelson during his worldwide ministry in 2019.

“I was deeply touched at how the Prophet of God can minister to 10,000 people — and to a single family that’s grieving the loss of a loved one at the same time,” Elder Gong wrote in the Sept. 5 post.

In her birthday wishes, Primary General President Susan H. Porter wrote in a Sept 8 post: “One witness of his prophetic calling is that he never ceases to point us to our Savior, Jesus Christ.”

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared that President Nelson follows the Savior’s pattern of leadership and extending mercy to others, as demonstrated in 3 Nephi 9:14.

“He focuses on the good in people rather than their shortcomings,” he wrote in a Sept. 6 post.

Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, wrote about President Nelson extending the call to serve as first counselor. Prior to extending the invitation to serve, President Nelson asked about her sons by name.

“You can imagine what that did for my mother heart. Even today, tears stream down my face as I remember the simple, yet profound way in which he ministered to our family,” she wrote in a Sept. 6 post.

Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles said President Nelson shares the “good news of the gospel of Jesus Christ.”

“With any topic, he focuses on the joy found in gospel teachings. A good example is what he has taught us about the joy found in repentance. He has taught this beautiful truth in a way that changes perceptions and invites peace,” he wrote in a Sept. 6 post.

Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, invited followers to study, receive and act upon words of the Prophet. She shared how President Nelson’s invitation in his October 2019 general conference message “Spiritual Treasures” helped deepen her understanding of God’s love for her.

“This prophetic invitation has changed my life and helped me to see with expanded vision how our Father in Heaven carries out His work in the blessing, healing, cleansing, redeeming and exalting of His children,” she wrote in a Sept. 6 post.

Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, wrote in a Sept. 7 post that she is “most grateful for how his teachings have helped me increase my capacity to receive revelation. Through his prophetic invitations, I have learned to hear the Lord’s voice more clearly and respond more faithfully.”

Members of the Young Men general presidency each shared their birthday wishes on the Young Men Worldwide account.

President Timothy L. Farnes wrote in a post on Sept. 8: “In my interactions with President Nelson, each time has turned me to the Savior, and I’m filled with His love.”

Brother David J. Wunderli, first counselor in the Young Men general presidency, wrote in a post on Sept. 7 about his gratitude for President Nelson’s teachings on repentance and that it means to change. “We can change our minds, knowledge and spirits through Jesus Christ. This has changed my perspective to help me love better, do better and continuously improve.”

Brother Sean R. Dixon, second counselor in the Young Men general presidency, wrote in a Sept. 6 post that one of his favorite teachings from President Nelson is about discipleship. “He teaches that, through Jesus Christ, it is never too late to be made whole.”