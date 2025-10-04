Abigail Mendez of New York and Lauren Tait of Florida laugh and talk as they join other conferenc goers making their way into the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, for the Saturday morning session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

At a time when record numbers of converts are finding The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints around the world, several Church leaders during October 2025 general conference offered messages about belonging.

Speakers during the Saturday sessions spoke about spiritual gifts, being needed in the Lord’s Church, seeing oneself in the family of God and not sitting alone.

To those who feel untalented: ‘You are gifted’

To those who feel they may not have any valuable gifts or talents, Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles offered a reassuring message at the conclusion of the Saturday morning session.

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf, left, listens to Elder David A. Bednar, both of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, during the afternoon session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

“Oh, how I wish I could embrace you and help you understand this great truth: You are a blessed being of light; the spirit child of an infinite God. And you bear within you a potential beyond your own capacity to imagine. … You are anything but ordinary. You are gifted,” he said.

In Doctrine and Covenants 46:11-12, God declared: “There are many gifts, and to every [person] is given a gift by the Spirit of God. To some is given one, and to some is given another, that all may be profited thereby.”

Spiritual gifts are not always flashy, but they are important, Elder Uchtdorf explained. Such gifts include noticing people who are overlooked, finding reasons to be joyful, being a peacemaker, giving sincere compliments, explaining things simply, connecting with children and helping others know that they belong.

“You might not see these gifts displayed at the ward talent show,” Elder Uchtdorf said. “But I hope you can see how precious they are to the Lord’s work and how you might have touched, blessed or even saved one of God’s children by your gifts.”

To new converts and returning members: ‘The Lord needs you’

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke during the Saturday afternoon session about how the Lord is hastening His work despite challenging times. He noted the increase in converts being baptized and participating in Church.

“Let me once again assure all new converts and those returning to the Lord’s Church: We love you; we need you; the Lord needs you,” Elder Cook said.

A woman listens during the Saturday morning session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Elder Cook said in the last 36 months nearly 900,000 converts have joined the Church. These converts constitute approximately 5% of the total Church membership, and they come from every part of the world.

“In the first six months of this year, conversions have risen by more than 20% over the previous year in Europe, Africa, Asia, the Pacific, and Latin America,” he said. “In North America we have seen a 17% increase.”

To those who are new or returning to the faith, “Be patient with yourself. … Focus on the covenants necessary for exaltation,” Elder Cook encouraged. Gospel knowledge is not a saving ordinance; it is a blessing obtained incrementally over time.

“Learning the pure doctrine of Jesus Christ is a lifelong pursuit, both in understanding doctrine and living a Christlike life,” he said.

Elder Cook reminded new and returning members that Church members are not perfect and everyone makes mistakes. The Savior’s Atonement allows for daily repentance.

To those who feel they don’t fit in: ‘Everyone belongs to a family’

In his message about the 30th anniversary of “The Family: A Proclamation to the World,” Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles talked about belonging to a family.

“Everyone belongs to a family whether you are a mother, father, daughter, son, grandchild, grandparent, aunt, uncle, brother, sister or cousin,” he taught during the Saturday afternoon session. “Most importantly each of us is, as the proclamation states, ‘a beloved spirit son or daughter of heavenly parents ... [with] a divine nature and destiny.’”

Rachel Jergensen, of California, sits with her two children Davis and Hazel during the Saturday morning session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Elder Rasband acknowledged there are some who may feel like they don’t fit with the truths taught in the proclamation or the proclamation isn’t working for them. He reminded those with concerns that they are part of God’s family.

“For those with concerns, know that you are a child of heavenly parents, part of your Heavenly Father’s family,” Elder Rasband said. “No one knows you better or cares more deeply about you than He does. Turn to Him, pour out your heart to Him, trust Him and His promises. You have family in your Savior, Jesus Christ, who loves you.”

Elder Rasband assured them that the Lord’s Apostles are praying for them. “Stay with us. You live in challenging times when the adversary seeks to make you his. Do not be drawn off. And if you are, come back.”

To those who struggle emotionally or spiritually: ‘No one sits alone’

Also in the Saturday afternoon session, Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles taught that covenant belonging deepens as Latter-day Saints come to the Lord and each other in “His inn.”

He observed that every Sunday, Church members and friends from 195 birth countries and territories gather in 31,916 Latter-day Saint congregations. Today, those invited to the Lord’s come from every place and culture, he said.

“When you come to church, if you see someone alone, will you please say hello and sit with him or her?” Elder Gong asked.

Conferencegoers make their way into the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, for the Saturday morning session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

No one should sit alone emotionally or spiritually, he said. “It is precisely because we have been hurt and have hurt others that Jesus Christ brings us all to His inn. In His Church and through His ordinances and covenants, we come to each other and to Jesus Christ.”

Elder Gong continued: “In His restored Church, we are all better when no one sits alone. Let us not simply accommodate or tolerate. Let us genuinely welcome, acknowledge, minister to, love. May each friend, sister, brother, not be a foreigner or a stranger but a child at home.”

Zion is not created in a day, he added. “But each ‘hello,’ each warm gesture, brings Zion closer. … The Lord blesses us all when no one sits alone.”