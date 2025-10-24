The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The following new temple presidents and matrons have been called to serve by the First Presidency. They will begin their service when the temples are dedicated or rededicated.

Gustavo Castillo and Hipólita Castillo | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Gustavo Castillo Ibarra and Hipólita Landeros Viveros Castillo, La Rosa Ward, Torreón México Jardín Stake, called as president and matron of the Torreón Mexico Temple. President Castillo is a patriarch and a former stake president, high councilor, bishop, institute teacher and senior service missionary. He was born in Torreón, Mexico, to Nicolás Castillo Gutiérrez and Celia Ibarra Del Real.

Sister Castillo is a stake Relief Society presidency counselor and a former stake Relief Society president, stake Primary president, stake Young Women presidency counselor, ward Relief Society president, stake self-reliance specialist and senior service missionary. She was born in Colipa, Mexico, to Paulino Landero Mendez and Ana Maria Viveros Molina.

Javier Romero and Leticia Romero | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Javier Romero Cuellar and Leticia Escobarete Aranda de Romero, Aviación Ward, San Luis Potosí México Stake, called as president and matron of the San Luis Potosí Mexico Temple. President Romero is a service mission leader and a former México Monterrey East Mission president, stake president and bishop. He was born in San Luis Potosí, Mexico, to Javier Romero Martínez and Ana Maria Cuellar.

Sister Romero is a service mission leader and a former mission president companion, stake Relief Society presidency counselor, stake Primary presidency counselor and ward Young Women presidency counselor. She was born in San Luis Potosí, Mexico, to José Asunción Escobarete Huerta and Irene Aranda Cisneros.

Greg Stevens and Tina Stevens | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Gregory Lee Stevens and Christina Lynne Demery Stevens, High Desert Ward, Bend Oregon Stake, called as president and matron of the Willamette Valley Oregon Temple. President Stevens is a temple ordinance worker and a former stake president, high councilor, bishop and elders quorum president. He was born in Boise, Idaho, to Orlo William Stevens and Verna C. Stevens.

Sister Stevens is a temple ordinance worker and seminary and institute supervisor, and a former ward Relief Society president and seminary teacher. She was born in Anchorage, Alaska, to Thomas Robert Demery Jr. and Ramona Demery.

Richard G. Whittier and Stephanie Whittier | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Richard Gayne Whittier and Stephanie Lou Hansen Whittier, Oso Oro Ward, Murrieta California Stake, called as president and matron of the San Diego California Temple. President Whittier is a temple sealer and a former stake president, high councilor and bishop. He was born in Los Angeles, California, to Gayne Harold Whittier and Barbara Jacqueline Whittier.

Sister Whittier is a ward Primary presidency counselor and temple ordinance worker and a former stake Relief Society presidency counselor, stake temple and family history consultant, ward Relief Society president and ward Young Women president. She was born in Hollywood, California, to Kenneth Louis Hansen and Ruth Hansen.