What to know about the October worldwide event for youth featuring President Holland

An event notice for the Oct. 26, 2025, worldwide event for youth with President Jeffrey R. Holland, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles; Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman and Young Men General President Timothy L. Farnes.

The upcoming worldwide devotional for youth is an opportunity to hear from an Apostle of the Lord and to bear testimony of Jesus Christ, explained Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman.

The global event will feature a message from President Jeffrey R. Holland, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, focused on the 2025 youth theme, “Look unto Christ,” based on Doctrine and Covenants 6:36, which reads, “Look unto me in every thought; doubt not, fear not.”

President Freeman and Young Men General President Timothy L. Farnes will also share messages from the Kirtland Temple.

The event date is officially Oct. 26, but wards and stakes can watch when and where they choose to meet their local needs, President Freeman said. She spoke with Sister Tamara W. Runia, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, in a video posted to the Young Women Worldwide Instagram account and Facebook page.

“It will look different for everyone,” President Freeman said, whether that means meeting in a chapel, cultural hall, home or backyard; gathering in large groups or small; meeting on a Sunday during the second hour or in the evening, or during a weeknight activity. “There’s no wrong way.”

Said Sister Runia, “Now you finally have a chance to gather together and share what you’ve experienced.”

President Freeman said the broadcast will be available to download on Friday, Oct. 24, and then a gathering can be planned for Oct. 26 or later.

The Church’s event notice said to find the video on Gospel Library, broadcasts.ChurchofJesusChrist.org, the Strive to Be YouTube channel and Media Library.

This broadcast is designed to be shorter, President Freeman said, in order to give youth an opportunity to bear testimony and share their experiences from this past year. The question youth are invited to consider is, “When have you looked to Christ in times of fear or doubt?”

President Freeman said youth have a unique opportunity to hear President Holland speaking directly to them during the event. “Encouragement. That’s maybe the best word that I would use for the youth right now today,” she said.

Sister Runia said the event will have “messages from our leaders, from President Freeman and President Farnes, that you won’t want to miss. Really, it’s such a Spirit-filled moment to have those three testifying together and you’ll want to be a part of this.”

By participating, the youth can feel like they are a part of something bigger than themselves, President Freeman said.

She ended the video message by expressing her love for the youth.

“We are so grateful for you and all the work that you’re doing,” President Freeman said. “This is a great work that we all get to be part of, all of us, working shoulder to shoulder together wherever you are.”