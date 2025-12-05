From left, Sister Wendy Reese, BYU President C. Shane Reese, Sister Kathy Christofferson and President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, look up into the stands after President Christofferson spoke at the weekly BYU devotional in the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025.

This week on social media, several leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints encouraged all to remember the Savior this Christmas season by inviting them to take time to reflect on His sacrifice and letting the Light of Christ shine through them.

President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency, offered guidance to social media followers — expounding on different ways to participate in preparing for the Savior’s return. He assured that such acts of faith enable the power to receive continuing revelation.

“When we take repentance as a joyful opportunity because of our growing faith that Jesus is the Christ, when we understand and believe that Heavenly Father hears our every prayer, when we strive to obey and live the commandments, we grow in our power to receive continuing revelation,” he wrote in a Dec. 3 post.

President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor in the First Presidency, reiterated what he shared at a BYU devotional on Dec. 2, inviting followers to reflect during the Christmas season on Jesus Christ’s mortal mission to save mankind.

“The Savior voluntarily condescended to leave His throne on high to rescue mankind from sin and death. Jesus’ condescension, His willingness to live in this fallen world and show us the meaning of His gospel in day-to-day life, is truly an act of genuine love,” he wrote in a Dec. 2 post.

President Christofferson also explained the meaning of “condescension” in a Dec. 3 reel, saying it means to “descend voluntarily from a higher rank or dignity to a lower level or status.”

“As you celebrate Christmas this year, I invite you to reflect on the mortal life and mission of Jesus Christ — and His condescension to save you,” he wrote.

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles testified that President Dallin H. Oaks is a prophet of God, and spoke of ways President Oaks has personally taught, tutored and influenced him over the years.

He concluded the Dec. 4 reel with a heartfelt expression: “I love the heart of President Dallin H. Oaks.”

Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, shared that having great faith does not impede the ability to see one’s weaknesses and what one needs to change.

“I have never seen my weaknesses and my need to repent so clearly as I have during my time in this calling. Yet, at the same time, I’ve never felt of His love so purely, so personally and so powerfully,” she wrote in a Dec. 3 reel.

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles took to social media to share messages he received from followers sharing how they chose to be peacemakers.

“My hope is that these experiences will remind each of us to continue following the Savior’s timeless invitation to become peacemakers,” he wrote in a Dec. 4 post.

During a live video on the Young Women Worldwide Instagram account on Tuesday, Dec. 2, the Young Women general presidency talked about some of their Christmas traditions and how to add light to them.

Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman and her counselors, Sister Tamara W. Runia and Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, also invited young women to think about how they can do that this year.

Related Story Add light to Christmas traditions, Young Women general presidency invites

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles read aloud letters from individuals impacted from his October 2025 general conference message that no one should sit alone.

“When we say, ‘No one sits alone,’ we also mean no one sits alone emotionally or spiritually. It means that we laugh with and we don’t laugh at,” he said in a Dec. 3 reel.

Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, shared her daughter’s fondest Christmas tradition — when a nice deed was done for another, a coin would be dropped into a jar. At the end of the month, they took the full jar to the supermarket and “transformed those coins into food for a needy family who used to order food at the supermarket door.”

“That year we learned that Christmas is celebrated following in Christ’s footsteps: loving, sharing and doing good,” she wrote in a Dec. 2 post.

Elder Gérald Caussé of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles reflected on his experience attending the 48th annual Festival of Lights at the Washington D.C. Temple visitors’ center and grounds. While there, he said he was reminded of “the divine light within each of us — and our sacred opportunity to share it with the world.“

“My dear friends, this Christmas season and throughout the year, may the light of our Savior, Jesus Christ, shine through your countenance, your words and your acts of kindness — both great and small,” he wrote in a Dec. 4 post.

Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, shared in a video on Dec. 5 her gratitude for the Primary teachers and leaders who helped the children plan and carry out service activities this year.

“We have seen your annual service activities across the world and are so grateful for the time and effort you’ve put in to help the Primary kids plan, serve and invite as the Savior did,” she wrote in the post with Primary Worldwide.

Brother David J. Wunderli, first counselor in the Young Men general presidency, spoke in a Dec. 3 video on Young Men Worldwide about being a peacemaker — sharing a clip from Elder Stevenson’s general conference talk and a personal experience at an amusement park.

“I learned that I needed to first seek the perspective of the person that I might be angry with, understand what they’re going through,” Brother Wunderli said. “It taught me, and I was humbled, and I learned.”