Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman, a member of the Missionary Executive Council, speaks to the Deseret News following the news that women can now serve missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at age 18, at the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025.

Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman was sustained as a general officer of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on April 1, 2023, and officially began her service on Aug. 1, 2023.

Over the past year, she has taught and ministered to youth, missionaries and Latter-day Saints around the world. The Young Women leader was born on Dec. 31, 1969, in Boston, Massachusetts — the oldest of six children.

She attended the University of Utah and Brigham Young University, where she became reacquainted with Gregory Garth Freeman, one of the full-time missionaries who had served under her parents when they were mission leaders.

The two celebrated their 36th wedding anniversary earlier this month and are the parents of five children.

Prior to her call, President Freeman was an author, speaker, podcaster and teacher; and has served as a seminary teacher, Gospel Doctrine teacher, ward Young Women president, ward Relief Society president and in other callings.

In honor of her birthday today, here are nine of her quotes from the past year.

1. Hold up Jesus Christ

Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, right, gives Christmas cookie dough to Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman, center, and Sister Tamara W. Runia, left, during an Instagram live video on Dec. 2, 2025. | Screenshot from Young Women Worldwide Instagram

During Christmastime, President Freeman and her counselors invited youth to “add light” to Christmas traditions.

“It reminds me of the verse that we read in the Book of Mormon where it talks about sharing our light and Jesus says, ‘I am the light which ye shall hold up’ (3 Nephi 18:24). ... Every time we add light, whatever that is in this next month, we are holding Him up, and He is becoming part of Christmas for us.”

— Young Women Worldwide Instagram live video, Dec. 2, 2025

2. ‘A great work for you’

Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman greets Sister Natalie Amundson after speaking at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

“We trust you. The Lord has a great work in store for you. And rise up to the privileges that are yours, the opportunities that are ahead of you. The Lord has a great work for you to do.”

— Announcement of mission age change for young women, Nov. 21, 2025

3. ‘Jesus Christ is our strength’

Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman speaks with Young Men General President Timothy L. Farnes from the Kirtland Temple in Kirtland, Ohio, during a worldwide youth devotional broadcast titled "Look Unto Christ," available Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025. | Screenshot from ChurchofJesusChrist.org broadcast

“I know that Jesus Christ is our strength. And I know that the Holy Ghost will not fail us if we listen and respond to His promptings. Then we will be led to look unto Christ in every thought.”

— Worldwide youth devotional broadcast, Oct. 26, 2025

4. God leads His Church

Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman hugs Sister Isabella Blalock after speaking at a devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

“We were reminded that God still talks to men and women on earth today, that He speaks through a prophet to a true and living Church that has been restored.”

— Devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center, Oct. 14, 2025

5. Gifts from God

Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman pauses for a photo with youth in the Europe Central Area following a devotional in September 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“When God says that He has a great work for us to do, He also has gifts for us to accomplish that great work.”

— Youth devotional in Germany, Aug. 30, 2025

6. ‘Become lifelong disciples’

Young Women General President and member of the Missionary Executive Council Emily Belle Freeman speaks at the 2025 Seminar for New Mission Leaders at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Saturday, June 21, 2025. | Cody Bell, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“This is how we become lifelong disciples of Jesus Christ — we accept His invitations, and we acquire His attributes. One by one.”

— 2025 Seminar for New Mission Leaders, June 21, 2025

7. Children of God

Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman shakes hands after speaking at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

“Our relationship as a child of God offers us some really important privileges. Because He knows us, and because He loves us, we can trust Him even in our trials and in our weaknesses. He will support us through them.”

— Devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center, May 27, 2025

8. Qualified by belief

Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman is greeted on the tiny island of Tonoas in the western Pacific Ocean on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“[President Russell M. Nelson] didn’t ask for my resume [when extending the call as Young Women general president]. He didn’t ask for my qualifications. He didn’t ask what I was good at. ...

“He just asked if I believed. … I think sometimes we forget that our belief can help us do things that we would never have imagined would be true about us,” President Freeman said.

— Ministry in the Church’s Asia North Area, Feb. 11, 2025

9. Look to Christ

Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman takes a selfie with several women in Dublin, Ireland, on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“Every time I have chosen to look to [Christ], it has improved, it has brought strength, it has given direction, comfort and insight in ways that I would not have been able to experience on my own.”

— Discussion on the 2025 youth theme, Jan. 1, 2025