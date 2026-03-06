In a reel from March 1, President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor in the First Presidency, answers a young man's question asking what good can be done in a world full of so much hurt.

President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor in the First Presidency, posted a reel on March 1. In the video, he was asked about loving and serving even when there is so much hurt in the world.

“No effort is wasted in trying to do good to others. No effort is wasted in loving and serving,” he said.

President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, posted a reel on Feb. 28 asking students at BYU–Hawaii what they are grateful for.

In another reel posted on March 1, President Uchtdorf shared how the Polynesian Cultural Center helps students attending BYU–Hawaii remember and preserve their cultural identity and their identity as children of God.

He posted a reel on March 2 from a devotional address he gave on March 1, sharing that when those listening feel discouraged or inadequate at what the Lord asks of them, they need to remember to put their trust in Him.

“Through Jesus Christ, we will be able to become our best selves and accomplish the work God wants us to do.”

Related Story President Uchtdorf invites dedication to the cause of Christ

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles posted a reel on March 2 saying that being consistent with family prayer and scripture study is what will make the most difference for children. It doesn’t need to be perfect.

“If you feel discouraged in your efforts to hold family prayer or study the scriptures together, remember this: Power comes through consistency — not perfection.”

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson shared on the Relief Society Worldwide account on March 5 how the organization is meant to bring temporal and spiritual relief to sisters.

“Sometimes we’re the givers of relief, and we’re not as inclined to accept relief. But I know, sisters, that as we have the opportunity to both give and receive relief, we will feel the love of our Savior, Jesus Christ.”

Related Story Upcoming Relief Society worldwide devotional to be unifying, uplifting experience

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles posted a reel on March 5 of his remarks about faith in an August 2025 devotional.

“Developing faith in Jesus Christ is the most important thing we can learn to do in this lifetime,” he wrote alongside the video.

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles posted a reel on March 3 sharing how he and Sister Rasband would lead the Family Discovery Day broadcast this Saturday, March 7, in connection with RootsTech 2026. They will be sharing a message of united families for eternity.

“Thanks to our Heavenly Father’s great plan of happiness, our families can be sealed together forever,” he wrote.

Sister Kristin M. Yee, the second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, posted on March 1. She shared how, when painting, she has a stage called the “in-between period” where the painting doesn’t quite look how it’s supposed to. She said this part is essential in the process.

“You are doing better than you think. Keep going, the Lord loves you and desires your happiness. Your ‘life painting’ is in progress, and He will be with you each step of the way.”

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles posted on March 5. He shared a journal entry from his father-in-law, the first area president in Africa, about the potential of the Church in Zimbabwe. Elder Gong dedicated the Harare Zimbabwe Temple on March 1.

He said the dedication “reminds us the Lord is hastening His work (see Doctrine and Covenants 88:73) to bring the blessings of His restored gospel everywhere to families in time and eternity.”

Related Story Elder Gong dedicates first house of the Lord in Zimbabwe

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles posted a reel on March 2 expressing his gratitude for the opportunity to travel to Brazil with The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square.

“I am grateful for this assignment as it is something I never dreamed of doing. Accompanying The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square in my home country, in the very city where I grew up, was an incredible experience.”

From the Young Men Worldwide account, Brother David J. Wunderli — first counselor in the Young Men general presidency — posted a reel on March 4 about an experience he had while attending a ward sacrament meeting this past week.

“When we experience moments of doubt, I encourage us to look back and remember how the gospel of Jesus Christ makes us feel.”

Elder Gérald Caussé of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles posted a March 1 reel sharing about his recent visit to France and his meeting with the missionaries of the Paris France Mission. He said that it was something he would never forget.

Elder Caussé posted another reel on March 5 about visiting the office where he served as a stake president in Paris, France. He shared how much joy and gratitude it brought him to see those for whom he had previously served while in that calling.

“This is where I learned that serving in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is all about helping others walk the covenant path.”

Related Story Elder Gérald Caussé returns to France to minister as an Apostle

Elder Clark G. Gilbert of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles posted a reel on March 1 about a sacred experience he had with President Jeffrey R. Holland, who died in late December 2025.

“Today I am sharing a sacred moment where I observed President Holland studying the names of the Savior. Every one of us has been invited to come unto Jesus Christ. Each of us has the opportunity to develop a relationship with Him.”

On the Young Women Worldwide Instagram page, the Young Women general presidency posted a reel on March 3 sharing from the “For the Strength of Youth” booklet how having a physical body is a gift.

“Do we realize the gift that is ours in our physical body?” they wrote in their post.