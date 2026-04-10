President Dallin H. Oaks, President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and his wife, Sister Kristen M. Oaks, exit following the Sunday afternoon session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 5, 2026.

Following Easter Sunday and the April 2026 general conference, leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints shared social media posts on the sustaining love of Jesus Christ and upcoming changes for Sunday programs.

Members of the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles posted messages related to their conference talks and Easter. Read more here.

Church President Dallin H. Oaks shared his testimony of the Resurrection of Jesus Christ in two posts on April 5.

“Our belief in the resurrection also encourages us to fulfill our family responsibilities in mortality. It helps us live together in love in this life in anticipation of joyful reunions and associations in the next,” he wrote. In a post later in the day, he pointed to Jesus Christ as the “way to peace.”

On April 8, he shared a video from his Sunday morning general conference talk about being a peacemaker.

Elder Clark G. Gilbert of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles posted April 6 on the joy of sustaining President Oaks as Prophet and commented on the new calling he received as an Apostle.

“I will do all I can to witness to the name of Christ in all the world,” he wrote.

On the Relief Society Worldwide account, Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson posted on April 7 counsel on implementing gospel-sharing experiences in Relief Society.

President Johnson recommended experiences such as extending ministering callings, counseling on missionary efforts and working with ward mission leaders.

The Young Women Worldwide account featured a video from Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman and counselors Sister Tamara W. Runia and Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus guiding the new structure for second-hour meetings.

These included Part 1 and Part 2 of a live video posted on April 7, a post the same day from President Freeman on the revised “For the Strength of Youth” guide, an April 9 video from President Freeman and the Strive to Be account, and an April 9 video from Sister Spannaus.

On April 4, President Freeman also published an experience she had with a child wondering why Jesus Christ had marks in His hands following His Resurrection.

“He did it for you,” she said.

The Young Men Worldwide and Strive to Be accounts featured Young Men General President Timothy L. Farnes on April 4, who also spoke on the new “For the Strength of Youth” guide.

“I pray that we will lean into the guide, immerse ourselves in the gospel of Jesus Christ and His doctrine, to understand it more fully and understand what role we play in His plan as we help to gather Israel in these last days. I pray that you’ll feel my love and His today and always,” he said.

On the Gospel Learning and Teaching account, the Sunday School general presidency posted on April 3 ideas for what it looks like to remember Jesus Christ in everyday life.

“Over time, remembering Him becomes something more than a moment — it becomes a way of living. Not just someone you study, but someone you follow.”