President Dallin H. Oaks, President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and his wife, Sister Kristen M. Oaks, exit following the Sunday afternoon session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 5, 2026.

This weekend on social media, Church leaders shared excerpts from their talks given during the April 2025 general conference. These messages, shared on Saturday and Sunday, April 4 and 5, invited viewers to focus more on the reality of Jesus Christ’s Resurrection and how their lives are affected.

President Dallin H. Oaks, President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, posted on April 4 about the significance of a solemn assembly. He shared that this event happens only when a new president and prophet has been set apart.

“I am grateful to be among those whose callings are formally recognized in this way and appreciate your participation in this significant occasion,” he said.

President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency, posted April 4 about prayer and peace. He testified that Jesus Christ knows each of us.

“As we pray continually, no matter the circumstances of life, the Lord will offer us His peace and abiding support. Consistent prayer during joyous times and also during seasons of distress and grief will surely be rewarded according to His will and perfect timing,” he said.

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President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor in the First Presidency, posted April 5 about the character of Christ and how to develop it.

“Christlike character grows out of a Christlike heart,” he said. “Thus, if we are to succeed in developing a Christlike character, we must possess His motivations — His thoughts, desires, and intents of the heart. For us, it will require what the scriptures call a ‘mighty change of heart.’”

President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, posted April 5 about each person’s experience of encountering the empty tomb.

“We must encounter the empty tomb, experience the reality of what it means and, in turn, share that witness with others,” he said.

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles posted April 4 about enduring to the end and having charity for others.

“The scriptural phrase ‘endure to the end’ is a repeated reminder of the mighty spiritual change in our hearts that should be ongoing throughout our lives; it also is His promise of what we may become if we truly are possessed of the pure love of Christ,” he said.

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles posted April 5 about the sealing power restored to the earth by the prophet Elijah.

“I promise to you on this Easter day that as you adhere to His ordinances, covenants and commandments, you will grow closer in your relationship with our Savior, as well as your appreciation and gratitude for the sealing keys that have been restored in this dispensation,” he said.

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles posted April 5 about the blessings of an eternal marriage.

“With faith in Jesus Christ and devotion to your covenants with God and with each other, I promise you your marriage in this life and the next will become more glorious, more beautiful, more heavenly, more wondrous, more filled with an eternal love we can only now begin to comprehend,” he said.

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles posted April 5 about the reality of Jesus Christ’s Resurrection.

“Those glorious words ‘He is risen’ have sparked religious ceremony, gratitude, faith in Jesus Christ and His promises for centuries,” he said.

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles posted a reel April 4 relating how handing over a piece of luggage at an airport may be similar to how Heavenly Father feels as His children leave their heavenly home.

“I suppose His great comfort is knowing that they do not travel alone,” he said. “Parents, family, leaders, friends, ministering brothers and sisters, you and me serve as stewards of His most precious possessions.”

Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, posted April 4 about ministering to the needs of Heavenly Father’s children one by one.

“The Savior shows us the ultimate individuality of God’s love through His atoning sacrifice and the divine capacity He has to heal and minister to you and me on an intimate level,” she said.

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles posted April 5 about the blessings available to all because of Jesus Christ.

“Because Jesus Christ completed the Atonement, He has the power to help you along your earthly journey and to redeem you from death, both physical and spiritual. Celebrate the joyous message of Easter every day by reflecting every day on the blessings you receive because of Him,” he said.

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles posted April 5 about abiding with the Savior though there may be times of loneliness and feeling misunderstood.

“As we walk by faith with Him, abiding in Him, and Him in us, we come to know He lives. His Easter promises are real,” he said.

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles posted April 4 about how Jesus Christ is the True Vine (see John 15:1,5).

“Therefore, just as branches cannot bear fruit of themselves unless they remain connected to the vine, neither can we reach our full spiritual measure unless we abide in Jesus Christ and His gospel,” he said.

Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles posted April 4 about being dedicated to the Savior’s ministry and work.

“Life is better, everything is better, when we are about His business. I pray that on this day when we sustain our Prophet and President you will find great joy as you also rededicate yourself to the Savior’s ministry,” he said.

Elder Gérald Caussé of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles posted April 4 about how Jesus Christ loves everyone, but He also loves each person individually.

“This dual reality is most clearly manifested in Jesus Christ’s Atonement. All sons and daughters of God, without exception, will receive a full opportunity to access its supernal blessings,” he said.

Elder Clark G. Gilbert of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles posted April 4 about the Savior’s names of Redeemer and Repairer.

“I witness that Christ is our Redeemer. When we fall short, He repairs the breaches in our lives. The Savior loves all of us and is tenderly calling for you and for me to come home. Come home,” he said.