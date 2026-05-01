This week on social: God magnifies ‘seemingly ordinary’ acts

President Dallin H. Oaks, President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, speaks during the Sunday afternoon session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 5, 2026.

This week on social media, leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints posted messages about faith, agency and callings.

On April 26, Church President Dallin H. Oaks posted from his recent April 2026 general conference talk “Alive in Christ,” addressing how to heal a society torn by contention.

“Our Savior Jesus Christ taught us how to relate to one another. The great commandments in the law, He taught, were to love — God and neighbor,” he wrote.

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles posted a video on April 29 about the necessity of agency in God’s plan.

“The very purpose of having agency is to choose God and to love, serve and bless our brothers and sisters,” he said.

Recalling an experience she had meeting a woman who had translated the Book of Mormon into Bislama, the native language of Vanuatu, Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson shared a post on April 26 about the impact of women in their communities.

“It doesn’t matter if our efforts are big or small — each effort matters when we bring souls closer to Jesus Christ.”

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles posted content from an interview held with his son Derek Andersen on a podcast episode from the YouTube channel Divot published online on April 22.

These included an April 26 post about changing through Christ, an April 28 post about understanding divine identity and an April 30 post answering questions about family, faith and purpose.

Related Story Elder Andersen answers his son’s questions on faith and service

The Primary Worldwide and Friend Magazine accounts featured the Primary general presidency — President Susan H. Porter; Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor; and Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor — in an April 27 post publicizing the Friend to Friend broadcast to be available for streaming on May 24.

“Starting in May, you’ll be able to watch this special broadcast all about prophets and learn what a blessing they are in helping us come closer to Jesus Christ,” said President Porter.

Related Story Primary children invited to watch May Friend to Friend with Elder Gong and Primary general presidency

President Porter also shared a post on April 27, featuring a local ward member who had sought revelation for teaching a musical number in Primary at the temple.

“The Spirit touched my heart as Robyn’s humility reminded me of the prophet Jacob who, before he taught his people, ‘obtained [his] errand from the Lord,’” she said, quoting Jacob 1:17.

Related Story Teaching doctrine through Primary music during singing time

In an April 30 post, Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles posted a glimpse into the devotional he will host with his wife, Sister Lesa Stevenson, at the Clark Planetarium in Salt Lake City that will be broadcast May 3.

“As you think about deep space, think about how you can deepen your conversion to become lifelong disciples of Jesus Christ,” Elder Stevenson invited.

Related Story Elder and Sister Stevenson invite young adults to view worldwide devotional in May

Sister Tamara W. Runia, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, shared a post on April 30 about choosing faith over fear.

“We’ve been asked to trust that God knows what He’s doing with us even though we cannot see how He can possibly do it. Sometimes to move past the fear, I literally close my eyes and try to see with the ‘eye of faith,’” said Sister Runia, referencing Alma 5:15.

Sharing his thoughts on the speech he gave at the BYU graduation commencement ceremony on April 23, Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles expressed the importance of setting aside time for the Lord, in an April 30 post.

“Coming closer to Jesus Christ is not a single event. It is the steady work of a lifetime, accomplished in quiet, consistent, often unseen acts,” he wrote.

Sharing how “small and simple things” (Alma 37:6) inspire great things, Sister Amy A. Wright shared scriptural examples of people who inspired faith despite having little recognition, in an April 28 post with the Primary Worldwide account.

“The Lord’s most transformative work often happens in the most private, seemingly ordinary moments of our lives.”

Elder Gérald Caussé of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared his experience meeting with faith leaders in Indonesia in an April 27 post.

“Each meeting was marked by a spirit of respect and sincere friendship. We spoke of the sacred responsibility we share to promote peace and build bridges of understanding among all of God’s children.”

Sister Tracy Y. Browning posted on April 30 sharing a saying of a friend from another faith. One says, “God is good all the time,” and another repeats back, “And all the time, God is good.”

“God is always good to us, and we are always His priority. I know that He is paying attention and is always involved in our lives.”