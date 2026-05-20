Elder Gérald Caussé of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Valérie Caussé, walk in Versailles, France, on Monday, Feb. 23, 2026. They raised their family in Versailles.

Elder Gérald Caussé was born on May 20, 1963, in Bordeaux, France, to parents who were the first members of the Church in their family. He was called to serve as a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Nov. 6, 2025. He married Valérie Babin in 1986 and they are the parents of five children.

In 1987, he received a master’s degree in business from ESSEC Business School in France. Before beginning his career, he served in the French Air Force. His career has been in strategy consulting and the food industry, where he has worked with several retail and food distribution companies.

Prior to his call as an Apostle, Elder Caussé was serving as the presiding bishop of the Church. He had been in the Presiding Bishopric since 2012. He previously served as a General Authority Seventy and as a counselor in the Europe Area presidency. He is also an accomplished pianist and has participated in the recording of several piano albums.

In honor of his 63rd birthday, here are nine quotes from Elder Caussé over the past year.

1. Jesus Christ lives

Elder Gérald Caussé of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Valérie Caussé, greet a young Church member before a member devotional in Jakarta, Indonesia, on April 21, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“I would like to simply say that the message I have for this area, like for the whole world, is the message of the Apostle of the Lord — that I know that Jesus lives, that His Church has been restored upon the earth. It can adapt to any culture, it can adapt to any climate, to any people, because it is destined to enable the exaltation of all the sons and daughters of a loving God.”

— Ministry in Asia, April 2026

2. A beautiful mosaic

Elder Gérald Caussé of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Saturday afternoon session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 4, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“Discipleship was never meant to be a comfortable circle of familiar friends focused on their own interests. Rather, our congregations are a beautiful mosaic — enriched by diverse backgrounds, cultures and experiences — yet united in devotion to Christ.”

— "Love All; Love Each," April 2026 general conference

3. ‘The Lord is counting on you’

“Being a Latter-day Saint is anything but ordinary. It is the most purposeful and thrilling path you can walk in this life — a disciple of Jesus Christ, bound to Him through sacred covenants. You and I have been chosen to participate in a divine and monumental work, one that matters eternally. You are needed. You are wanted. The Lord is counting on you to do remarkable things in His name."

— Social media post, March 22, 2026

4. The central message of the Book of Mormon

Elder Gérald Caussé of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Valérie Caussé, greet new converts at the Paris France Visitors’ Center in Versailles, France, on Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“I can affirm that the central message of the Book of Mormon is to restore true understanding of the essential role of Jesus Christ in salvation and exaltation. There is no other book in the world that offers such a pure and clear understanding of the plan of salvation and the role of Christ.”

— Ministry in France, February 2026

5. Changed through the gospel of Jesus Christ

“I know what it means to change your life, to go from a life of someone who does not know about the restored gospel to someone who has been changed through the gospel of Jesus Christ.”

— Church News video, Jan. 10, 2026

6. Jesus is the Christ

Elder Gérald Caussé of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles talks with Sarah Jane Weaver, editor of the Deseret News, during a recording of the Church News podcast at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

“My testimony is very simple. It is that Jesus is the Christ. His Church is again upon the earth. It is where everyone can find the love of the Savior in the ordinances of salvation and exaltation, help that is needed through brothers and sisters that are unified together, living the gospel in a way that is blessing their lives forever. I know this is true.”

— Church News podcast, Dec. 2, 2025

7. The Church’s commitment to education

Elder Gérald Caussé of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles waves to students following the dedication of the Logan Institute of Religion on Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025. | Eli Lucero, for the Church News

“The Church’s commitment to education is part of who we are. It is woven into our beliefs and our daily lives. That is why the Church continues to invest significant resources to promote both the religious and secular education of its members. Church institutions of higher education, Seminaries and Institutes, and other educational programs all play vital roles in fulfilling this sacred mission.”

— Dedication of Logan Institute of Religion, Nov. 23, 2025

8. An invitation to bless God’s children

Elder Gérald Caussé of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks as part of a stewardship symposium at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, on Friday, Nov. 14, 2025. | Jaren Wilkey, BYU

“I invite each of you to think about how you personally can bless your family, your community, your nation and ultimately God’s children throughout the world.”

— Stewardship symposium at Brigham Young University, Nov. 14, 2025

9. Be ready

Elder Gérald Caussé of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles answers a question during an interview at the Joseph Smith Memorial Building in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 7, 2025. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

“A lot of things are happening. I recognize that this is the Lord hastening His work. He has His plans and His timing, and we have to be ready for it. We know that the purpose of the restored Church of Jesus Christ is to prepare a people for receiving the Lord when He comes back.”

— First interview as an Apostle, Nov. 7, 2025