‘It is a way of being’: What the Relief Society general presidency is teaching about ministering

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson, center, and her counselors, Sister J. Anette Dennis, left, and Sister Kristin M. Yee, right, film the Relief Society worldwide devotional in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Dec. 8, 2025. The broadcast was made available to download on Sunday, March 8, 2026.

Over the pulpit and on social media, each of the three members of the Relief Society general presidency has shared distinct messages — yet have come back to the same theme: ministering.

The presidency has said that ministering is not merely a Church calling but an innate Christian duty.

Since April, President Camille N. Johnson, Sister J. Anette Dennis and Sister Kristin M. Yee of the Relief Society general presidency have continued to encourage sisters in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to minister the Lord’s way; a way that requires more effort, pondering and charity.

‘It is a way of being’

Standing at the pulpit in the April 2026 general conference, Sister Yee, second counselor in the general presidency, taught that as members minister to each other, they will feel God’s love for them individually.

“When we bless the one, we bless the whole,” she said.

Ministering by the Spirit, she taught, not only brings blessings to the one receiving charity but also to the one giving it. Throughout her remarks, Sister Yee mentioned how the Savior may bless those who minister:

Inviting Christ’s healing into one’s life is a way to “find peace, clarity, healing and purpose” and can help one “find the Savior,” she explained.

“If you want to feel grounded, gain a sense of divine belonging and make a real difference in the world, I invite you to follow the Savior and minister in His name,” Sister Yee told listeners.

She encouraged members not to view ministering as a checklist, a calling with an expiration date or a temporary assignment. Rather, she explained that ministering as the Savior, Jesus Christ, would requires a more intentional effort.

“Ministering is truly loving and caring for others as the Savior would. It is a way of being; it is the way of our Savior, Jesus Christ,” she said. ”Ministering is the essence of who God is and who we can become as we follow Him.”

It is an ‘opportunity to practice being disciples of Jesus Christ’

One month following Sister Yee’s remarks, President Johnson posted a video on the Relief Society Worldwide social media page about how ministering is one of the experiences supported by the Relief Society.

She started her brief message by exclaiming what a privilege members of the Church have to “represent the Lord” through ministering.

“I hope you’ll consider what the Savior would do to address the needs of the sister to whom you have been assigned,” she said. President Johnson explained that visits to the home, telephone calls and text messages are all appropriate so long as they aim to make the person feel loved.

“This is His work,” she said. “He wants it to be in our hearts that we love and care for others in a way the Savior would. Ministering is that opportunity to practice being disciples of Jesus Christ.”

‘It’s not about checklists; it’s about relationships’

Sister Dennis also posted videos on social media days after President Johnson, on May 19 and 21.

In her first video, Sister Dennis explained clearly that “ministering is not about checklists. It’s about relationships.”

She explained that she thinks of ministering as an apprenticeship with the Savior, where He gives assignments to His sons and daughters in order for them to learn to become the person that He is. “He is the master minister,” she said.

When one views ministering as an item on a to-do list, the personal blessings one may receive are limited. Sister Dennis taught that as sisters in the Church truly understand the principle of service in this way, ministering will become embedded in their personality.

“The Savior can multiply our capacity” to serve in His way, she said.

It is ‘how we live the two great commandments’

The Relief Society Worldwide page shared this post on social media in May outlining specific responsibilities and duties of sisters in the Church throughout the world.

Outlined in Chapter 21 of the General Handbook of the Church, the Relief Society presidency shared specific guidelines to help sisters achieve success as they minister to others:

“Help them strengthen their faith in Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ.

“Help them prepare to make and keep sacred covenants with God as they receive ordinances. As needed, help parents prepare their children to receive ordinances and keep covenants.

“Discern needs and provide Christlike love, caring and service. Offer help or comfort in times of spiritual or temporal need. Discuss needs during ministering interviews and at other times.

“Help them become spiritually and temporally self-reliant.”

The caption of the social media post read: “Ministering is how we live the two great commandments: love God and love His children.”