This week on social: Temples, service, faith and covenants

A Facebook post by Elder Gérald Caussé of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, features Elder Caussé, Sister Valérie Caussé and others at the Nairobi Arboretum in Kenya on Monday, Oct. 19, 2026.

This week in messages on social media, leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints shared their testimonies about temples, service, faith and covenants, and understanding the scriptures.

On Sunday, Oct. 18, President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency, dedicated the Montpelier Idaho Temple. In a post to his social media accounts the same day, he shared about his experience.

“The temple provides purpose for our lives. It brings peace to our souls. It allows us to reach through the veil of death and across generations to allow the Lord to unite families in the joy of eternal life.”

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles visited BYU–Idaho earlier this month for the school’s 25th anniversary. Elder Bednar shared a video of his experience at the event in a YouTube video on Oct. 18.

“If you are doing your best to honor the covenants you have made with your Heavenly Father, you can act in faith knowing that you will receive His guidance in your life.”

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Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson was featured in a post by the Relief Society Worldwide social media accounts Tuesday, Oct. 20. In the post, President Johnson taught about the responsibilities and blessings of covenant women in the church.

“We know that when we make covenants with our Heavenly Father through our Savior, Jesus Christ, we can draw upon His healing, strengthening and enabling power to strengthen our families and to perfect ourselves, becoming more like our Savior, Jesus Christ, so we can return to live in His presence.”

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Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles is scheduled to speak Nov. 1 in the Worldwide Devotional for Young Adults. In a social media post on Oct. 20, Elder Cook wrote that he is looking forward to having discussions at the devotional about following the light of Jesus Christ.

“The Savior has invited us to ‘Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father which is in heaven’ (Matthew 5:16).”

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On Wednesday, Oct. 21, Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared a video to his social media accounts about his testimony and experiences of spiritual enlightenment during his time as an Apostle.

“Jesus Christ is the central being of all human history.”

Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, was featured in a social media post by the Relief Society Worldwide accounts. She spoke about prayer as an essential part of ministering.

“We can pray for those we minister to. I have felt the power of others’ prayers on my behalf.”

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles dedicated the Managua Nicaragua Temple on Oct. 18. He shared his testimony of temples and love for the area to his social media accounts on the same day.

In his post, he issued the following invitation: “Go often to the temple, let its light bless your whole life.”

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles posted a video to his social media accounts on Saturday, Oct. 17. In the clip, he taught the principle of peacemaking.

“Peace building is a Christlike attribute. It is not a weakness, but strength. It requires courage, humility and a willingness to extend understanding without surrendering principle.”

Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman posted a clip to her social media accounts on Oct. 20 about covenant relationships with God and the blessings they bring.

President Freeman highlighted the Lord’s promises to Jacob in Genesis 28:15, which she called the “five-finger promise.”

The five-finger promise, in her words, consists of: “I am with you. I will keep you. I will bring you home again. I will not leave you. I will keep the words that I have spoken to you.”

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke at the G20 Interfaith Forum on Oct. 17. His topic was Faith, Moral Compass and Human Flourishing: AI for the Common Good. This week, he created two social media posts with insights from this address.

“My great hope is that AI with strong moral compass will contribute to the gift of possibility where anyone everywhere can become their best self and change the world for good.”

On Monday, Oct. 19, Elder Gérald Caussé of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared a social media post about his experience planting trees at the Nairobi Arboretum in Kenya to support the arboretum’s effort to mitigate the effects of drought.

He wrote: “As children of God, we are not incidental to the Creation; we are central to its purpose. Caring for the Earth and caring for God’s children are inseparable responsibilities. We cannot truly care for one without caring for the other.”

The Primary Worldwide social media accounts introduced Sister Nina M. Garfield, first counselor in the Primary general presidency.

“Sister Garfield loves going to the temple often and thinking about the eternal covenants we make with Heavenly Father.”

In a social media post on Oct. 19, Elder Clark G. Gilbert of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles reflected on his visit to the Church’s United States Central Area in September, where he spoke with Hispanic youth.

“During our time together, I asked two future missionaries to join me at the pulpit. I gave them each my contact card, invited both to email me directly once their mission papers were submitted, and promised that I would look for their names during my turn to assign missionaries in the future.”

On Oct. 17, the Young Men Worldwide social media accounts posted a video of the Young Men general presidency: President Timothy L. Farnes, Brother David J. Wunderli, first counselor, and Brother Sean R. Dixon, second counselor. In the video, these leaders discuss how to understand and learn from the scriptures.

They talk about how simply opening the scriptures can facilitate feelings of the Spirit that may not have to do with what is on the page. President Farnes describes this as “God’s way of communicating with us in a powerful way.”