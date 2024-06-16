Spenser Heaps, Deseret News; Alan Gibby; Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Clockwise from top left: President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and his wife, Sister Wendy Nelson, leave at the end of the women’s session of the 192nd Annual General Conference at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 2, 2022; President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, left, and Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speak in a multistake leadership conference in Lake Elsinore, California, on Saturday, June 8, 2024; Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Ruth L. Renlund, talk with temple committee members Oscar and Irma Vasquez prior to the dedication of the Cobán Guatemala Temple on Sunday, June 9, 2024; Elder Quentin L. Cook, left, smiles at the Rev. A.R. Bernard, founder of the Christian Cultural Center megachurch of New York City and recipient of the New York Latter-day Saint Professional Association Visionary Leadership Award, at the Riverside Church in New York City on Saturday, June 8, 2024.

During the week of June 9-15, the Church News updated the list of invitations given by President Russell M. Nelson, president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. President Jeffery R. Holland and Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke to a group of Church members in California about preparing to receive ordinances in the temple. Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles dedicated the Cobán Guatemala Temple.

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles presented the Visionary Leadership Award to the Rev. A.R. Bernard of the Christian Cultural Center megachurch. Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles ministered to members of the Church in Mongolia and Japan and spoke at a devotional in Utah. The Relief Society general presidency announced a new combined donation of $55.8 million to help improve maternal and child health worldwide.

Members of the Young Women general presidency and Primary general presidency ministered to Church members in Asia about the importance of believing in Jesus Christ. Updates were announced regarding the Londrina Brazil Temple and the Santa Cruz Bolivia Temple. Lloyd and Karmel Newell spoke about their experiences with The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square as they prepare for their service as mission leaders.

Read summaries and find links to these nine stories below.

1. Updated: Invitations President Nelson has given since he became President of the Church

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and his wife, Sister Wendy Nelson, leave at the end of the women’s session of the 192nd Annual General Conference in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 2, 2022. | Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Throughout his ministry as 17th President of the Church, President Nelson has used general conference, social media and other means to extend similar invitations to Latter-day Saints worldwide — invitations to act in faith and come closer to Jesus Christ.

One hundred days before his 100th birthday on Sept. 9, President Nelson posted an invitation on social media for Latter-day Saints to participate in his birthday celebration by reaching out to someone in need.

2. President Holland and Elder Bednar speak in California

President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, left, and Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speak in a multistake leadership conference in Lake Elsinore, California, on Saturday, June 8, 2024. | Alan Gibby

President Holland spoke to Church leaders in multiple California stakes about working with urgency when it comes to the restored gospel of Jesus Christ.

President Holland invited listeners to lean on their Heavenly Father for help whenever they feel the odds are against them. “Your little challenge is nothing compared to keeping the planets in their orbits,” he said with a smile. “I promise you He is up to it. He can do it.”

Elder Bednar counseled with the stake presidents, bishops, elders quorum presidents and organization leaders to discuss how they are learning from those they serve with while preparing others for the next ordinance.

3. Elder Renlund dedicates the Cobán Guatemala Temple

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Ruth L. Renlund, talk with temple committee members Oscar and Irma Vasquez prior to the dedication of the Cobán Guatemala Temple in Cobán, Guatemala, Sunday, June 9, 2024. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Elder Renlund dedicated the Cobán Guatemala Temple — the Church’s 193rd operating house of the Lord and the third in Guatemala — in two sessions on Sunday, June 9, five years since it was announced in 2019.

“Over many years, you have prayed to have a temple here,” he said. “God has heard those prayers. You have made the construction of this temple possible because of your faith and faithfulness. Thank you for your goodness.”

Related Story A prophecy fulfilled: A look back at 45 years of faith as Guatemalan Saints prepare for dedication of the Cobán temple

4. A model of interfaith cooperation, New York Rev. A.R. Bernard receives leadership award from Elder Cook

Elder Quentin L. Cook, left, smiles at the Rev. A.R. Bernard, founder of the Christian Cultural Center megachurch of New York, recipient of the New York Latter-day Saint Professional Association Visionary Leadership Award at the Riverside Church in New York City on Saturday, June 8, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Cook was in New York to honor the Rev. A.R. Bernard, as the New York Latter-day Saint Professional Association presented him with its Visionary Leadership Award.

More than 400 people attended the sold-out dinner, including New York and New Jersey religious and government leaders. Those leaders included representatives of Jewish, Muslim, Hindu, Baptist, Catholic, Methodist, African Methodist Episcopal, Greek Orthodox and other Christian denominational organizations.

5. ‘Joy in the journey’: Elder Soares ministers in Mongolia and Japan

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles greets missionaries at a Mongolia Ulaanbaatar Mission conference in May 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Soares ministered to members, leaders and missionaries in the Asia North Area. Prior to member devotionals in Mongolia and Japan, Elder Soares met with local stake presidencies in every place he visited to ask what concerns he could address for their members.

In his teachings, he explained that the answer to all of their concerns can be found in the life and teachings of Jesus Christ. “Even if we are stumbling or staggering, we can fall into His open arms, feel of His perfect love and know that the space between His arms has been consecrated, through His loving and perfect atoning sacrifice, as a place for us.”

6. Church donates $55.8 million to help women and children

A woman and her child visit a child nutrition screening in Chimaltenango, Guatemala, on May 31, 2024. This is some of the service initiated by the Church of Jesus Christ in 2023 to help women and children. | Christina Smith, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Expanding its global initiative to improve maternal and child health worldwide, the Relief Society general presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced a new combined donation of $55.8 million to help in this work.

Through this funding, the Church will collaborate with eight international nonprofit organizations to strengthen health and nutrition programs in 12 high-need countries.

7. Sister Spannaus, Sister Wright minister in Asia

Left, Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, poses for a photo with youth in Thailand, during her ministry in Indonesia, Thailand, Sri Lanka and Pakistan. Right, Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, ministers to an intergenerational family at their home in the Run Ta Ek community in Siem Reap, Cambodia, on May 30, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, ministered in Thailand, Indonesia, Sri Lanka and Pakistan at the end of May. At the same time, Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, met with religious and government leaders in Singapore, Malaysia, Cambodia and Vietnam, visited with the Church’s humanitarian partners and also ministered to families, Primary children, youth and young single adults.

8. Groundbreaking updates for new temples in Bolivia, Brazil

Left, an exterior rendering of the Londrina Brazil Temple. Right, Elder Jorge F. Zeballos, a General Authority Seventy and president of the South America Northwest Area, addresses guests at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Santa Cruz Bolivia Temple on Saturday, June 8, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

On June 10, the First Presidency of the Church announced the date of the groundbreaking of the Londrina Brazil Temple. Elder Ciro Schmeil, a General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the Church’s Brazil Area presidency, will preside at the Aug. 17 groundbreaking and offer a prayer to dedicate the site and construction process.

Elder Jorge F. Zeballos, a General Authority Seventy and president of the Church’s South America Northwest Area, presided at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Santa Cruz Bolivia Temple, offering a prayer dedicating the temple site and construction process.

9. Lloyd and Karmel Newell on their service with the Tabernacle Choir and their future as mission leaders

Lloyd and Karmel Newell join the Church News podcast to share their experiences serving with the Tabernacle Choir, working on the weekly “Music & the Spoken Word.” | Screenshot from YouTube

For more than three decades, Lloyd D. Newell has served as the voice of “Music & the Spoken Word” with The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square. In recent years, he has been joined by his wife, Karmel Newell, who has served as the choir’s director of member support. They have traveled the world sharing the gospel through inspiring words and music. Now, the pair’s work with the choir is coming to an end as they embark on a new adventure. The Newells will begin serving as leaders in the California Los Angeles Mission on July 1.