Ryan Petty and Sarah Young speed date at the Gather Together Conference, part of the Utah Area YSA Conference, at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023.

Young single adults can help make history at this year’s Utah Area YSA Conference by participating in two official attempts to break marks listed by Guinness World Records.

The titles are “Most Contributions to a Greeting Card” and “Largest Speed Dating Event,” according to a news release from conference organizers.

The current record for greeting card contributions is 20,482, which was achieved by Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi on Jan. 14, 2022, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The current record for a speed dating event is 964 participants, and was organized by Melvyn Greene and Mette Boyle Hansen at the Custom House Quay Building in Dublin, Ireland, on Feb. 14, 2019.

The Utah Area YSA Conference has received permission from Guinness World Records to conduct these events, the news release states. An official Guinness World Records adjudicator will oversee the record breaking attempts to ensure all measurements and criteria are met.

For the greeting card, conference organizers hope to collect over 100,000 birthday messages for President Russell M. Nelson’s 100th birthday, each including more than just a name. Contributions can be made in-person at the conference or virtually on the conference’s website from 8 a.m. Mountain Time on July 29 until 8 p.m. Mountain Time on Aug. 3.

For the speed dating event, conference organizers hope to break the record during the morning speed dating session on Saturday, Aug. 3.

The session will consist of 20 three-minute rounds, with 30 seconds to rotate between each round, the news release states. The room will be split in half by age, with those ages 18-28 on one side and those ages 25-35 on the other. Young single adults ages 25-28 can choose which side to sit on. Women will sit facing one direction, men facing the other, and question prompts will be given to help create conversation.

In accordance with Guinness World Records requirements, the event will have one witness for every 50 people to ensure that all attendees are actively participating.

“These witnesses will play a crucial role in validating the record attempt,” the news release states.

Attendees file out after Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson’s keynote at the Gather Together Conference, part of the Utah Area YSA Conference, at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. | Megan Nielsen, Deseret News

About the 2024 Utah Area YSA Conference

The 2024 Utah Area Young Single Adult Conference will be Friday through Sunday, Aug. 2-4, in Salt Lake City, the Utah Area presidency and conference leadership announced Thursday, April 11.

“Following the excitement of the 2023 YSA conference, the Utah Area presidency is excited to invite young single adults ages 18-35 to the upcoming 2024 Utah Area YSA Conference,” the event’s website states.

At the conference, young single adults “can strengthen their faith in Heavenly Father and His Son, Jesus Christ,” the Utah Area presidency wrote in a letter to stake presidents, bishops, Relief Society and elders quorum presidents, and all young single adults.

Participants can expect a conference modeled after last year’s inaugural event. Activities will include:

Local gatherings of service projects, 5K runs, temple trips and other events on July 26 and 27.

A two-day convention on Aug. 2 and 3, with keynote speakers, service opportunities, classes and other activities.

Concerts Aug. 2 and 3 in the Delta Center, featuring singers Ben Rector, Rachel Platten and Emma Nissen.

Dances and other evening entertainment.

A devotional in the Conference Center on Aug. 4 with Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Conference tickets are $50 and are available at utahysaconference.org. Conference registration includes the convention, concert and dances as one ticket.

The conference’s devotional requires a separate, free ticket, also available at utahysaconference.org. Conference registration is not required to obtain a ticket for the devotional.

Follow updates about the 2024 Utah Area Young Single Adult Conference at utahysaconference.org or on Facebook and Instagram at @utysaconf.