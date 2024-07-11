Young single adults participate in the Utah Area YSA Conference 5K sunset fun run at the Saratoga Springs Utah Temple on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023.

The weekend before the 2024 Utah Area Young Single Adult Conference takes place from Aug. 2-4 in Salt Lake City, young adults will gather for a variety of free, local events across Utah, including temple trips, service projects and parties.

Here’s where and how to attend, according to the conference’s website.

Cache Valley

Dates: July 26-27

Events: Young single adults are invited to attend endowment sessions in the Logan Utah Temple on Friday, July 26, at 6:30 p.m., 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. These sessions have been set aside specifically for young single adults attending this event.

On Saturday, July 27, young single adults can help with an unspecified service project at 9 a.m. Meet at 1550 N. 400 East in Logan. Breakfast held before. Limited to 500 people; sign up at bit.ly/3W2eWQj.

On the same day, enjoy a party from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at 1550 N. 400 East, Logan. Activities will include yard games, dancing and free Karie Anne’s Italian Ice and Custard. Dancing starts at 8 p.m. Limited to 1,500 people; sign up at bit.ly/3W2eWQj.

Davis/Weber area

Date: July 27

Events: From 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., tie blankets for those in need and enjoy loaded pork nachos. Held at the Ogden Institute of Religion, 1302 Edvalson St.

At 8 p.m., get some laughs from a dry bar comedian at the Shepherd Union Student Building at Weber State University, 3910 W. Campus Drive in Ogden.

And from 9 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., dance with other young single adults in the plaza under the bell tower near the Shepherd Union Student Building.

Sign up for all events at bit.ly/4eUif4D.

Also note that the Davis/Weber area has canceled its 5K run, instead combining efforts with the Saratoga Springs 5K in Utah Valley.

Left to right, Rachel Handy and Maddie Rosenauer pour rice into a bag as part of the Million Meals service project at the Gather Together Conference, part of the Utah Area YSA Conference, in the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. | Megan Nielsen, Deseret News

Salt Lake Valley

Date: July 27

Events: Meet at the Institute of Religion at the University of Utah, 1780 E. South Campus Drive, at 4:30 for “swag and instructions.” Then head over to the Salt Lake City Cemetery, 200 N. St., where young single adults will digitize information on hundreds of grave sites, including those of notable prophets and pioneers. For those who can’t make it to the institute at 4:30, join the service project at the cemetery any time between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. Those who participate will get free T-shirts and tacos at the party afterward.

The party starts at 6:30 p.m. at the institute and will include street tacos, dirty soda, yard games, a gaming trailer and a live DJ. Dancing starts at 8:30 p.m., with food served until 9:30 p.m.

Utah Valley

Date: July 27

Events: Help build “turtle shells” — portable shelters — for people in need, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the Brigham Young University campus.

At 4:30 p.m., check in for the 5K run around the Saratoga Springs Utah Temple, 987 S. Ensign Drive. The race begins at 6 p.m. at 1058 S. Old Farm Road in Saratoga Springs. Parking locations to be announced. Young single adults from the Davis County area are invited to join as well. Register for $5 at bit.ly/3RWUcYL.

Following the race, enjoy a luau from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. The party will include shaved ice, Hawaiian food, pickleball, lawn games, dancing and fire dancers.

Southern Utah

Date: July 26-27

Events: On Friday, July 26, young single adults are invited to serve in the Red Cliffs Utah Temple from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and in the Cedar City Utah Temple from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The baptistry at the Cedar City temple will be open from 7 p.m. to close, with endowment sessions at 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The baptistry at the Red Cliffs temple will be open from 6 p.m. to close, with endowment sessions at 8 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. if needed. No sign-ups are necessary.

On Saturday, July 27, join a young single adult party at the St. George Institute of Religion, 943 E. 400 South. Participate in service projects from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., enjoy dinner from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., and dance and play games from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Attendees file out after Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson’s keynote at the Gather Together Conference, part of the Utah Area YSA Conference, at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. | Megan Nielsen, Deseret News

About the 2024 Utah Area YSA Conference

The 2024 Utah Area Young Single Adult Conference will be Friday through Sunday, Aug. 2-4, in Salt Lake City, the Utah Area presidency and conference leadership announced Thursday, April 11.

“Following the excitement of the 2023 YSA conference, the Utah Area presidency is excited to invite young single adults ages 18-35 to the upcoming 2024 Utah Area YSA Conference,” the event’s website states.

At the conference, young single adults “can strengthen their faith in Heavenly Father and His Son, Jesus Christ,” the Utah Area presidency wrote in a letter to stake presidents, bishops, Relief Society and elders quorum presidents, and all young single adults.

Participants can expect a conference modeled after last year’s inaugural event. Activities will include:

A two-day convention on Aug. 2 and 3, with keynote speakers, service opportunities, classes and other activities.

Concerts Aug. 2 and 3 in the Delta Center, featuring singers Ben Rector, Rachel Platten and Emma Nissen.

Dances and other evening entertainment.

A devotional in the Conference Center on Aug. 4 with Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Conference tickets are $50 and are available at utahysaconference.org. Conference registration includes the convention, concert and dances as one ticket.

The conference’s devotional requires a separate, free ticket, also available at utahysaconference.org. Conference registration is not required to obtain a ticket for the devotional.

Follow updates about the 2024 Utah Area Young Single Adult Conference at utahysaconference.org or on Facebook and Instagram at @utysaconf.