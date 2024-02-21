The Morehouse College Glee Club and the Spelman College Glee Club perform with The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square at their weekly Sunday broadcast of “Music & the Spoken Word” at the Salt Lake Tabernacle in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023.

The next stops on The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square’s multiyear, multicity “Hope” tour will be in the southeastern U.S. — Georgia and Florida — from Sept. 5-12, the choir leaders announced on Wednesday, Feb. 21.

North America Southeast ‘Hope’ tour stops

The choir will kick off its tour in an arena in the Fort Lauderdale, Florida, area on Sept. 7..

In Georgia, the choir will make a special appearance at the Martin Luther King Jr. International Chapel at Morehouse College on Sept. 9.

In October 2023, the choir hosted the glee clubs from Morehouse College and Spelman College in Salt Lake City, where the two groups performed on the choir’s weekly television, radio and internet broadcast of “Music & the Spoken Word.”

The Morehouse College Glee Club and the Spelman College Glee Club perform with The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square at their weekly Sunday broadcast of “Music & the Spoken Word” at the Salt Lake Tabernacle in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023. | Hunter Winterton, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“When the Morehouse College and Spelman College glee clubs performed with the Tabernacle Choir in Salt Lake City, the music was unforgettable. When these great choir organizations perform together, the result is both beautiful and culturally significant,” choir President Michael O. Leavitt said. ​

In April 2023, Morehouse College officials presented President Russell M. Nelson, President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, with the school’s inaugural laureate of the Gandhi-King-Mandela Peace Prize.

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square performs via video screen at the annual Worldhouse Interfaith & Interdenominational Assembly at the Martin Luther King, Jr. International Chapel at Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday, April 13, 2023. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

The choir will wrap up the tour on Sept. 11, at the 16,000-seat State Farm Arena, in Atlanta, Georgia.

“We’ll put on a show that will be both music and message. It’ll be similar to our Christmas concert that people know,” President Leavitt said of the performances in Florida and in Atlanta, Georgia.

The concerts are free to the public, but tickets are required. Ticketing information will be available at a later date. Guest artists are expected to join the choir and will be announced at a later date. At least one of the concerts will be streamed.

“It’s been 23 years since we’ve been in that area of the country as a choir, and it’s time we went back,” President Leavitt said.

The choir traveled there in 2001 as part of the Southern States Tour to Houston and Fort Worth, Texas; New Orleans, Louisiana; Birmingham, Alabama; Atlanta, Georgia; and Tampa, Orlando, and Miami, Florida.

Tabernacle Choir’s ‘Hope’ tour

For the first stop on the choir and orchestra’s “Hope” tour, they traveled to Mexico City, Mexico, where they performed two “Esperaza” concerts in the city’s National Auditorium, featuring guest artist singers Adassa and Alex Melecio and radio host Mariano Osorio, and a sacred music concert at the Toluca Cathedral.

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square and Orchestra at Temple Square pose for a photo after performing at the National Auditorium in Mexico City on Saturday, June 17, 2023. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Currently, members of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square are traveling to Manila, Philippines, for a “Himig ng Pag-asa” tour stop, or “melody of hope” tour stop. They will be in the Philippines through Feb. 29, with a sacred music concert on Feb. 25, and two concerts in the SM Mall of Asia Arena on Feb. 27 and Feb. 28. The concert on Feb. 28 will be livestreamed.

Guest performers are singer and actress Lea Salonga, singer-songwriter Ysabelle Cuevas and TV personalities Suzi Entrata-Abrera and Paolo Abrera.

Instead of going to several small venues as in past tours, they are performing multiple times in a larger arena and streaming one of the performances, as they “anchor and radiate.”

“We believe the world needs a message of hope and of healing and of peace. That’s our mission in the choir, to bring that to the people of the world,” President Leavitt said. “And of course, the ultimate hope comes through Jesus Christ.”

Over the next four years, the 360-voice Tabernacle Choir and 85-piece Orchestra, all of whom are volunteers, will travel twice a year to different parts of the world.

“Our goal is to magnify the choir’s impact throughout the world by helping people feel God’s love for His children,” President Leavitt said.

