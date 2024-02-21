The next stops on The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square’s multiyear, multicity “Hope” tour will be in the southeastern U.S. — Georgia and Florida — from Sept. 5-12, the choir leaders announced on Wednesday, Feb. 21.
North America Southeast ‘Hope’ tour stops
The choir will kick off its tour in an arena in the Fort Lauderdale, Florida, area on Sept. 7..
In Georgia, the choir will make a special appearance at the Martin Luther King Jr. International Chapel at Morehouse College on Sept. 9.
In October 2023, the choir hosted the glee clubs from Morehouse College and Spelman College in Salt Lake City, where the two groups performed on the choir’s weekly television, radio and internet broadcast of “Music & the Spoken Word.”
“When the Morehouse College and Spelman College glee clubs performed with the Tabernacle Choir in Salt Lake City, the music was unforgettable. When these great choir organizations perform together, the result is both beautiful and culturally significant,” choir President Michael O. Leavitt said.
In April 2023, Morehouse College officials presented President Russell M. Nelson, President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, with the school’s inaugural laureate of the Gandhi-King-Mandela Peace Prize.
The choir will wrap up the tour on Sept. 11, at the 16,000-seat State Farm Arena, in Atlanta, Georgia.
“We’ll put on a show that will be both music and message. It’ll be similar to our Christmas concert that people know,” President Leavitt said of the performances in Florida and in Atlanta, Georgia.
The concerts are free to the public, but tickets are required. Ticketing information will be available at a later date. Guest artists are expected to join the choir and will be announced at a later date. At least one of the concerts will be streamed.
“It’s been 23 years since we’ve been in that area of the country as a choir, and it’s time we went back,” President Leavitt said.
The choir traveled there in 2001 as part of the Southern States Tour to Houston and Fort Worth, Texas; New Orleans, Louisiana; Birmingham, Alabama; Atlanta, Georgia; and Tampa, Orlando, and Miami, Florida.
Tabernacle Choir’s ‘Hope’ tour
For the first stop on the choir and orchestra’s “Hope” tour, they traveled to Mexico City, Mexico, where they performed two “Esperaza” concerts in the city’s National Auditorium, featuring guest artist singers Adassa and Alex Melecio and radio host Mariano Osorio, and a sacred music concert at the Toluca Cathedral.
Currently, members of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square are traveling to Manila, Philippines, for a “Himig ng Pag-asa” tour stop, or “melody of hope” tour stop. They will be in the Philippines through Feb. 29, with a sacred music concert on Feb. 25, and two concerts in the SM Mall of Asia Arena on Feb. 27 and Feb. 28. The concert on Feb. 28 will be livestreamed.
Guest performers are singer and actress Lea Salonga, singer-songwriter Ysabelle Cuevas and TV personalities Suzi Entrata-Abrera and Paolo Abrera.
Instead of going to several small venues as in past tours, they are performing multiple times in a larger arena and streaming one of the performances, as they “anchor and radiate.”
“We believe the world needs a message of hope and of healing and of peace. That’s our mission in the choir, to bring that to the people of the world,” President Leavitt said. “And of course, the ultimate hope comes through Jesus Christ.”
Over the next four years, the 360-voice Tabernacle Choir and 85-piece Orchestra, all of whom are volunteers, will travel twice a year to different parts of the world.
“Our goal is to magnify the choir’s impact throughout the world by helping people feel God’s love for His children,” President Leavitt said.
Tabernacle Choir tours (since 2000)
- 2024 Hope tour — Manila, Philippines; and Florida and Georgia.
- 2023 Hope tour — Mexico City, Mexico, and Toluca, Mexico.
- 2020 Heritage Tour — 6 European countries; Stockholm, Sweden; Helsinki, Finland; Copenhagen, Denmark; Oslo, Norway; Cardiff and Newport, Wales; and Edinburgh, Scotland — postponed and canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic.
- 2018 Classic Coast Tour — Costa Mesa, Rohnert Park and Mountain View, California; Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada; and Seattle, Washington.
- 2016 European Tour — Berlin and Nuremberg, Germany; Vienna, Austria; Zurich, Switzerland; Frankfurt, Germany; Brussels, Belgium; and Rotterdam, Netherlands.
- 2015 Atlantic Coast Tour — Bethesda, Maryland; Bethel Woods, Saratoga Springs, West Point, and New York, New York; and Boston, Massachusetts.
- 2013 Upper Midwest Tour — Columbus, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Chicago, Illinois; Milwaukee and Madison, Wisconsin; and Minneapolis, Minnesota.
- 2011 Eastern States Tour — Norfolk, Virginia; Washington, D.C.; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Chautauqua, New York; and Toronto, Canada.
- 2009 Central States Tour — Cincinnati, Ohio; St. Louis, Missouri; Des Moines, Iowa; Omaha, Nebraska; Kansas City, Missouri; Norman, Oklahoma; and Denver, Colorado.
- 2007 Canada and Midwest Tour — Toronto, Canada; Chautauqua, New York; Cleveland, Ohio; Chicago, Illinois; Cincinnati, Ohio; and Nashville and Memphis, Tennessee.
- 2005 Northwest States Tour — Pocatello and Boise, Idaho; Spokane and Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Oakland, San Jose, and Sacramento, California; and Reno, Nevada.
- 2003 Northeast States Tour — Traverse City and Grand Rapids, Michigan; Chautauqua, Saratoga, and New York, New York; Newark, New Jersey; Boston and Lenox, Massachusetts; Washington, D. C.; and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
- 2001 Southern States Tour — Houston and Fort Worth, Texas; New Orleans, Louisiana; Birmingham, Alabama; Atlanta, Georgia; and Tampa, Orlando, and Miami, Florida.