Music & the Spoken Word: Everyday courage

"Standing up, standing strong and standing steady are examples of everyday courage found in everyday people," observes Derrick Porter in this week's "Music & the Spoken Word" with The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square.

Editor’s note: “The Spoken Word” is shared by Derrick Porter each Sunday during the weekly Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square broadcast. This will be given Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024.

“Everyday courage has few witnesses. But [your courage] is no less noble [just] because no drum beats for you and no crowds shout your name.” Those are the words of Robert Louis Stevenson. (See “Choices That Change Lives: 15 Ways to Find More Purpose, Meaning and Joy” by in Hal Urban, page 122.)

It takes courage, everyday courage, to live in the world today: courage to stand up for what we know is right, even as the crowd moves in another direction; courage to stand strong when doubt and uncertainty begin to build; and courage to stand steady when the winds of tribulation blow with hurricane-like force.

A young person I know chose to courageously stand up to high school pressures, even if it sometimes meant being less popular. This person taught me, “It’s not the quantity of friends that matter; it’s the quality.”

Another friend of mine is choosing to courageously stand strong even as he fights a debilitating disease. His response upon receiving the devastating diagnosis? “I’ll run through the finish line.”

I am also acquainted with a family who collectively chooses to courageously stand steady. Heartbroken from the loss of their young mother, they have adopted the motto, “We are brave, and we are tough.”

Standing up, standing strong and standing steady are examples of everyday courage found in everyday people. In fact, many of the most tender examples of everyday courage can be witnessed in the seemingly small and uncelebrated moments of life. These simple moments become sacred moments that matter.

True, there will be moments when we want nothing more than to run and hide from the challenges that stand in our way. But remember, everyday courage is fueled by exercising faith — every day. It takes faith to choose courage, and sometimes it takes courage to choose faith.

No one has exercised greater courage than did Jesus Christ. He “hid not [His] face from shame and spitting”(see Isaiah 50:6). He was “in an agony [but] prayed more earnestly”(see Luke 22:44). He was betrayed by one friend with a kiss and denied by another with the words, “I know him not” (see Luke 22:48 and Luke 22:57). He was mocked, beaten, ridiculed and sentenced to death. Yet, to His offenders, He responded in prayer, “Father, forgive them; for they know not what they do” (see Luke 23:34). And then, in a moment that mattered most, He pressed on with godly courage, completely submitting to the will of His Father.

As we remember His sacred moments, let us take everyday courage in all that we face. As we stand up, stand strong and stand steady, Jesus Christ stands ever ready to strengthen our courage and faith.

Tuning in …

