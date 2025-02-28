Rachel Platten announced as RootsTech 2025 keynote speaker

RootsTech 2025 will feature Rachel Platten as a keynote speaker, FamilySearch announced on Friday, Feb. 28.

The Emmy Award-winning singer/songwriter will take the main stage at 11 a.m. MT on Thursday, March 6, to share her story of rediscovering herself and producing her career-changing track “Fight Song.” Her keynote, available both in-person and online, will include a musical performance.

RootsTech is a three-day global online and in-person family history conference hosted by FamilySearch and sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and other leading genealogy organizations.

The 2025 event is scheduled for March 6-8, with an in-person event in Salt Lake City and online at RootsTech.org, with select content available in multiple languages.

Platten is the final keynote speaker to be announced by RootsTech. Other keynote speakers throughout the three-day conference will include Olympic gold medalist Tara Davis-Woodhall and Paralympic gold medalist Hunter Woodhall, track and field athletes who are married; Ndaba Mandela, grandson of the late Nelson Mandela; and artist Dana Tanamachi.

About Rachel Platten

Rachel Platten performs during the 2024 Utah Area Young Single Adult Conference concert at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

New York City-based Platten is known for her pop music, particularly 2015’s “Fight Song.” The “empowering” ballad was a top 10 summer jam in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand, according to All Music.

She and her husband, Kevin Lazan, have two daughters.

Previously, Platten performed at a concert hosted by the 2024 Utah Area Young Single Adult Conference, where she joined Nashville-based singer/songwriter Ben Rector and Latter-day Saint jazz singer Emma Nissen.

Platten opened that concert with her powerful vocals, contagious energy and a dazzling smile that never dimmed. Between songs, she shared personal experiences about battling postpartum depression and finding God through the darkness.

In particular, her song “Mercy” came from a deeply painful place and yet is so joyful, she said. “I felt like I was crying out for God, [asking], ‘Where are You? I don’t know where You are, I’m scared.’ … I was in my studio alone at 2 in the morning, and this song came rushing out of me — this glorious, joyful song, almost as an answer.”