What Church leaders, college expert say on how to use social media for good

Social media opens — another reel, another post, another scroll. Is it a distraction or a divine tool?
The President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, President Russell M. Nelson, testifies that it can be both.
In 2018, he warned of its potential downsides. He said, “If you are paying more attention to feeds from social media than you are to the whisperings of the Spirit, then you are putting yourself at spiritual risk — as well as the risk of experiencing intense loneliness and depression."
In November 2020, he invited the world to use it for good. “I invite you — just for the next seven days — to turn social media into your own personal gratitude journal … At the end of seven days, see if you feel happier and more at peace,” he said, adding: “Working together, we can flood social media with a wave of gratitude that reaches the four corners of the earth.”
Joseph Kerry, chair of the Communication Department and associate dean of Vocational and Technical Studies at Ensign College, recently joined the Church News podcast to discuss social media. Speaking of youth and young adults, he explained that he feels optimistic about what they can do online.
“They’re going to be just fine. They’re good, their hearts are in the right place,” he said. “In my experience, they’re hard workers, and it’s a blessing to work with them every day.”
From reels to revelation
In President Nelson’s first address to the entire Church as the Prophet, he said, “In coming days, it will not be possible to survive spiritually without the guiding, directing, comforting and constant influence of the Holy Ghost.”
Kerry explained that when used effectively, social media can build one up and bring powers from heaven, not minimize them.
“I think most people have had this experience where you see something online that just gives you a bit more strength for the day,” he said. “It fortifies you for the day. It reminds you that you are exceptional, that you are not average.”
Kerry testified that putting out “beautiful messages” can benefit everyone. “As we do those things, I’m convinced that we will strengthen ourselves, we will help others, and we’ll find that peace that seems so elusive.”
Caution about ‘spiritual eclipse’
Though social media can also be a detriment.
Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles warned in the October 2017 general conference, “All of the virtues and appropriate use of these technologies notwithstanding, there are risks associated with them that, when drawn too close, can put us in a spiritual eclipse and potentially block the brightness and warmth of the gospel.”
Kerry said that social media can create a feeling of comparison, causing one to forget who they are.
“You can feel that you are not the individual, that you aren’t a unique child of God. I call it exceptional — and I tell all my students, God does not make average people. He can’t. We are all exceptional.”
However, he cautioned, “The internet, though, has a way of saying, you know, you’re not that exceptional.”
In the April 2025 general conference, President Nelson identified another risk with digital platforms: “The present hostility in public dialogue and on social media is alarming. Hateful words are deadly weapons. Contention prevents the Holy Ghost from being our constant companion.”
Discipleship in the digital age
Kerry pointed out that Church leaders can serve as an example of how to use social media effectively.
Noting how active leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are on social media, Kerry said of their posts and content, “I think all that is fantastic, because it’s that exposure that I think strengthens us, fortifies us and helps us.”
Like Paul in the New Testament, prophets, seers and revelators often give messages to those who need it most. Back then, Paul wrote letters to the Philippians; now, apostles record a social media video for their followers.
Elder Stevenson testified in the April 2022 general conference of the power of Latter-day Saints sharing their testimony on social media: “In our digital age, members often share messages through social media. There are hundreds, if not thousands, of uplifting things you might find worthy of sharing. This content offers invitations to ‘come and see,’ ‘come and serve,’ and ‘come and belong.’”
Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles explained in the April 2013 general conference that social media is a place where members can become missionaries. “There are new ways to invite others to ‘come and see,’” he said. “Let’s make sharing our faith online more a part of our daily life.”
Each Friday, Church News reports what Church leaders have shared on social media the previous week.
Your feed, His message
So what can social media be?
In an August 2024 Instagram post, Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles invited members to take charge of their own use of social media, promising, “If you put Jesus Christ in the center of your frame, I promise that you will see everything else more clearly.”
Kerry explained that when Latter-day Saints share content online, they should show they are real people.
“I just love that kind of variety, authenticity,” he said, adding, “It’s a reflection of us, and when our DNA is in something, it comes alive, and we’re able to reach people that no one else could reach because we’re speaking through our voice and our heart, and social media gives us that opportunity.”
To create a space on social media where the Spirit can reside, Kerry stressed the significance of creating and consuming uplifting content and being a peacemaker online. He also underscored that intentional technology use can help maintain spiritual and emotional well-being.
Where to find uplifting content online?
Follow Church News on social media for official news of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | X | Threads
Below is a list of Church leader and organization social media pages:
Website for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Instagram | Facebook | X | YouTube
The First Presidency:
President Russell M. Nelson, President of the Church
President Nelson’s Spanish page
President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency
President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency
The Quorum of the Twelve Apostles:
President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles
Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles
Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles
Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles
Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles
Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles
Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles
Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles
Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles
Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles
Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles
Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles
General organizations and leaders
Relief Society
Relief Society Worldwide page
President Camille N. Johnson, Relief Society general president
Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency
Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency
Young Women
Young Women Worldwide page
President Emily Belle Freeman, Young Women general president
Instagram | Facebook | Threads
Sister Tamara W. Runia, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency
Sister Andrea Muños Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency
Young Men
Young Men Worldwide page
President Steven J. Lund, General Young Men President
Brother Bradley R. Wilcox, first counselor in the Young Men general presidency
Brother Michael T. Nelson, second counselor in the Young Men general presidency
Primary
Primary Worldwide page
President Susan H. Porter, Primary general president
Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency
Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency
Sunday School
Sunday School’s Gospel Learning and Teaching page
Additional accounts
Church Newsroom
Instagram | Facebook | X | YouTube
The Book of Mormon
Instagram | Facebook | X | YouTube
Liahona magazine
YA Weekly
The Friend Magazine
Strive to Be
YouTube | Instagram | Facebook
The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square
YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | X