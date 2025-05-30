What Church leaders, college expert say on how to use social media for good

In a Nov. 20, 2020, video, President Russell M. Nelson invited people everywhere, regardless of faith and circumstance, to share their gratitude on social media with the hashtag #GiveThanks.

Social media opens — another reel, another post, another scroll. Is it a distraction or a divine tool?

The President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, President Russell M. Nelson, testifies that it can be both.

In 2018, he warned of its potential downsides. He said, “If you are paying more attention to feeds from social media than you are to the whisperings of the Spirit, then you are putting yourself at spiritual risk — as well as the risk of experiencing intense loneliness and depression."

A young man watches on a smartphone as President Dallin H. Oaks speaks during October 2023 general conference. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In November 2020, he invited the world to use it for good. “I invite you — just for the next seven days — to turn social media into your own personal gratitude journal … At the end of seven days, see if you feel happier and more at peace,” he said, adding: “Working together, we can flood social media with a wave of gratitude that reaches the four corners of the earth.”

Joseph Kerry, chair of the Communication Department and associate dean of Vocational and Technical Studies at Ensign College, recently joined the Church News podcast to discuss social media. Speaking of youth and young adults, he explained that he feels optimistic about what they can do online.

“They’re going to be just fine. They’re good, their hearts are in the right place,” he said. “In my experience, they’re hard workers, and it’s a blessing to work with them every day.”

From reels to revelation

In President Nelson’s first address to the entire Church as the Prophet, he said, “In coming days, it will not be possible to survive spiritually without the guiding, directing, comforting and constant influence of the Holy Ghost.”

Kerry explained that when used effectively, social media can build one up and bring powers from heaven, not minimize them.

Enrique Martinez watches conference on his phone while sitting outside with his daughter Rebecca Martinez during the Saturday afternoon session of the 193rd Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

“I think most people have had this experience where you see something online that just gives you a bit more strength for the day,” he said. “It fortifies you for the day. It reminds you that you are exceptional, that you are not average.”

Kerry testified that putting out “beautiful messages” can benefit everyone. “As we do those things, I’m convinced that we will strengthen ourselves, we will help others, and we’ll find that peace that seems so elusive.”

Caution about ‘spiritual eclipse’

Though social media can also be a detriment.

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles warned in the October 2017 general conference, “All of the virtues and appropriate use of these technologies notwithstanding, there are risks associated with them that, when drawn too close, can put us in a spiritual eclipse and potentially block the brightness and warmth of the gospel.”

This photo illustration shows a 12-year-old boy looking at an iPhone screen showing various social media apps including TikTok, Facebook and X on February 25, 2024, in Bath, England. | Matt Cardy, Getty Images

Kerry said that social media can create a feeling of comparison, causing one to forget who they are.

“You can feel that you are not the individual, that you aren’t a unique child of God. I call it exceptional — and I tell all my students, God does not make average people. He can’t. We are all exceptional.”

However, he cautioned, “The internet, though, has a way of saying, you know, you’re not that exceptional.”

In the April 2025 general conference, President Nelson identified another risk with digital platforms: “The present hostility in public dialogue and on social media is alarming. Hateful words are deadly weapons. Contention prevents the Holy Ghost from being our constant companion.”

Discipleship in the digital age

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, shares a selfie photo taken by Benson Barlow after a two-branch sacrament meeting in Cairo, Egypt, on Friday, April 14, 2023. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Kerry pointed out that Church leaders can serve as an example of how to use social media effectively.

Noting how active leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are on social media, Kerry said of their posts and content, “I think all that is fantastic, because it’s that exposure that I think strengthens us, fortifies us and helps us.”

Elder Ronald A. Rasband, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, is watched by his family as he does a social media post after the Manti Utah Temple rededication in Manti, Utah, on Sunday, April 21, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Like Paul in the New Testament, prophets, seers and revelators often give messages to those who need it most. Back then, Paul wrote letters to the Philippians; now, apostles record a social media video for their followers.

Elder Stevenson testified in the April 2022 general conference of the power of Latter-day Saints sharing their testimony on social media: “In our digital age, members often share messages through social media. There are hundreds, if not thousands, of uplifting things you might find worthy of sharing. This content offers invitations to ‘come and see,’ ‘come and serve,’ and ‘come and belong.’”

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles explained in the April 2013 general conference that social media is a place where members can become missionaries. “There are new ways to invite others to ‘come and see,’” he said. “Let’s make sharing our faith online more a part of our daily life.”

Each Friday, Church News reports what Church leaders have shared on social media the previous week.

Elder David A. Bednar and Sister Susan K. Bednar hold their phones and demonstrate how to create a photo and video file in the FamilySearch Memories app. | Leslie Nilsson, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Your feed, His message

So what can social media be?

In an August 2024 Instagram post, Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles invited members to take charge of their own use of social media, promising, “If you put Jesus Christ in the center of your frame, I promise that you will see everything else more clearly.”

Kerry explained that when Latter-day Saints share content online, they should show they are real people.

“I just love that kind of variety, authenticity,” he said, adding, “It’s a reflection of us, and when our DNA is in something, it comes alive, and we’re able to reach people that no one else could reach because we’re speaking through our voice and our heart, and social media gives us that opportunity.”

To create a space on social media where the Spirit can reside, Kerry stressed the significance of creating and consuming uplifting content and being a peacemaker online. He also underscored that intentional technology use can help maintain spiritual and emotional well-being.

Where to find uplifting content online?

Follow Church News on social media for official news of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Below is a list of Church leader and organization social media pages:

President Russell M. Nelson stands with President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, left, and President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor, at the beginning of the afternoon session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The Rev. Theresa Dear takes a selfie with President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints during his 100th birthday celebration at the Little Theatre of the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

The Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on Feb. 6, 2024. Front row, left to right: President Jeffrey R. Holland, Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf, Elder David A. Bednar, Elder Quentin L. Cook, and Elder D. Todd Christofferson. Back row, left to right: Elder Neil L. Andersen, Elder Ronald A. Rasband, Elder Gary E. Stevenson, Elder Dale G. Renlund, Elder Gerrit W. Gong, Elder Ulisses Soares, and Elder Patrick Kearon. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Harriet Uchtdorf, exit after the morning session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Elder Quentin L. Cook, left, and Elder David A. Bednar, both of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, share a laugh prior to the Saturday evening session of the October 2024 general conference in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. | Cristy Powell, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

From right, Elder Dale G. Renlund, Elder Gary E. Stevenson and Elder Ronald A. Rasband are seated among the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles after they were sustained during the Saturday Afternoon Session of the 185th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Saturday, Oct. 3, 2015. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

A young woman takes a selfie with Sister Susan Gong, with Elder Gerrit W. Gong in the background. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Ulisses Soares takes a selfie with Marcell Pragana, Matheus Pragana, Marcus Pragana and Maria Pragana outside of the Church Administration Building in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, April 4, 2018. | Credit: Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

General organizations and leaders

Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, President Susan H. Porter, Primary general president, Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, President Camille N. Johnson, Relief Society general president, Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, President Emily Belle Freeman, Young Women general president, Sister Tamara W. Runia, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, and Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, wave for a social media post during the filming of a worldwide Relief Society devotional at the Relief Society Building in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Relief Society

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson, center, stands with Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor, left, and Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor, right, outside the Red Brick Store in Nauvoo, Illinois, during the filming of the Relief Society worldwide devotional, to be broadcast on Sunday, March 16, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson poses for a selfie following a young single adult devotional at Brigham Young University–Idaho on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. | Brian Nicholson, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, takes a picture with a missionary after her devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. | Adam Fondren, for the Deseret News

Young Women

New Young Women General Presidency are First Counselor Sister Tamara W. Runia, President Emily Belle Freeman and Second Counselor Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus during the 193rd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 1, 2023. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman takes a selfie with several women in Dublin, Ireland, on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Young Men

The incoming and outgoing Young Men general presidency members smile for a photo after the Saturday morning session of the 195th Annual General Conference on Saturday, April 5, 2025. They are from left, the newly sustained presidency who will begin on Aug. 1 of Brother Sean R. Dixon, second counselor; Brother David J. Wunderli, first counselor; and President Timothy L. Farnes; and the outgoing presidency of President Steven J. Lund, and his counselors, Brother Bradley R. Wilcox and Brother Michael T. Nelson. | Leslie Nilsson, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Young Men General President Steven J. Lund takes a selfie with two young men after a devotional in Liberty, Missouri. The devotional was part of a ministry tour in Missouri March 13-16, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Primary

Primary General President Susan H. Porter, center, and her counselors, Sister Amy A. Wright, right, and Sister Tracy Y. Browning, left, share hearts with children during the Friend to Friend broadcast that began airing on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. | Screenshot from YouTube

Primary General President Susan H. Porter of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints stands in a picture with Ava Epling after a devotional in the Smith Spectrum at Utah State University in Logan, Utah, on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. | Trent Toone, Church News

Sister Tracy Y. Browning of the Primary general presidency takes a selfie with women in Abuja, Nigeria, on Nov. 20, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Sunday School

The Sunday School general presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, from left: Brother Chad H Webb, first counselor; President Paul V. Johnson; and Brother Gabriel W. Reid, second counselor. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Additional accounts

Latter-day Saints have been encouraged by Church leaders to find ways to naturally share the gospel, including the Book of Mormon app. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Copies of the Liahona, The Friend and For the Strength of Youth are displayed. | ChurchofJesusChrist.org

The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square perform during "Music & the Spoken Word" at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, June 23, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

