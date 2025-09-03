Church, Red Cross and government collaborate to strengthen emergency preparedness in Bosnia-Herzegovina

Adnan Delić, right, minister of labor and social policy in Bosnia-Herzegovina, and Elder Jack N. Gerard, left, General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the Europe Central Area presidency, shake hands after a meeting in Sarajevo, Bosnia-Herzegovina, in August 2025. The Church, government and Red Cross are going to work together to provide 72-hour kits to residents in areas prone to disasters.

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina — One year after floods and landslides devastated communities across Bosnia and Herzegovina, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the Red Cross of the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina proposed collaborating with the government to launch a national emergency preparedness campaign, an initiative welcomed by Adnan Delić, minister of labor and social policy, who said the effort will give Bosnians the tools they need to respond quickly to future crises.

On Aug. 7-8, Elder Jack N. Gerard, General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the Church’s Europe Central Area presidency, visited the Adriatic North Mission to join a delegation of Church members in meetings focused on humanitarian service, saying: “We believe we are all brothers and sisters in the eyes of God, and we have a sacred responsibility to care for one another. As a Christian church, we follow Jesus Christ’s example by reaching out to those in need.”

While the parameters of the emergency preparedness project are still being defined, the three organizations agreed to move forward together to focus on providing and distributing 72-hour kits to residents in the most disaster-prone areas of the country.

Together, Red Cross leaders and representatives of the Church presented Delić with backpacks filled with local emergency supplies to demonstrate what they look like and how they can be used for the critical three days after a disaster, the time it usually takes to get emergency responders to reach areas needing help. Leaders expressed hope that many other organizations will join the effort, making the campaign a true countrywide effort.

Elder Charles Lamb, right, and Sister Beth Lamb, senior humanitarian missionaries in Sarajevo, Bosnia-Herzegovina, shows a completed 72-hour kit at a meeting with Red Cross representatives in August 2025. Elder Jack N. Gerard, left, General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the Europe Central Area presidency, looks on. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Delić said: “We remain open to any cooperation that brings about concrete changes in the lives of our people. This project will provide quick and efficient assistance to citizens affected by crises, which unfortunately are becoming more common in our country.”

Nevenka Milanović, who oversees organizational development and social work for the Red Cross, said the collaboration builds on a trusted relationship. “This initiative is part of our ongoing joint efforts with the Church to keep communities in Bosnia and Herzegovina prepared, informed and safe.”

A national effort

As Bosnia-Herzegovina continues to face natural disasters and humanitarian challenges, leaders expressed hope the new preparedness campaign will grow into a broad, national effort with participation from many organizations and communities.

Representatives of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints pause for a photo with Adnan Delić, center left, minister of labor and social policy in Bosnia-Herzegovina, in his office in Sarajevo, Bosnia-Herzegovina, in August 2025. They are, from left, Ivan Majc, the Church's national communications director; Rosana Majc, Church interpreter; humanitarian missionaries Elder Charles Lamb and Sister Beth Lamb; Delić; Elder Jack N. Gerard, General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the Europe Central Area presidency; Sister Laurie Turner and Elder Doug Turner; and Adriatic North Mission President Brian Cordray and Sister Angie Cordray. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

By combining the experience of the Red Cross, the support of the government and Church humanitarian assistance along with the support of missionaries and members, the effort aims to strengthen resilience and save lives.

“Together, we can help people be ready when disaster comes,” Elder Gerard said. “That preparation can make all the difference.”

The preparedness campaign continues a history of cooperation between the Church and the Red Cross. Since 1993, the two organizations have completed more than 300 humanitarian projects in Bosnia-Herzegovina. Efforts have ranged from medical care, mobility equipment and clean water to education, agriculture, and aid for refugees, children and the elderly.

Recent projects include equipping soup kitchens in the Bosnian-Herzegovina cities of Sarajevo and Mostar and providing emergency relief after flooding in the areas of Jablanica and Prijedor.

Adnan Delić, front center, minister of labor and social policy in Bosnia-Herzegovina; leads Elder Jack N. Gerard, right, General Authority Seventy; with Sister Angie and President Brian Cordray, Adriatic North Mission leaders, back, on a walking tour of Sarajevo, Bosnia-Herzegovina, in August 2025. The minister took the Church delegation on a tour of his city. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Improving care for the vulnerable

During his visit with the minister, Elder Gerard also announced Church support for the Dormitory Construction Project at the Duje Center, operated by nonprofit MFS Emmaus. The center provides care for nearly 500 people with mental and physical disabilities. With Church and government support, three unsafe and overcrowded dormitories will be replaced. More details on this project and the Church’s involvement will be made available soon.

Delić praised the project as a major step forward. “This is a great contribution for our country,” he said, “and one that will change lives.”

Long-term collaborations

Elder Gerard and the Church delegation also visited Muslim Aid, an international humanitarian organization the Church has worked closely with over the years. Together, the two organizations have provided pregnant milk cows to families in need to improve socioeconomic conditions in rural households, donated and installed 3,000 fully stocked greenhouses and donated beekeeping materials to improve family nutrition and generate income.

The goal of this meeting was to assess the needs of the organization to explore ways the Church can continue to support its mission.

Edina Šehić, executive director of Muslim Aid, expressed appreciation for the continued collaboration. “Your support has enabled us to deliver meaningful projects and inspired us to keep striving for excellence,” she said. “Beyond our partnership, we are grateful to work alongside such remarkable and compassionate people.”

A small but steadfast presence

Elder Charles Lamb, a senior humanitarian missionary in Sarajevo, Bosnia-Herzegovina, shows a completed 72-hour kit at a meeting with Red Cross representatives in August 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In 1996, after the end of the Bosnian War, then-Elder Jeffrey R. Holland, now acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, visited Sarajevo, the capital of Bosnia, and offered an apostolic blessing of peace. During the 1990s, European Latter-day Saints gathered and delivered aid to those affected by the conflict. In 2010, Church President Russell M. Nelson, then a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, organized the first branch in Sarajevo and dedicated the country for the preaching of the gospel. In 2012, the Church received official government recognition, and a year later, a second branch was organized, in Banja Luka.

While the Church is small in the country with 86 members, there has been a consistent, focused effort on caring for the poor and needy through humanitarian projects.

There are currently six young missionaries and two senior couples serving in the country, including senior humanitarian missionaries, Elder Charles and Sister Beth Lamb from Brea, California, who, along with previous senior missionaries, have been leading the Church’s humanitarian work in the area.

Elder Gerard reminded leaders that the Church’s worldwide humanitarian outreach is funded entirely by the donations of its 17 million members. “Last year, the Church contributed $1.4 billion in humanitarian assistance,” he said, underscoring the faith and sacrifice behind the service.

In Sarajevo, Elder Gerard presented Delić with a crystal cube engraved with a three-dimensional image of the Salt Lake Temple and invited him to attend the temple open house in 2027 after renovations are completed.

The Church delegation included Elder Gerard; Adriatic North Mission leaders, President Brian and Sister Angie Cordray; senior humanitarian missionaries, Elder and Sister Lamb; senior missionaries Elder Doug and Sister Laurie Turner; and Ivan Majc, national communications director, and his wife, Rosana, a Church translator.

— Sister Laurie Snow Turner is a senior missionary in the Adriatic North Mission and an assistant communications director.

Adnan Delić, left, minister of labor and social policy in Bosnia-Herzegovina, and Elder Jack N. Gerard, right, General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the Europe Central Area presidency, take a walking tour in Sarajevo, Bosnia-Herzegovina, in August 2025. The Church, government and Red Cross are going to work together to provide 72-hour kits to residents in areas prone to disaster. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints