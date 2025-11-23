This week’s “Come, Follow Me” study guide covers Doctrine and Covenants 135-136, which includes the announcement of Joseph and Hyrum Smith’s martyrdom.

Following are a few quotes from past and present leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints about these sections of the Doctrine and Covenants.

The martyrdom

“In June 1844, Hyrum [Smith] was presented the choice to live or to lay down his life to glorify God and to ‘seal his testimony with his blood’ (Doctrine and Covenants 136:39) — side by side together with his beloved brother Joseph [Smith].

“A week before the fateful trip to Carthage, where they were murdered in cold blood by an armed mob of cowards who had painted their faces to avoid detection, Joseph recorded that ‘I advised my brother Hyrum to take his family on the next steamboat and go to Cincinnati.’

“I still feel great emotion as I remember Hyrum’s reply: ‘Joseph, I can’t leave you.’

“So Joseph and Hyrum went to Carthage, where they became martyrs for Christ’s cause and name.

“The official announcement of the martyrdom stated the following: ‘Joseph Smith, the Prophet and Seer of the Lord, … has brought forth the Book of Mormon, which he translated by the gift and power of God, and has been the means of publishing it on two continents; has sent the fulness of the everlasting gospel, which it contained, to the four quarters of the earth; has brought forth the revelations and commandments which compose this book of Doctrine and Covenants, and many other wise documents and instructions for the benefit of the children of men; gathered many thousands of the Latter-day Saints, founded a great city, and left a fame and name that cannot be slain. … And like most of the Lord’s anointed in ancient times, [Joseph] has sealed his mission and his works with his own blood; and so has his brother Hyrum. In life they were not divided, and in death they were not separated’ (Doctrine and Covenants 135:3).”

— The late President M. Russell Ballard, then the acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, April 2020 general conference, “Shall We Not Go On in So Great a Cause?”

“Eighteen years after the First Vision, the Prophet Joseph Smith wrote an extensive account of his experience. He had faced opposition, persecution, harassment, threats and brutal attacks. Yet he continued to boldly testify of his First Vision. …

“In his difficult hours, Joseph’s memory reached back nearly two decades to the certainty of God’s love for him and the events that welcomed in the long-foretold Restoration. Reflecting on his spiritual journey, Joseph said: ‘I don’t blame any one for not believing my history. If I had not experienced what I have, I would not have believed it myself.’

“But the experiences were real, and he never forgot or denied them, quietly confirming his testimony as he moved to Carthage. ‘I am going like a lamb to the slaughter,” he said, “but I am calm as a summer’s morning; I have a conscience void of offense towards God, and towards all men’ (Doctrine and Covenants 135:4).”

— Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, April 2020 general conference, “Spiritually Defining Memories”

“On June 27 [of 1844], Joseph Smith the Prophet and his brother Hyrum were martyred at Carthage, Illinois.

“Elder John Taylor, who was with the Prophet when he was martyred, testified of him, ‘Joseph Smith, the Prophet and Seer of the Lord, has done more, save Jesus only, for the salvation of men in this world, than any other man that ever lived in it’ (Doctrine and Covenants 135:3).

“I testify that the work of the Prophet Joseph Smith is the Savior’s work. In the Lord’s service the path is not always easy. It often requires sacrifices, and we will likely experience adversity. But in serving Him, we discover that His hand is truly over us. … So it was for the Prophet Joseph Smith and all who helped usher in the restored gospel. So it is and will be for us.”

— The late Elder Robert D. Hales, then a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, October 2005 general conference, “Preparations for the Restoration and the Second Coming: ‘My Hand Shall Be over Thee’”

Related Stories See a detailed timeline of Joseph Smith’s last 96 hours and the events that surrounded his death

“Joseph Smith sealed his testimony with his own blood. The Prophet’s martyrdom was a voluntary acceptance of death to seal the testimony of the Book of Mormon and the Doctrine and Covenants (see Doctrine and Covenants 135:1) and to bear holy witness of Jesus Christ and His gospel in this dispensation. We do not give our testimony and life in the manner that Joseph Smith, the martyred Prophet, gave his life. Rather, we give testimony by devoted service in our lives each day to lift and strengthen others.”

— The late Elder Robert D. Hales, then a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, October 1994 general conference, “The Importance of Receiving a Personal Testimony”

“Just as prophets of the past were without honor in their own countries and were persecuted and killed, Joseph Smith was maligned and martyred in his generation.

“Was Joseph Smith sent from God? We answer an emphatic ‘Yes.’

“‘He lived great, and he died great in the eyes of God and his people; and like most of the Lord’s anointed in ancient times, has sealed his mission and his works with his own blood’ (Doctrine and Covenants 135:3).”

— The late President Ezra Taft Benson, then the president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, October 1981 general conference, “Joseph Smith: Prophet to Our Generation”

Doctrine and Covenants 135

A statue of Joseph and Hyrum Smith stands outside Carthage Jail in Carthage, Illinois. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“How should we respond to a sincere inquirer who is concerned about negative comments he or she has heard or read about the Prophet Joseph Smith? Of course, we always welcome honest and genuine questions.

“To questions about Joseph’s character, we might share the words of thousands who knew him personally and who gave their lives for the work he helped establish. John Taylor, who was shot four times by the mob that killed Joseph, would later declare: ‘I testify before God, angels, and men, that [Joseph] was a good, honorable, [and] virtuous man … [and] that his private and public character was unimpeachable — and that he lived and died as a man of God’ (Doctrine and Covenants 135:3).”

— Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, October 2014 general conference, “Joseph Smith”

“The Book of Mormon is the centerpiece of the Restoration. It was written, preserved and transmitted under the Lord’s direction. It was translated ‘by the gift and power of God’ (Doctrine and Covenants 135:3). The book of Doctrine and Covenants contains many additional revelations given to the Prophet Joseph Smith. Through him we have received more pages of scripture than we have from any other prophet.”

— The late President Russell M. Nelson, then a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, April 2013 general conference, “Catch the Wave”

“In the 135th section of the Doctrine and Covenants we read the words of John Taylor concerning the Prophet Joseph: ‘Joseph Smith, the Prophet and Seer of the Lord, has done more, save Jesus only, for the salvation of men in this world, than any other man that ever lived in it’ (Doctrine and Covenants 135:3). …

“To this fitting tribute to our beloved Joseph, I add my own testimony that I know he was God’s prophet, chosen to restore the gospel of Jesus Christ in these latter days. … May we incorporate into our own lives the divine principles which he so beautifully taught — by example — that we, ourselves, might live more completely the gospel of Jesus Christ. May our lives reflect the knowledge we have that God lives, that Jesus Christ is His Son, that Joseph Smith was a prophet and that we are led today by another prophet of God.”

— The late President Thomas S. Monson, then the first counselor in the First Presidency, October 2005 general conference, “The Prophet Joseph Smith: Teacher by Example”

“We see an example of individual peace amidst strife and contention in the life of the Prophet Joseph Smith. Near the end of his life, he was at the center of a whirlwind of turmoil and tribulation caused by devious associates, false accusations and cunning plots against his life. Yet a few days before his death, he said, ‘I am calm as a summer’s morning; I have a conscience void of offense towards God, and towards all men’ (Doctrine and Covenants 135:4). His inner peace sustained him through monumental adversities, even his own martyrdom.”

— The late Elder Joseph B. Wirthlin, then a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, April 1991 general conference, “Peace Within”

Doctrine and Covenants 136

"Winter Quarters" is by Greg Olsen. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“The Lord gave a powerful revelation to President Brigham Young on Jan. 14, 1847, at Winter Quarters (see Doctrine and Covenants 136). This revelation is a classic example of the Lord preparing people for that which is to come. The faithful Saints had begun their exodus to the mountain sanctuary of the Salt Lake Valley. They had successfully built the Nauvoo Temple and received sacred saving ordinances. They had been driven out of Missouri, and their persecutors had driven them out of Nauvoo in a terrible winter season. The revelation to Brigham gave practical counsel on how to prepare for the exodus. The Lord placed special emphasis on taking care of the poor, the widows, the fatherless and the families of those serving in the Mormon Battalion as the main body of Saints proceeded on their perilous journey.

“In addition to providing other advice to live righteously, the Lord emphasized two principles that continue to be applicable today.

“First, He encouraged them to ‘praise the Lord with singing, with music, with dancing, and with a prayer of praise and thanksgiving’ (Doctrine and Covenants 136:28).

“Second, the Lord counseled if they were ‘sorrowful, call on the Lord thy God with supplication, that your souls may be joyful’ (Doctrine and Covenants 136:29).

“These two admonitions are great counsel for our own day. Lives full of praise, music and thanksgiving are uniquely blessed. Being joyful and relying on heavenly help through prayer is a powerful way to be peaceable followers of Christ. Striving always to be of good cheer helps avoid being cast down in spirit.”

— Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, October 2023 general conference, “Be Peaceable Followers of Christ”

“In 1847, the Lord gave specific instructions to the pioneer Saints, who needed peace to remain calm and united as they faced unexpected difficulties on their westward journey. Among other things, the Lord instructed the Saints to ‘cease to contend one with another; cease to speak evil one of another’ (Doctrine and Covenants 136:23). The scriptures affirm that those who practice works of righteousness and strive to walk in the meekness of the Spirit of the Lord are promised the peace they need to survive the days of commotion in which we live today.”

— Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, April 2023 general conference, “Followers of the Prince of Peace”

“Just as sunlight daily bathes the earth to renew and sustain life, you can daily brighten the light within you when you choose to follow Him — Jesus Christ.

“A drop of sunshine is added every time you seek God in prayer; study the scriptures to ‘hear Him’; act on guidance and revelation from our living prophets; and obey and keep the commandments to ‘walk in all the ordinances of the Lord’ (Doctrine and Covenants 136:4).”

— Elder Timothy J. Dyches, then a General Authority Seventy, April 2021 general conference, “Light Cleaveth Unto Light”

“With the apostolic authority granted me by the Savior of the world, I testify of the tranquility to the soul that reconciliation with God and each other will bring if we are meek and courageous enough to pursue it. ‘Cease to contend one with another,’ the Savior pled (Doctrine and Covenants 136:23). If you know of an old injury, repair it. Care for one another in love.”

— President Jeffrey R. Holland, then a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, October 2018 general conference, “The Ministry of Reconciliation”

“God invites us to respond with faith to our own unique afflictions in order that we may reap blessings and gain knowledge that can be learned in no other way. We are instructed to keep the commandments in every condition and circumstance. … And as we read in scripture, ‘If thou art sorrowful, call on the Lord thy God with supplication, that your souls may be joyful’ (Doctrine and Covenants 136:29).”

— Elder Evan A. Schmutz, then a General Authority Seventy, October 2016 general conference, “God Shall Wipe Away All Tears”

“Sin diminishes the presence of the Spirit in our lives, and without the Holy Ghost, we will lack the spiritual stamina to hold onto and exercise faith. It is best to exercise our faith to … ‘be diligent in keeping all [the] commandments, lest … your faith fail you, and your enemies triumph over you’ (Doctrine and Covenants 136:42). If sin has stained your life, I invite you to exercise ‘faith unto repentance’ (Alma 34:15-17), and the Savior, through the Atonement, will purify and heal your life.”

— Elder Marcus B. Nash, General Authority Seventy, October 2012 general conference, “By Faith All Things Are Fulfilled”

“Our covenants sustain us whether in good times or in difficult times. …

“The scriptures remind us, ‘And this shall be our covenant — that we will walk in all the ordinances of the Lord’ (Doctrine and Covenants 136:4).

“Great are the blessings we receive as we cleave unto our covenants.”

— Sister Barbara Thompson, then the second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, October 2011 general conference, “Cleave Unto the Covenants”