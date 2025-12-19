From Relief Society to Primary, Church organizations light the world through service

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson, center, along with Sister Andrea McConkie, left, and Sister Sandra Singer, right, both of teh Relief Society general advisory council, make hygiene kits for babies for a JustServe project at the National League of Cities summit in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025.

Individuals and families across the globe are putting this year’s Light the World initiative from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints into action.

The annual initiative invites members and friends of the Church to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ by sharing His light through acts of service during the Christmas season. Church organizations worldwide have taken to social media to share ideas and examples of how individuals and families can serve and bring relief to others.

Relief Society general presidency

“When we come together to light the world, we bring the relief of the Savior to Heavenly Father’s children in our communities and all around the world,” said Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson in a social media post.

On Nov. 20, the Relief Society general presidency and board members assembled care kits for individuals served by Crossroads Urban Center in Salt Lake City. Crossroads Urban Center operates food pantries, a clothing distribution center and advocacy programs for those in need. The women prepared hygiene kits, cold-weather kits and baby hygiene kits to support the community.

In the social media post, the Relief Society general presidency encouraged everyone to seek opportunities to serve during the holiday season.

“I promise it will bring you the true joy of the season,” President Johnson said.

Primary

On the Primary Worldwide Instagram account, the Bullock family shared how they strive to bring the Savior’s light into their home and focus on Christ during the Christmas season.

Each evening, the Bullocks gather to read the scriptures and discuss events from the life of Jesus Christ, beginning with His birth and continuing through the Resurrection. As they read, they talk about how they might have felt if they had been present and reflect on what Christ means to them personally.

The family said this practice invites the Spirit into their home and strengthens their relationships with one another. As they focus more on Christ, they find themselves placing less emphasis on worldly concerns and becoming more mindful of serving others.

In addition to the Bullock family, young Primary boys and their leaders shared Christ’s light by helping neighbors rake leaves and care for their yards and homes.

The Friend magazine

On the Friend magazine’s social media account, children shared various ways they have helped spread the Savior’s light this Christmas season.

Acts of service included giving hot chocolate to individuals experiencing homelessness, reading the story of Christ’s birth, donating to local children’s hospitals, sharing testimonies and fasting for those in need.

The account also shared 12 simple ways children can light the world this Christmas:

Call a friend or family member and tell them why you love them. Share a favorite snack or treat with a neighbor. Share the Friend magazine with a friend. Invite a friend to church. Draw a picture and give it to someone who might be sad. Sing a Christmas song for someone who is sick. Help clean up trash at a park. Visit someone who is lonely. Send a Christmas letter to a missionary. Watch a video about Jesus Christ’s birth with your family. Then share what you love about Jesus. Say a prayer and pray for people you love. Read the scripture Luke 2:1-20 with your family.

Young adults

Young adults from French Polynesia and Tonga also shared how they plan to participate in “Light the World” this Christmas season.

From volunteering in communities to random acts of kindness, these young adults are finding meaningful ways to uplift and serve others.

Five young adults shared their personal commitments to bring relief and hope to those around them in an article on the Church’s Pacific Newsroom.

Hereiti Wang Sang from Tahiti shares how he plans to light the world this Christmas season on Dec. 12, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Hereiti Wang Sang of Tahiti quoted Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and added her comments: “‘By loving and serving our fellowmen, we become what our Heavenly Father desires us to become.’ This Christmas season, I would like to brighten the world through small gestures that make a real difference: a comforting word, a shared smile, an act of kindness. The most precious light is the one we share.”

Richard Fangupo from Tongatapu shares how he plans to light the world this Christmas season on Dec. 12, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Richard Fangupo, of the island of Tongatapu in Tonga, said, “I hope to be a gift to someone in need. I want to minister to the needy.”

Raihere Tchang of Tahiti shares how he plans to light the world this Christmas season on Dec. 12, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“For me, to light the world this Christmas season means letting Christ bring gentleness into my heart,” said Raihere Tchang of Tahiti. “I want to share a bit of hope, bring comfort to those who need it and show that God forgets no one.”

Keith Vaitai from Tongatapu shares how he plans to light the world this Christmas season on Dec. 12, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Keith Vaitai of Tongatapu said, “This Christmas, I want to serve as many people as possible to light the world.”

Matahi Teihotua from Tahiti shares how he plans to light the world this Christmas season on Dec. 12, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Matahi Teihotua of Tahiti shared that he hopes to spread hope through his actions and words. “I plan on writing little messages of encouragement, on paper or digitally, to someone in need, highlighting their qualities so they can see that they, too, can light the world in their own way,” he said.

As Christmas approaches, members continue to find simple ways to serve others, reflecting the Savior’s love and sharing His light through everyday acts of kindness.