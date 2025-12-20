Music & the Spoken Word: The Christmas star

A star stands atop a tree near the Conference Center as part of the Christmas light displays in and around Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024.

Editor’s note: “The Spoken Word” is shared by Derrick Porter each Sunday during the weekly Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square broadcast. This will be given Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025. This week is No. 5,023 of the broadcast.

Imagine that night more than 2,000 years ago when a glorious new star first appeared — what surprise and wonder it must have caused. To the spiritually observant, it was more than just a star. It was a sign, a fulfillment of prophecy (see Numbers 24:17, Helaman 14:5).

Seeing and understanding that sign, wise and holy men set out, determined to find the One of whom it testified. They traveled to Jerusalem, asking, “Where is he that is born King of the Jews? for we have seen his star in the east, and are come to worship him” (Matthew 2:2).

They continued their journey, following the star as it “went before them,” guiding their path “till it came and stood over where the young child was.” These soon-to-be witnesses “rejoiced with exceeding great joy” and entered the place where Jesus was. There they “saw the young child with Mary his mother, and fell down, and worshipped him” (Matthew 2:9-11).

After offering their gifts to the Christ child, the Wise Men returned home — likely “[bearing] witness that the king Immanuel had indeed been born in the flesh” (Bible Dictionary, “Magi”). For they had seen Him — the very Son of God.

The Wise Men travel to visit Jesus in this scene from the "Bible Videos" series. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“His star” (Matthew 2:2) — the star of Bethlehem that guided the Wise Men long ago — now symbolically crowns our Christmas trees, reminding us that His light still guides us today. As we look upward with an eye of faith, we will be led to Him and experience for ourselves His radiant spiritual light, for Jesus Christ is the Light of the World. As we discover this truth, we too can rejoice exceedingly and bear witness of what we have learned, felt and seen.

Thanks be to God for the gift of His Son and for the Christmas star that pointed to Him. At this special time of year, choirs and congregations throughout the world remember His light as they reverently sing:

Silent Night! Holy Night!

Son of God, love’s pure light

Radiant beams from thy holy face,

With the dawn of redeeming grace,

Jesus, Lord, at thy birth;

Jesus, Lord, at thy birth.

(“Silent Night,” “Hymns,” no. 204)

Tuning in …

The “Music & the Spoken Word” broadcast is available on KSL-TV, KSL News Radio 1160AM/102.7FM, KSL.com, BYUtv, BYUradio, Dish and DirecTV, SiriusXM (Ch. 143), tabernaclechoir.org, youtube.com/TheTabernacleChoir and Amazon Alexa (must enable skill). The program is aired live on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. Mountain Time on these outlets. Look up broadcast information by state and city at musicandthespokenword.com/viewers-listeners/airing-schedules.