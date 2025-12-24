Concerts and giving mark ‘Light the World’ efforts in Africa

Families attend a Christmas concert to launch the Africa West Area's Light the World campaign in Accra, Ghana, Nov. 28, 2025.

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and their friends sought to worship and kick off the Light the World campaign through concerts and charitable giving in several countries throughout Africa.

On Saturday, Dec. 6, people gathered at the Kinshasa Democratic Republic of Congo Stake Center for a spiritual and musical event kicking off the Light the World campaign in the Africa Central Area.

Elder Jean-Pierre Haboko, Area Seventy in the Africa Central Area, presided at the event, saying that as Christ taught to be the light of the world, this light must not just be a flicker but a constant flame.

“We must be the light of the world continually through daily acts of charity,” Elder Haboko said.

Musicians acknowledge applause following their performance during the Light the World concert in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Dec. 6, 2025 | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church’s Africa Newsroom said the Light the World Choir “captivated the audience” and “set a scene of joyful reference.” Reverend Pastor Kinyamba, a prominent figure in the local interfaith community, gave the opening prayer, and the Kimbanguist Symphonic Orchestra performed.

An interfaith concert adjacent to the Accra Ghana Temple on Nov. 28 brought together worshippers of Christ and lovers of sacred music to launch the Light the World campaign in the Africa West Area, explained another report from Africa Newsroom.

With the theme “Experience His Light,” the program at the meetinghouse next to the temple emphasized peace and harmony among all of God’s children.

Choirs from different faiths and organizations perform at a Christmas concert in Accra, Ghana, Nov. 28, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Adeyinka A. Ojediran, General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the Africa West Area presidency, invited listeners to follow the example of the Savior — the Prince of Peace — by practicing kindness, compassion and forgiveness.

Among the invited guests was Seth Terkper from the office of Ghana’s president. Elder Isaac K. Morrison, General Authority Seventy and second counselor in the Africa West Area presidency, presented Terkper with a framed painting of the Savior holding up a lamp.

At the conclusion of the program, Church leaders and invited dignitaries gathered at a lectern in the courtyard to ceremoniously flip the switch on the Christmas lights for the entire compound.

Elder Adeyinka A. Ojediran and Elder Isaac K. Morrison, General Authority Seventies and counselors in the Africa West Area presidency, join with invited dignitaries to flip the switch lighting the Accra Ghana Temple grounds on Nov. 28, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Meanwhile, members in the Africa South Area are participating in Light the World campaign by sharing stories and light on the area’s social media channels and its website.

Members have shared personal stories of faith and family traditions and how they are experiencing the light of Jesus Christ.​

Light the World donations and efforts in Africa

As part of the Light the World initiative and as part of the Church’s mission to care for those in need, members and leaders of the Church have been making donations to African communities in November and December.

Elder Christophe G. Giraud-Carrier, General Authority Seventy and second counselor in the Africa Central Area presidency; and his wife, Sister Isabelle Giraud-Carrier, center, take a picture with leaders during a donation of food and other essential items in Brazzaville, Republic of the Congo, Nov. 25, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

On Nov. 25, the Church made a significant donation of food and other items to families affected by the flooding in Brazzaville, Republic of Congo, earlier this year.

Eder Christophe G. Giraud-Carrier, General Authority Seventy and second counselor in the Africa Central Area presidency, represented the Church at the ceremony.

In his remarks, he highlighted the importance of compassion and sharing, emphasizing that this action reflects “the feelings we have for one another, even if we don’t know each other,” reported Africa Newsroom.

Church members and leaders in the Africa West Area joined with community leaders on Dec. 3 to distribute food to thousands of families in Kumasi and Accra, Ghana. Missionaries volunteered to pack thousands of food bags containing rice, oil, beans, gari, sugar, salt and other staples and help the recipients with the bags.

A missionary helps a woman with her bag of food at the Light the World food donation in Kumasi, Ghana, Dec. 3, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The following week, on Dec. 10, local Church leaders met King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, the Ga Mantse of Accra, at the palace grounds. In Ghana, traditional leaders like the Ga Mantse hold deep cultural and moral authority, and working with him provided a powerful symbol of respect and endorsement for the community, explained a report from Africa Newsroom.

The Church also donated food in Liberia in November to families and to organizations helping those in need.

In the Africa South Area, members of the Matola Mozambique Stake held a Light the World service project on Dec. 7 at the Liberdade Primary School in Matola, Mozambique. They painted classrooms, repaired broken windows and fixed damaged desks.

Members of the Cape Town South Africa Stake package food for families in Khayelitsha, South Africa, Dec. 13, 2025.. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The East London South Africa Stake held a 5K fun run on Dec. 16 to support a local charitable organization that helps animals. And the Cape Town South Africa Stake worked with local organizations to pack food hampers for 160 families in need in the city of Khayelitsha on Dec. 13.

“The initiative reflected the belief that sincere service can strengthen communities and remind individuals that they are seen, valued and cared for,” reported the Africa South Area website.