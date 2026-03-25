Elder Nathan A. Craig, an Area Seventy who will begin serving as a mission leader in July 2026, right, meets with Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, left, on March 10, 2026.

Elder Nathan A. Craig and his wife, Sister Amy K. Craig, were recently called to preside over the Ghana Accra South Mission of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

But before that three-year service begins in July, Elder Craig is participating in some missionary work a little closer to home.

On March 10, Elder Craig met with Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear to discuss faith and service, according to information provided by area Church communications. Elder and Sister Craig are members of the Hopkinsville Ward in the Hopkinsville Kentucky Stake, and Elder Craig currently serves as an Area Seventy in the Church’s United States Southeast Area.

Elder Craig invited Beshear to attend the upcoming Salt Lake Temple open house, which begins in April 2027 following the temple’s multiyear renovation.

Elder Craig and Beshear also discussed local participation with America250, the official nonpartisan initiative established by Congress to commemorate the United States’ 250th anniversary.

JustServe is collaborating with America250 to make 2026 a record-setting year of volunteer service, Church News previously reported. For instance, in November 2025, the Church arranged to send 250 truckloads of food donations to food banks around the country. The first five left that month, while the others are scheduled for delivery throughout 2026.

FamilySearch International is also collaborating with America250 through special America250-themed experiences.

Related Stories Church donates 250 truckloads of food for food banks across the U.S.

“It was a privilege to meet with Gov. Beshear and express our appreciation for his commitment to families and faith in Kentucky,” Elder Craig said. “We are grateful for the strong spirit of cooperation that allows churches and government leaders to work together to bless the lives of others.”

Beshear expressed gratitude for the Church’s humanitarian and volunteer efforts in Kentucky, particularly the way members mobilize to assist communities during natural disasters.

He also helped B. Todd Bright, coordinating council communication director, present Elder Craig with a Kentucky-themed tie to take with him during his service in Africa.

Elder Nathan A. Craig, an Area Seventy who will begin serving as a mission leader in July 2026, right, receives a Kentucky-themed tie from Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, left, on March 10, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Previous meetings

Beshear’s meeting with Elder Craig wasn’t the first time the Kentucky governor has honored members of the Church.

In April 2025, he gave a dozen people the 2024 Senior Volunteer Service Award — among them Church member Terry Fiet — at the 29th Annual Governor’s Service Awards event. Fiet has volunteered with and organized volunteers for multiple organizations in her local area, including Feed Louisville, Kentucky Refugee Ministries and Dare to Care.

In April 2024, Beshear recognized the Lexington Kentucky North Stake for distributing over 222,000 pounds of nonperishable food in 2023. The initiative, which distributed food across three locations, aimed to address food insecurity and bring assistance to a community facing economic challenges and natural disasters, Church News previously reported.

The stake’s 10 congregations also received financial grants from the Church, which went toward a food pantry’s equipment needs and a delivery van for the Sterling Community Food Coalition. Additionally, the stake donated 271 quilts and blankets to Project Linus, held a clothing drive benefiting the Bluegrass Community Health Center and gave around 840 hand-knitted caps to newborns in area hospitals.

And in March 2023, members of the Church met with Kentucky’s governor and Kentucky General Assembly after responding to several natural disasters in the state. The Church was awarded the Governor’s Service Award that spring.