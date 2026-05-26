International Organization for Migration Director-General Amy Pope, fifth from left, and others from the organization pose with Elder Edward Dube of the Presidency of the Seventy, sixth from left; Sister J. Anette Dennis of the Relief Society general presidency, fourth from left; and staff from the Church Communication and Welfare and Self-Reliance Services departments. Pope visited Church headquarters in Salt Lake City on May 11-12, 2026.

Representatives from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints recently met with leaders from the International Organization for Migration to discuss ongoing efforts to support vulnerable migrants in Latin America, ChurchofJesusChrist.org reported.

Amy Pope, director-general of the International Organization for Migration, and others from the organization visited Church headquarters in Salt Lake City on May 11-12, touring the Bishops’ Central Storehouse and the Humanitarian Center. Pope also met with Elder Edward Dube of the Presidency of the Seventy; Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency; and Blaine Maxfield, managing director of the Church’s Welfare and Self-Reliance Services.

The International Organization for Migration operates in more than 170 countries and supports migrants and displaced populations worldwide. To date, the Church has contributed $1.75 million to support the organization’s programs throughout Latin America.

Pope said the Church’s support helps migrants find jobs and build small businesses through skills training and startup funding.

“Thanks to our collaboration with the Church, we will not only meet urgent needs but also help people rebuild their lives with real opportunities — jobs, businesses and stability,” she said. “This shows what strong collaborations grounded in shared values and a common vision can achieve.”

The Church’s support has already produced meaningful results. For instance, in Panama, the International Organization for Migration has strengthened emergency assistance for vulnerable migrants, including access to food, basic healthcare, essential items and improved temporary shelter spaces. And in Ecuador, the organization is helping children with disabilities and neurodivergent conditions access improved health services and develop skills to support future self-reliance.

International Organization for Migration Director-General Amy Pope visits an English class at the Humanitarian Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Monday, May 11, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

During her visit to Church headquarters, Pope said she particularly enjoyed touring the Humanitarian Center, where migrants and refugees from around the world work and take English classes.

“This is a community that is living its faith in ways that I’ve not seen anywhere else in the world,” Pope said. “It takes very, very seriously the teachings of Jesus that the responsibility [is] to love thy neighbor as thyself — which is being played out in the most concrete of ways. That was really deeply affecting.”

Maxfield said the Church is grateful to work with the International Organization for Migration in efforts to maintain the dignity and potential of individuals.

“This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to move beyond meeting immediate needs by helping people build self-reliance through meaningful work, build sustainable businesses and create more stable futures for themselves and their families,” Maxfield said.

The Church’s humanitarian outreach

Primary General President Susan H. Porter visits the St. Louis Primary School near Maseru, Lesotho, on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints donated 300 pairs of shoes to three schools in the area. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church’s Caring for Those in Need 2025 Summary shows that the Church expended $1.58 billion in 196 countries and territories in efforts to care for those in need in 2025. This included 3,514 humanitarian projects, 37,063,409 pounds of food donated through bishops’ storehouses, 569 emergency relief projects and 7.4 million hours of volunteer work.

President Dallin H. Oaks and his First Presidency counselors, President Henry B. Eyring and President D. Todd Christofferson, wrote in the summary that the Church seeks to follow Jesus Christ “by ministering to the sick, feeding the hungry and comforting the afflicted.”

“Ours is a ministry of great joy to all of God’s children,” they wrote. “Every meal shared, every shelter built, every kindness offered becomes part of the Lord’s work. As we serve others, we are truly serving Him (see Matthew 25:40). In this way, each of us is answering His call to be a light to the world and to follow the Savior’s pattern of loving our neighbor.”

The First Presidency also testified that “Jesus Christ is at the center of this great work.”

Church statement on immigration

A view of the Salt Lake Temple, the Church Office Building and the international flags of the plaza located between the Church Office Building and the Church Administration Building in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, April 3, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

The Church issued an official statement on Jan. 30, 2025, reiterating principles on immigration — principles of love, law and family unity.

According to the statement:

“The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints obeys the law.

“We follow Jesus Christ by loving our neighbors. The Savior taught that the meaning of ‘neighbor’ includes all of God’s children.

“We seek to provide basic food and clothing, as our capacity allows, to those in need, regardless of their immigration status. We are especially concerned about keeping families together.”

The Church’s Office of General Counsel has created and provided guidelines to help local leaders comply with federal laws where criminal charges may result from harboring, transporting or encouraging undocumented immigrants to remain in the United States, the statement said.

The Office of General Counsel also tracks legal developments to ensure local outreach and area-initiated humanitarian activities and projects are appropriate.