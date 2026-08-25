Republic of Cape Verde President José Maria Neves, front row center right, joins youth and leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Aug. 17, 2026, ceremony marking the beginning of this year’s For the Strength of Youth conferences in Praia, Cape Verde.

The president of the Republic of Cape Verde, José Maria Neves, joined local leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the ceremony marking the beginning of this year’s For the Strength of Youth conferences in the country.

More than 1,200 youth — both members and friends of the Church — were expected to attend three sessions of FSY this month in Cape Verde, which is a series of islands in the Atlantic Ocean northwest of Africa. A group of youth from Guinea-Bissau in West Africa is also attending.

FSY is a large, five-day event designed for 14- to 18-year-olds to apply the gospel of Jesus Christ in their lives. Each conference offers devotionals, classes and activities. FSY also fosters faith, personal growth and social connections. The theme of this year’s conferences around the world is “Walk with Me.”

Elder Marcos A. Aidukaitis, right, General Authority Seventy and member of the Church’s Europe North Area presidency, greets Cape Verde President José Maria Neves before the opening ceremony of this year's For the Strength of Youth conference in Praia, Cape Verde, Aug. 17, 2026. | Provided by President Leonel da Cruz

The ceremony opening this year’s conference was held Aug. 17 at the University of Cape Verde in the capital city of Praia. Sessions will also be held on the Cape Verde islands of Santiago and Santo Antão.

At the ceremony, Neves emphasized the importance of FSY for the values it promotes and for the opportunity to relate to, understand and consider others.

A post on the president’s Facebook page also explained that he warned the youth about the risks associated with unfiltered consumption of harmful content on social media and urged them to cultivate wisdom and discernment to better face today’s challenges.

Elder Marcos A. Aidukaitis, General Authority Seventy and member of the Church’s Europe North Area presidency, presided over the ceremony, which was also attended by Praia Mayor Fernando Pinto; Cape Verde Praia Mission leaders, President Michael K. Wood and Sister Lori Coons Wood; and Praia Cape Verde Stake President Leonel da Cruz.

Country and city leaders stand with Church leaders on the stage in front of hundreds of youth at the opening ceremony of For the Strength of Youth sessions in Praia, Cape Verde, Aug. 17, 2026. | Provided by President Leonel da Cruz

President da Cruz wrote to the Church News that the event reinforced the importance of the Church in helping youth learn to walk with Jesus Christ and follow His teachings.

He said around 400 youth were at the opening ceremony and sang Cape Verde’s national anthem when the leaders arrived.

“It was a very special and warm welcome from the young people,” he said. “These young people will spend five days on site and will receive a lot of instruction, and it will be moments of great joy for them to enjoy this great and inspiring program.”

National news media attended and wrote about the event as well.

Church leaders and FSY counselors attend the opening ceremony for the For the Strength of Youth conference in Praia, Cape Verde, Aug. 17, 2026. | Provided by President Leonel da Cruz

Youth attend the opening ceremony of a For the Strength of Youth conference session in Praia, Cape Verde, Aug. 17, 2026. | Provided by President Leonel da Cruz