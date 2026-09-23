Jane Seymour, CeCe Moore to give keynotes at RootsTech 2027

Actress Jane Seymour and genetic genealogy expert CeCe Moore will be keynote speakers at RootsTech 2027, FamilySearch announced Wednesday, Sept. 23.

Jane Seymour is best known for her Golden Globe-winning role in “Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman.” She is also a philanthropist who in 2010 founded the Open Hearts Foundation, which supports emerging nonprofits through grants and a volunteer program.

CeCe Moore is an internationally recognized DNA investigative expert. Her work features in thousands of articles and TV programs, most notably in the PBS series “Finding Your Roots with Henry Louis Gates Jr.,” where Moore served for 13 seasons as the show’s genetic genealogist.

Additional keynote speakers will be announced at a later date.

About RootsTech 2027

Attendees walk through the expo hall at RootsTech in the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 7, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

RootsTech is a three-day global online and in-person family celebration conference hosted by FamilySearch International, which is sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and other leading genealogy organizations. It is the world’s largest genealogy event, featuring keynote speakers, hundreds of classes and new technologies.

Next year’s event takes place March 4-6, 2027, in Salt Lake City and online worldwide. The theme is “Celebrate!”

Register at www.familysearch.org/en/rootstech/registration. Online registration is free, while early bird in-person registration is $99 for a three-day pass and $69 for a one-day pass.

“We invite attendees to see family history as a living celebration of the past, present and future,” said Jonathan Wing, director of events for FamilySearch International, in a news release. “We celebrate the heritage that grounds us, the cultures that enrich us, the stories that connect us and the relationships that continue to grow across generations.”

RootsTech 2026 had seven keynote speakers, three who gave their remarks in-person and four who spoke virtually.

In-person:

Steve Young, National Football League Hall of Famer and Super Bowl MVP, on Saturday, March 7.

Marlee Matlin, Academy Award-winning actress and author, on Thursday, March 5.

Tara Roberts, National Geographic explorer in residence, author and historian, on Friday, March 6.

Virtual:

Additionally, Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Melanie Rasband, spoke at Family Discovery Day on Saturday, March 7.