New statue of Christ installed on Temple Square as construction barriers are removed

The statue Jesus Christ With Mary and Martha stands on Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2026.

Construction barriers surrounding the Salt Lake Temple were removed earlier this month, a sign that renovations on Salt Lake City’s historic temple are coming ever closer to completion.

From 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., the gates around Temple Square are open for the public to walk the grounds and enjoy the statues, architecture and flower gardens around the site.

In addition, a new statue of the Savior — titled Jesus Christ With Mary and Martha — was installed Tuesday, Sept. 15, reported a news release on ChurchofJesusChrist.org. The piece draws inspiration from Luke 10:38-42, where Christ says, “One thing is needful: and Mary hath chosen that good part, which shall not be taken away from her” (verse 42).

It stands just north of the temple, not far from the Woman at the Well statue installed in July.

Another statue will be installed later, Jesus Christ Blessing the Children. That’ll bring the total number of new statues around the grounds to 12.

Upcoming general conference

The 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will take place Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 3-4.

The event will be broadcast live worldwide from the Conference Center in Salt Lake City in an anticipated 80 languages on ChurchofJesusChrist.org/broadcasts and the Gospel Library app, and in multiple languages on the General Conference YouTube channel and Gospel Stream.

In a Sept. 3 letter, the First Presidency invited all to learn from the Christ-centered messages.

They wrote: “General conference provides an opportunity to receive personal revelation as Church leaders give counsel and direction from the Lord. We encourage all to listen to, study, ponder and apply the counsel given.”

Two general sessions will be each day for Church members, their families and friends. The sessions begin at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Mountain time each day.

The Salt Lake Temple stands on Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2026. | Cristy Powell, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

About the Salt Lake Temple Celebration

After nearly seven years since renovations began on Temple Square, the temple will open for an anticipated 5 million people during the Salt Lake Temple Celebration.

An open house will run from April 5 to Oct. 1, 2027, seven days a week. Free tickets are being released in batches, with the next batch to be available Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026, starting at 6 p.m. Mountain Daylight Time, on TempleSquare.org.

Tours will start inside the adjacent Conference Center, with visitors shown a short video. In addition to the open house, attendees will find dozens of faith-building experiences across the grounds.

On Sept. 1, President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, announced the theme of the celebration: “Rejoice in Christ.”

Primary General President Rosemary K. Chibota said on that occasion: “We invite you to come and tour the temple. But this is more than touring a remarkable building, it is about coming closer to Jesus Christ.”

A replica of Bertel Thorvaldsen’s Christus statue stands in the west wing of the Temple Square Visitors’ Center on Monday, April 13, 2026, in Salt Lake City. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News