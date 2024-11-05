Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Saturday morning session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.

Editor’s note: To support elders quorum and Relief Society classes, the Church News is publishing lesson resources on messages from October 2024 general conference. These are meant to be a starting point and not a strict lesson plan.

About this talk

“This Is My Gospel — This Is My Church”

by Elder Dale G. Renlund | Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

Saturday morning session of October 2024 general conference.

Theme: The combination of the gospel of Jesus Christ and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints offers powerful and transformative benefits.

Outline

Nitroglycerin was synthesized as a powerful explosive, but it was too unstable. However, when combined with diatomaceous earth, or kieselguhr, which is a porous rock that can be ground into fine powder, the nitroglycerin stabilized. The combination of nitroglycerin and kieselguhr formed into sticks became known as “dynamite.”

In a similar way, the combination of the gospel of Jesus Christ and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints offers powerful and transformative benefits.

Consider the combination of the Savior’s gospel and His Church. Under direction of the Book of Mormon prophet Alma, the Church was responsible for preaching repentance and faith on the Lord and for administering the ordinance of baptism.

Though the people of Alma who flocked to the Waters of Mormon to hear him preach revered those waters, the Lord’s Church is not a location or a building. The Church is the instrument through which its members learn the central role of Jesus Christ in Heavenly Father’s plan and offers the authoritative way for individuals to participate in ordinances and make covenants with God.

Just as dynamite without nitroglycerin is unremarkable, the Church is special only if built upon the Savior’s gospel. And just as nitroglycerin has limited value as an explosive without the stabilizing effect of kieselguhr, humanity’s understanding of the gospel of Jesus Christ is likewise unstable without the Lord’s Church.

The Church of Jesus Christ enables access to God’s power because it is authorized by Him to teach the doctrine of Christ and offer saving and exalting ordinances. The Savior — who yearns to forgive sins, provide access to His power and transform God’s children — has the power to do this.

The core of the gospel the Church teaches is that Jesus Christ bore “our griefs, and carried our sorrows” (Isaiah 53:4). The Savior wants nothing more than for individuals to repent and come unto Him so He can justify and sanctify them.

Access to God’s covenantal power and covenantal love is through His Church. The combination of the Savior’s gospel and His Church transforms lives as it did Elder Renlund’s maternal grandparents.

Oskar Andersson and his wife, Albertina, learned about the gospel through missionaries in Sweden. They were baptized, served faithfully on the island of Högmarsö then immigrated in 1949 to Salt Lake City to receive the blessings of the temple.

The Savior calls The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints “my church” (Doctrine and Covenants 115:4) because He commissioned it to accomplish His purposes — preaching His gospel, offering His ordinances and covenants, and making it possible for His power to justify and sanctify. The combination of the Savior’s gospel and His Church can bring power in one’s life.

Discussion questions

What powerful and transformative benefits are provided by a combination of the gospel of Jesus Christ and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints?

Why may the Waters of Mormon have been revered by the people of Alma?

Why is proper authority necessary to administer the ordinances of the gospel?

Without the Lord’s Church, why is humanity’s understanding of His gospel likely to be unstable?

How can we “commit [ourselves] more fully to the Savior, His gospel and His Church” within the next month?

Notable quotes

“The combination of the gospel of Jesus Christ and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints provides powerful and transformative benefits for us.”

“Though [the people of Alma] revered [the Waters of Mormon] and the surrounding forests, the Lord’s Church was not a location or a building, nor is it today. The Church is simply ordinary people, disciples of Jesus Christ, gathered and organized into a divinely appointed structure that helps the Lord accomplish His purposes.”

“The Savior refers to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as ‘my church’ (Doctrine and Covenants 115:4) because He commissioned it to accomplish His purposes — preaching His gospel, offering His ordinances and covenants, and making it possible for His power to justify and sanctify us.”

Key scriptures

“Yea, even [Alma] commanded them that they should preach nothing save it were repentance and faith on the Lord, who had redeemed his people.”

Mosiah 18:20

“Surely he hath borne our griefs, and carried our sorrows ...; and the Lord hath laid on him the iniquity of us all.”

Isaiah 53:4-6

“For thus shall my church be called in the last days, even The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.”

Doctrine and Covenants 115:4

Invitations and promises

“The people who were baptized took on themselves the name of Jesus Christ, joined His Church and were promised great power through an outpouring of the Spirit.”

“The Church offers the authoritative way for individuals to participate in ordinances and make lasting covenants with God. Keeping those covenants draws us closer to God, gives us access to His power, and transforms us into who He intends us to become.”

“I invite you to commit yourself more fully to the Savior, His gospel and His Church. As you do so, you will find that the combination of the Savior’s gospel and His Church brings power into your life. This power is far greater than dynamite.”

Stories

In 1846, Italian chemist Ascanio Sobrero synthesized a new explosive, nitroglycerin, which was powerful but unstable. Then in 1860, Swedish scientist Alfred Nobel experimented with absorbing nitroglycerin into diatomaceous earth, called kieselguhr. The resultant paste could be formed into sticks, and dynamite was invented.

At the Waters of Mormon, the Book of Mormon prophet Alma taught the people about the Savior’s gospel and established the Church, which was responsible for preaching “nothing save it were repentance and faith on the Lord, who [would redeem] his people” (Mosiah 18:20).

The combination of the Savior’s gospel and His Church transformed the lives of Elder Renlund’s maternal grandparents. His grandfather Oskar Andersson worked at a shipyard in Sweden. He met two American missionaries preaching the restored gospel of Jesus Christ. He; his wife, Albertina; and their family were baptized and served faithfully, despite hardships. Oskar was called as branch president. Albertina was known for her testimony and burning missionary zeal.

5. The gospel of Jesus Christ is synonymous with the doctrine of Christ.

The gospel of Jesus Christ is synonymous with the doctrine of Christ. 21. We can access God’s power by exercising faith in Jesus Christ, repenting of our sins, and keeping the covenants we make with Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ in ordinances such as baptism, the endowment and the sacrament.

We can access God’s power by exercising faith in Jesus Christ, repenting of our sins, and keeping the covenants we make with Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ in ordinances such as baptism, the endowment and the sacrament. 35. If you receive what the Lord’s Church offers, you can be perfected in Christ before His Church is perfected, if it ever is. His goal is to perfect you, not His Church. His goal has never been to, metaphorically, turn kieselguhr into diamond; His goal has been to refine you into pure gold, to save and exalt you as a co-inheritor with Him in the kingdom of our Heavenly Father. But that needs to become your goal, too. It is your choice.

Additional resources

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Recent talks on the Church of Jesus Christ

Who is Elder Renlund?

Elder Dale G. Renlund was sustained as a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on Oct. 3, 2015. He was a professor of medicine at the University of Utah and medical director of the Utah Cardiac Transplant Program.

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and his wife, Sister Ruth Renlund, exit after the Sunday morning session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Elder Dale G. Renlund and Elder Gerrit W. Gong, each of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, talk prior to the afternoon session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday Oct. 5, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News