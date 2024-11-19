Elder Kyle S. McKay, General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Saturday evening session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.

Editor’s note: To support elders quorum and Relief Society classes, the Church News is publishing lesson resources on messages from October 2024 general conference. These are meant to be a starting point and not a strict lesson plan.

About this talk

“The Man Who Communed With Jehovah”

by Elder Kyle S. McKay | General Authority Seventy

Saturday evening session of October 2024 general conference.

of October 2024 general conference. Theme: Joseph Smith was and is a Prophet of God, “blessed to open the last dispensation.”

Outline

Elder McKay’s purpose in his message is to testify of Jesus Christ and share the knowledge he has learned from one key Apostle and Prophet.

The beginning of wisdom

When young Joseph Smith entered the Sacred Grove to ask in prayer for forgiveness and which church he should join, he encountered the devil and the Father and the Son, each having interest in the boy and his prayer. This historical event both offered preparatory experience and started “the Restoration of all things in this last dispensation.”

Perhaps Joseph’s main takeaway from the First Vision was simply, “I had found the testimony of James to be true — that a man who lacked wisdom might ask of God and obtain” (Joseph Smith—History 1:26).

Regular repentance

His First Vision gave Joseph Smith the confidence that heaven would respond again. His prayers led to heavenly instruction in later years, such as from the angel Moroni in 1823 and in the Kirtland Temple in 1836.

Following the Savior’s visit in the Kirtland Temple, Joseph and Oliver Cowdery would continue to sin, but in that moment, Jesus made them sinless. Joseph’s life of regular repentance gives Elder McKay the confidence to “come boldly unto the throne of grace, that [I] may obtain mercy” (Hebrews 4:16).

Inquiring of the Lord

As part of the promised “restitution of all things” (Acts 3:21), the Lord, through Joseph Smith, brought forth the Book of Mormon and other revelations that contain the fullness of His gospel, like about the nature of God and the Savior’s Atonement.

Rolling on this kingdom

Discussion questions

How does Joseph Smith’s First Vision encourage us today to approach God in times of need?

How does Joseph Smith’s example of regular repentance provide a model for our lives?

Elder McKay discusses several profound truths restored through Joseph Smith, such as about the nature of God and the Atonement of Christ. How do restored truths enhance our understanding of the gospel, and what impact do they have on our spiritual practices?

In what ways can repentance strengthen our relationship with Heavenly Father?

How has Joseph Smith’s efforts “to roll forth the kingdom of God” inspired you to engage in this work?

Notable quotes

“What we now call the First Vision marked the beginning of the restoration of all things in this last dispensation. But for Joseph, the experience was also personal and preparatory.”

“Joseph’s life of regular repentance gives me confidence to ‘come boldly unto the throne of grace, that [I] may obtain mercy’ (Hebrews 4:16).”

“I testify that Joseph Smith was and is a Prophet of God, a witness and servant of the Lord Jesus Christ. He was ‘blessed to open the last dispensation,’ and we are blessed that he did.”

Key scriptures

“For we labor diligently to write, to persuade our children, and also our brethren, to believe in Christ, and to be reconciled to God; for we know that it is by grace that we are saved, after all we can do.”

2 Nephi 25:23

“Let us therefore come boldly unto the throne of grace, that we may obtain mercy, and find grace to help in time of need.”

Hebrews 4:16

“Which suffering caused myself, even God, the greatest of all, to tremble because of pain, and to bleed at every pore, and to suffer both body and spirit—and would that I might not drink the bitter cup, and shrink.”

Doctrine and Covenants 19:18

Invitations and promises

“Joseph’s experience in the grove gave him confidence to ask for forgiveness and direction for the rest of his life. His experience has also given me confidence to ask for forgiveness and direction for the rest of my life.”

“Joseph’s life of regular repentance gives me confidence to ‘come boldly unto the throne of grace, that [I] may obtain mercy’ (Hebrews 4:16). I have learned that Jesus Christ truly is ‘of a forgiving disposition’ It is neither His mission nor His nature to condemn. He came to save.”

“As we come unto Christ, He will not only forgive our sins, but He will also change our very nature so ‘that we have no more disposition to do evil’ (Mosiah 5:2).”

Stories

In the spring of 1820, 14-year-old Joseph Smith entered a grove of trees to pray about his sins and to ask which church to join. The answer to his sincere prayer, now called the First Vision, marked the beginning of the Restoration of all things in this last dispensation. This experience was both directive — “Join none of [the churches]” — and redemptive — “Thy sins are forgiven thee.”

In 1836, Joseph and Oliver Cowdery prayed in the newly dedicated Kirtland Temple, likely including a plea for forgiveness. As they arose, the Savior appeared and declared, “Behold, your sins are forgiven you; you are clean before me.” Joseph and Oliver would sin again, but in that moment, in response to their plea and in preparation for the restoration of priesthood keys, Jesus made them sinless.

In 1842, Joseph wrote that during these latter days, “the heavenly Priesthood will unite with the earthly, to bring about those great purposes; and whilst we are thus united in the one common cause, to roll forth the kingdom of God, the heavenly Priesthood are not idle spectators.” To his friend Benjamin Johnson, Joseph said, “Benjamin, [if I die] I [would] not be far away from you, and if on the other side of the veil, I [would] still be working with you, and with a power greatly increased, to roll on this kingdom.”

Additional resources

Recent conference talks on Joseph Smith

Who is Elder McKay?