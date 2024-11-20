Elder Jorge M. Alvarado, General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Saturday evening session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.

About this talk

“Embrace the Lord’s Gift of Repentance”

by Elder Jorge M. Alvarado | General Authority Seventy

Saturday evening session of October 2024 general conference.

of October 2024 general conference. Theme: Daily, sincere repentance brings the redemptive power of Jesus Christ.

Outline

The common feeling of inadequacy, weakness or even unworthiness is something with which many struggle. There are many accounts in the scriptures, including Nephi, who was a faithful and valiant servant, who seem to have felt similar things. The Prophet Joseph Smith’s sincere desire to repent helped him come to Jesus Christ and receive forgiveness of sin.

Repentance is joy. Sweet repentance is part of a daily process through which the Lord teaches one to live a life centered in His teachings. He can fulfill any righteous desire or longing and can heal any wound.

Readers of the Book of Mormon: Another Testament of Jesus Christ can find countless accounts of individuals who learned how to come unto Christ through sincere repentance.

A sister in Ponce, Puerto Rico, put a Book of Mormon in her purse to give to a friend, but a thief stole her purse. A few days later, the woman received an apology letter from the thief, who had read the book and changed his life because of it.

For those who come unto Jesus Christ, their path of sincere repentance will eventually lead to the holy temple. What a righteous motive to strive to be clean — to be worthy of the blessings made possible by Heavenly Father and His Son through sacred temple covenants.

Those who feel inadequate or unworthy can remember there will be mistakes in life along the way but that, as Elder Gerrit W. Gong taught: “Our Savior’s Atonement is infinite and eternal. Each of us strays and falls short. We may, for a time, lose our way. God lovingly assures us [that] no matter where we are or what we have done, there is no point of no return. He waits ready to embrace us.”

Do not wait for things to get hard before turning to God. Do not wait until the end of mortal life to truly repent. No matter what part of the covenant path one is on, focus on the redemptive power of Jesus Christ.

The Lord’s house, His holy scriptures, His holy prophets and apostles inspire one to strive toward personal holiness through the doctrine of Christ.

The Master Potter will mold and define, which can be difficult. Nonetheless, the Master Healer will also cleanse.

God’s love can be felt profoundly through sincere and wholehearted repentance.

Discussion questions

What are some of the common feelings of inadequacy, weakness or unworthiness with which we may struggle?

How did the prophet Nephi face his inadequacies, like those he mentions in 2 Nephi 4:17-19?

How can repentance be joyful?

How can a path of sincere repentance eventually lead us to the Savior’s holy temple?

What can we be doing now to turn to God and truly repent rather than wait until the end of our mortal lives?

Notable quotes

“My friends, repentance is joy. Sweet repentance is part of a daily process through which, ‘line upon line, precept upon precept’ (2 Nephi 28:30), the Lord teaches us to live a life centered in His teachings.”

“As we come unto Jesus Christ, our path of sincere repentance will eventually lead us to the Savior’s holy temple. What a righteous motive to strive to be clean — to be worthy of the fullness of the blessings made possible by our Heavenly Father and His Son through sacred temple covenants.”

Text | Video

“Obstacles will come. Let us not wait for things to get hard before turning to God. Let us not wait until the end of our mortal lives to truly repent. Instead, let us now, no matter which part of the covenant path we are on, focus on the redemptive power of Jesus Christ and on Heavenly Father’s desire for us to return to Him.”

Key scriptures

“Notwithstanding the great goodness of the Lord, in showing me his great and marvelous works, my heart exclaimeth: O wretched man that I am! Yea, my heart sorroweth because of my flesh; my soul grieveth because of mine iniquities.”

2 Nephi 4:17

“Yea, cry unto [God] for mercy; for he is mighty to save.”

Alma 34:18

“And now, behold, my beloved brethren, this is the way; and there is none other way nor name given under heaven whereby man [and woman] can be saved in the kingdom of God. and now, behold, this is the doctrine of Christ, and the only and true doctrine of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Ghost.”

2 Nephi 31:21

Invitations and promises

“If we are humble, this will help us come to recognize our dependence upon Jesus Christ and stir within our hearts a sincere desire to turn to the Savior and repent of our sins.”

“Serving regularly in the house of the Lord and striving to keep the sacred covenants we make there will increase both our desire and our ability to experience the change of heart, might, mind and soul necessary for us to become more like our Savior.”

“Our process of ‘at-one-ment’ with God may feel challenging. But you and I can pause, be still, look to the Savior, and seek to find and act on what He would have us change. If we do so with full intent, we will witness His healing. And think of how our posterity will be blessed as we embrace the Lord’s gift of repentance.”

Stories

When Elder Alvarado was sustained as a General Authority Seventy in April 2019, he felt inadequate and flawed. Then as the choir sang “I Stand All Amazed,” the Lord blessed him to know he can do all things through Him.

The Prophet Joseph Smith spoke of feeling “condemned” for “[his] weakness and imperfections” (Joseph Smith—History 1:29). But his feelings of inadequacy and worry were part of what led him to ponder, study, learn and pray. He went to pray in a grove near his home to find truth, peace and forgiveness. Joseph’s sincere desire to repent and seek salvation helped him come to Jesus Christ and receive forgiveness of his sins. This effort opened the door to the continuing Restoration of the gospel of Jesus Christ.

In Ponce, Puerto Rico, a sister in the Church, Célia Cruz Ayala, wrapped a Book of Mormon to give as a gift to a friend. A thief grabbed her purse, with the special gift inside, and ran away. Later, she received a letter from the thief, saying, “Forgive me, forgive me.” He was sorry for attacking her but added that his life was changed. He had been reading the book and wrote, “I want you to know that you will see me again, but when you do, you won’t recognize me, for I will be your brother. ... Here, where I live, I have to find the Lord and go to the church you belong to.” Later, that brother found joy in repentance. Other family members followed and accepted sacred responsibilities in the Lord’s vineyard.

7. President Russell M. Nelson taught: “When we choose to repent, we choose to change. We allow the Savior to transform us into the best version of ourselves. We choose to grow spiritually and receive joy — the joy of redemption in Him. When we choose to repent, we choose to become more like Jesus Christ” (“We Can Do Better and Be Better,” April 2019).

President Russell M. Nelson taught: "When we choose to repent, we choose to change. We allow the Savior to transform us into the best version of ourselves. We choose to grow spiritually and receive joy — the joy of redemption in Him. When we choose to repent, we choose to become more like Jesus Christ" ("We Can Do Better and Be Better," April 2019).

May we stop for one second and think about our posterity? Because of our myopic view, we cannot see it now, but our willingness to turn to the Lord with full purpose of heart — to change, repent and embrace the gospel of Jesus Christ — can influence generations. Imagine the additional blessings that may blossom from one soul's humility, meekness and faith in Jesus Christ under even the most inconvenient of circumstances.

When we find ourselves asking questions [of self-doubt], it is important to remember the words of the apostle Paul: "Who shall separate us from the love of Christ? Shall tribulation, or distress, or persecution, or famine, or nakedness, or peril, or sword? ... Nay, in all these things we are more than conquerors through him that loved us. For I am persuaded, that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor powers, nor things present, nor things to come, Nor height, nor depth, nor any other creature, shall be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord" (Romans 8:35, 37-39).

Additional resources

Elder Jorge M. Alvarado, General Authority Seventy. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Recent conference talks on repentance

Who is Elder Alvarado?