Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Saturday evening session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.

Editor’s note: To support elders quorum and Relief Society classes, the Church News is publishing lesson resources on messages from October 2024 general conference. These are meant to be a starting point and not a strict lesson plan.

About this talk

“In the Space of Not Many Years”

by Elder David A. Bednar | Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

Saturday evening session of October 2024 general conference.

of October 2024 general conference. Theme: Beware of the spiritual disease of pride.

Outline

One of the hallmarks of the ministry of Church President Ezra Taft Benson was his focus on the purpose and importance of the Book of Mormon. He often emphasized teachings and warnings about the sin of pride found in this latter-day testament of Jesus Christ.

The Book of Mormon, President Benson taught, was “written for our day,” and “we should constantly ask ourselves, ‘Why did the Lord inspire Mormon ... to include [this account] in his record? What lesson can I learn from [this admonition] to help me live in this day and age?’”

The Nephites and the Lamanites

The record of Helaman and his sons describes a people anticipating the birth of Jesus Christ. The half century in this scriptural record highlights the conversion and righteousness of the Lamanites and the wickedness and apostasy of the Nephites. A series of comparisons and contrasts are instructive today.

When the Lamanites became a righteous people, “the Lord began to pour out his Spirit upon the Lamanites” and withdraw His Spirit from the Nephites (Helaman 6:34-36).

Perhaps the most stunning, sobering aspect of the Nephites’ apostasy is the fact that “all these iniquities did come unto them in the space of not many years” (Helaman 6:32).

The Nephites turned away from God

The negative example of the Nephites’ pride is instructive today. It shows that prosperity, possessions and ease constitute a potent mixture that can lead even the righteous to pride.

Those who are not faithful and obedient can allow prosperity to distract from eternal truths and vital spiritual priorities. Be on guard against an exaggerated sense of self-importance, a misguided evaluation of self-sufficiency and seeking self instead of serving others.

Those pridefully focusing on self are afflicted with spiritual blindness, causing them to fall away into forbidden paths and become lost. They are then inclined to lean upon their own understanding and boast in their own strength.

The Lamanites turned to God

The Lamanites turned to God and were brought to a knowledge of the truth through faith, repentance and a mighty change of heart.

As a consequence, their righteousness “did exceed that of the Nephites, because of their firmness and their steadiness in the faith” (Helaman 6:1).

A warning and a promise

Apostasy can occur at two basic levels — institutional and individual. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, at the institutional level, will not be lost through apostasy or taken from the earth. At the individual level, one must “beware of pride, lest [one becomes] as the Nephites of old” (Doctrine and Covenants 38:39).

Those who believe they are sufficiently strong against the arrogance of pride may already be suffering from this deadly spiritual disease. However, those who believe they could be afflicted with and by pride are then consistently doing the small and simple things that will protect and help them become “as a child, submissive, meek, humble, patient, full of love, willing to submit to all things which the Lord seeth fit to inflict upon [them]” (Mosiah 3:19).

Discussion questions

Why is pride a “spiritual poison” and “deadly spiritual disease”?

What has the Book of Mormon taught you about humility?

What made the Lamanites a “righteous people” while the Nephites become “grossly wicked” (Helaman 6:1-2)?

How might prosperity lead to pride and then from pride to apostasy?

What “small and simple things” can protect us from pride?

Notable quotes

“The Book of Mormon is not primarily a historical record that looks to the past. Rather, this volume of scripture looks to the future and contains important principles, warnings and lessons intended for the circumstances and challenges of our day. Hence, the Book of Mormon is a book about our future and the times in which we do now and will yet live.”

“Ancient voices from the dust plead with us today to learn this everlasting lesson: Prosperity, possessions and ease constitute a potent mixture that can lead even the righteous to drink the spiritual poison of pride.”

“May I suggest that if you or I believe we are sufficiently strong and stalwart to avoid the arrogance of pride, then perhaps we already are suffering from this deadly spiritual disease.”

Key scriptures

“Pride ... began to enter ... into the hearts of the people who professed to belong to the church of God ... because of their exceedingly great riches and their prosperity in the land.”

Helaman 3:33, 36

“Ye have sought all the days of your lives for that which ye could not obtain; and ye have sought for happiness in doing iniquity, which thing is contrary to the nature of that righteousness which is in our great and Eternal Head.”

Helaman 13:38

“But beware of pride, lest thou shouldst enter into temptation.”

Doctrine and Covenants 23:1

Invitations and promises

“We always must be on guard against a pride-induced and exaggerated sense of self-importance, a misguided evaluation of our own self-sufficiency and seeking self instead of serving others.”

“If, however, you or I believe we could be afflicted with and by pride, then we consistently will do the small and simple things that will protect and help us become ‘as a child, submissive, meek, humble, patient, full of love, willing to submit to all things which the Lord seeth fit to inflict upon [us]’ (Mosiah 3:19).”

“As we follow President Benson’s counsel and ask ourselves why the Lord inspired Mormon to include in his abridgment of the book of Helaman the accounts, admonitions and warnings that he did, I promise we will discern the applicability of these teachings to the specific conditions of our individual lives and families today.”

Stories

President Ezra Taft Benson served as President of the Church from November 1985 to May 1994. Elder David A. Bednar was 33 years old when President Benson became Church President and was 42 years old when he passed away. President Benson’s teachings and testimony profoundly influenced Elder Bednar, especially about the importance of the Book of Mormon.

The record of Helaman and his sons describes a people anticipating the birth of Christ. The half century recounted in the record highlights the conversion and righteousness of the Lamanites and the wickedness, apostasy and abominations of the Nephites.

Samuel the Lamanite summarized the turning away from God by the Nephites: “Ye have sought all the days of your lives for that which ye could not obtain; and ye have sought for happiness in doing iniquity, which thing is contrary to the nature of that righteousness which is in our great and Eternal Head” (Helaman 13:38).

Additional resources

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Recent conference talks on avoiding pride

Who is Elder Bednar?

Elder David A. Bednar was sustained Oct. 2, 2004, to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. President of Ricks College during its transition to BYU–Idaho, Elder Bednar was formerly a professor of management in the College of Business Administration at the University of Arkansas.

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Susan Bednar, wave to conferencegoers as they exit the Saturday evening session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News