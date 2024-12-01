President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, speaks during the Sunday morning session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024.

About this talk

“Simple Is the Doctrine of Jesus Christ”

by President Henry B. Eyring | Second counselor in the First Presidency

Sunday morning session of October 2024 general conference.

of October 2024 general conference. Theme: Safety is gained by sharing the doctrine of Jesus Christ with simplicity.

Outline

All have beloved family members who are tempted and tried by the constant forces of Satan. For many, there are sleepless nights, even when they try to surround the people at risk with every force for good, plead in prayer for them, love them and set a good example.

Alma, a wise prophet from ancient times, faced similar trials. He pleaded for God’s help and tried “the virtue of the word of God” (Alma 31:5). The word of God is the doctrine taught by Jesus Christ and His prophets.

The Lord revealed the foundation of His doctrine in the 18th section of the Doctrine and Covenants. In that section, the Savior gives the perfect example of how to teach His doctrine, which is faith in the Lord Jesus Christ, repentance, baptism, receiving the gift of the Holy Ghost and enduring to the end.

The Holy Ghost will reveal the spirit of truth only as one is careful not to go beyond teaching true doctrine. One more easily avoids false doctrine when being simple in teaching. Teaching simply allows the sharing of saving doctrine early, while children remain untouched by the deceiver’s temptations and the noise of social media, peers and their own personal struggles.

President Eyring’s great-grandmother Mary Bommeli was devoted to sharing the doctrine of Christ after being taught by missionaries in Switzerland when she was 24. After she was baptized, she desired to join the Saints in America. She first made her way from Switzerland to Berlin, where sharing the restored gospel of Jesus Christ got her both cast into and cast out of jail.

As members do their best to teach those they love, some may not respond. Doubts may creep in that one does not know the Savior’s doctrine well enough to teach effectively. Those who have already made attempts to teach may wonder why positive effects aren’t more visible. Don’t give in to these doubts. Turn to God for help.

If one prays, talks to God, pleads for His help for a loved one and thanks Him not only for help but for the patience and gentleness that come from not receiving all one desires, there one draws closer to Him.

Find hope in the scriptural record of families. Latter-day Saints can read of those who turned away and who wrestled with God for forgiveness, such as Alma the Younger, Enos and the sons of Mosiah. In moments of crisis, they remembered the words of their parents, words of the doctrine of Jesus Christ. One’s teaching of that sacred doctrine will be remembered.

Teach Heavenly Father’s children the simple doctrine of Jesus Christ, which allows them to be spiritually cleansed and ultimately be welcomed into God’s presence.

Discussion questions

When have you found success teaching the gospel of Jesus Christ to a child or other loved one? What made it impactful?

What does it mean to try “the virtue of the word of God” (Alma 31:5)?

What power do you find in the simplicity of the doctrine of Christ (Doctrine and Covenants 18:21-22)?

How can we find time to teach our children or other loved ones the doctrine of Christ?

How does teaching the gospel simply protect us from false doctrine?

Notable quotes

“Teaching simply allows us to share the saving doctrine early on, while children remain untouched by the deceiver’s temptations that will later confront them, long before the truths they need to learn are drowned out by the noise of social media, peers and their own personal struggles.”

“The Holy Ghost will reveal the spirit of truth only as we are cautious and careful not to go beyond teaching true doctrine. One of the surest ways to avoid even getting near false doctrine is to choose to be simple in our teaching. Safety is gained by that simplicity, and little is lost.”

“Some of you may wonder whether it might be better to draw your children closer to you through having fun, or you may ask whether the child may start to feel overwhelmed by your teachings. Instead, we should consider, ‘With so little time and so few opportunities, what words of doctrine can I share that will strengthen them against the inevitable challenges to their faith?’ The words you share today could be the ones they carry with them, and today will soon pass.”

Key scriptures

“And now, as the preaching of the word had a great tendency to lead the people to do that which was just—yea, it had had more powerful effect upon the minds of the people than the sword, or anything else, which had happened unto them—therefore Alma thought it was expedient that they should try the virtue of the word of God.”

Alma 31:5

“Take upon you the name of Christ, and speak the truth in soberness. And as many as repent and are baptized in my name, which is Jesus Christ, and endure to the end, the same shall be saved.”

Doctrine and Covenants 18:21-22

“And now I would that ye should be humble, and be submissive and gentle; easy to be entreated; full of patience and long-suffering; being temperate in all things; being diligent in keeping the commandments of God at all times; asking for whatsoever things ye stand in need, both spiritual and temporal; always returning thanks unto God for whatsoever things ye do receive.”

Alma 7:23

Invitations and promises

“We should seize every opportunity to share the teachings of Jesus Christ with children. These teaching moments are precious and far fewer compared to the relentless efforts of opposing forces. For every hour spent instilling doctrine into a child’s life, there are countless hours of opposition filled with messages and images that challenge or ignore those saving truths.”

“As we do our best to teach those we love about the doctrine of Jesus Christ, some may still not respond. Doubts may creep into your mind. You might question whether you know the Savior’s doctrine well enough to teach it effectively. And if you’ve already made attempts to teach it, you may wonder why the positive effects aren’t more visible. Don’t give in to those doubts. Turn to God for help.”

“If you pray, if you talk to God, and if you plead for His help for your loved one, and if you thank Him not only for help but for the patience and gentleness that come from not receiving all you desire right away or perhaps ever, then I promise you that you will draw closer to Him. You will become diligent and long-suffering. And then you can know that you have done all that you can to help those you love and those you pray for navigate through Satan’s attempt to derail them.”

Stories

Alma, a wise prophet from the Book of Mormon, had loved ones tried by the seemingly constant forces of Satan, similar to today. People he led and loved were under attack by a ferocious enemy yet were trying to rear righteous children in a world of wickedness. He pleaded for help. Alma knew that for God to help, repentance was required, so he opted for a different approach to battle. Alma thought it expedient to “try the virtue of the word of God” (Alma 31:5).

President Eyring admires his great-grandmother Mary Bommeli’s devotion to sharing the doctrine of Jesus Christ. Her family was taught by missionaries in Switzerland when she was 24. After baptism, Mary wanted to join the Saints in America and made her way to Berlin, where she was employed to weave cloth for a family’s clothing. She set up her loom in the home’s living area. At the time, teaching the doctrine of the Church was illegal in Berlin, but the woman of the house and her friends would gather around the loom to hear Mary teach. She was soon arrested, but she asked to write a letter to the judge in her case. In her letter, she suggested the judge would need time to reflect on his life before he faced final judgment. All charges were soon dismissed.

Additional resources

