About this talk

“O Youth of the Noble Birthright”

by Brother Bradley R. Wilcox | First counselor in the Young Men general presidency

Sunday morning session of October 2024 general conference.

of October 2024 general conference. Theme: Children of the covenant have a birthright responsibility to bring God’s children safely home to Him.

Outline

Brother Wilcox often hears one question among young people that he wished to address: “Why? Why must Latter-day Saints live so differently from others?” He acknowledged how hard it is to be different in today’s digital world.

Many responses could answer the question of why, like being children of God. But as everyone are children of God, there is more that sets members of the Church apart.

Brother Wilcox expounded on the address “Thanks for the Covenant,” given by then-Elder Russell M. Nelson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. In the address, he explains that those who make and keep sacred covenants become heirs of the everlasting covenants or, in other words — a birthright.

In Old Testament times, if a father passed away, his birthright son was responsible for the care of his mother and sisters, and he was given an inheritance because of his added responsibilities. Today, covenant-keepers receive an inheritance as joint heirs with Christ because of the covenant relationship they have chosen to enter with Him and their Father in Heaven.

This birthright does not mean one is better than another, but rather that covenant-keepers are chosen and that God’s love and trust are evident. To explain the difference between being loved and being trusted, Brother Wilcox shared an excerpt from the “For the Strength of Youth” guide.

Brother Wilcox compared the mortal journey in which God sends His children to a voyage, filled with various opportunities to grow. Because of the trust He has in each of His children, He invites everyone to be a member of His crew.

Covenant-keepers may see others wasting time on worldly things. But rather than wondering why they must refrain from those activities, they can remember they are no ordinary passengers; they are members of the crew. God’s desire is to help His crew become all that He is, as their commitments demand more of them because that is how God is making more of them.

The covenant relationship with those of the noble birthright is a connection of love and trust with Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ. When Saints fulfill their end of this covenant, they are promised never to be left alone and are given strength through the grace of Christ.

“Redemption cometh in and through the Holy Messiah” (2 Nephi 2:6). Youth of the noble birthright can remember their role and not trade everything for nothing or let the world change them when they were born to change the world.

Discussion questions

What steps can you take this week to honor your “noble birthright”?

How can we overcome the temptations and distractions we face today?

What are some ways we can strengthen our faith during times of personal challenges or doubts?

How can we better help the rising generation understand their divine heritage in today’s world?

What “birthright responsibilities” might we have, and how can we fulfill them?

Notable quotes

“When we use our moral agency to make and keep covenants with God, we become heirs of the everlasting covenant God has made with our forebearers in every dispensation. Said another way, we become ‘children of the covenant’ (3 Nephi 20:26). That sets us apart. That gives us access to the same blessings our forefathers and foremothers received, including a birthright.”

“Your covenant relationship with God and Jesus Christ is a relationship of love and trust in which you have access to a greater measure of Their grace — Their divine assistance, endowment of strength and enabling power. That power is not just wishful thinking, a lucky charm or self-fulfilling prophecy. It is real.”

“I testify that you are loved — and you are trusted — today, in 20 years and forever. Don’t sell your birthright for a mess of pottage. Don’t trade everything for nothing. Don’t let the world change you when you were born to change the world.”

Key scriptures

“The Father having raised me up unto you first, and sent me to bless you in turning away every one of you from his iniquities; and this because ye are the children of the covenant.”

3 Nephi 20:26

“Wherefore, redemption cometh in and through the Holy Messiah; for he is full of grace and truth.”

2 Nephi 2:6

“And if children, then heirs; heirs of God, and joint-heirs with Christ; if so be that we suffer with him, that we may be also glorified together.”

Romans 8:17

Invitations and promises

“When we use our moral agency to make and keep covenants with God, we become heirs of the everlasting covenant God has made with our forebearers in every dispensation. Said another way, we become ‘children of the covenant’ (3 Nephi 20:26).”

“As you fulfill your birthright responsibilities, you are never alone. The Lord of the vineyard labors with you. You are working hand in hand with Jesus Christ.”

“With each new covenant — and as your relationship with Him deepens — you hold each other tighter and tighter until you are firmly clasped together.”

Stories

Brother Wilcox compares the mortal experience to a cruise ship journey organized by God, where His children have the opportunity to grow and progress amid various challenges. God invites those willing to make and keep covenants to become members of His crew, entrusting them with the important work of helping all His children safely return to Him. As crew members, they hold unique responsibilities and receive spiritual compensation, including greater happiness, peace and confidence. This journey and role help them become more like God, reflecting His desire for their development rather than merely providing material rewards.

In Old Testament times, the birthright son had the added responsibility of caring for his mother and sisters after the father’s death, which required him to remain with the family’s estate and provided him with a larger portion of the inheritance. This practice illustrated a principle of leadership and service rewarded with greater blessings. Today, this concept parallels the spiritual inheritance received as a joint heir with Christ, through a covenant with God, requiring a commitment to live and serve differently. Accepting these responsibilities is not burdensome when considering the temporal and spiritual blessings granted through this covenant relationship.

Additional resources

