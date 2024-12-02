Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Sunday afternoon session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024.

About this talk

“Nourish the Roots, and the Branches Will Grow”

by Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf | Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

Sunday afternoon session of October 2024 general conference.

of October 2024 general conference. Theme: Jesus Christ and His atoning sacrifice are the root of testimony, and all other truths are branches.

Outline

An old chapel in Zwickau

Elder Uchtdorf cherishes memories of attending sacrament meetings 75 years ago in an old villa in Zwickau, Germany, where he grew his testimony and was baptized and confirmed a member of the Church. The beloved old chapel has since been torn down.

What is eternal, and what is not?

Although it’s sad for Elder Uchtdorf that the beloved Zwickau building is gone, it was just a building. The spiritual witness he gained from the Holy Ghost, by contrast, has not passed away.

Knowing the difference between what is eternal and what is not is key to growing a testimony of Jesus Christ and His Church.

Don’t mistake the branches for the roots

Some gospel truths are essential, at the root of faith. Other truths are appendages, branches valuable only when connected to the fundamentals. Since Jesus Christ and His atoning sacrifice are the root of testimony, branches without this connection wither and die.

Like the Pharisees, some mistake branches of truth for the roots. Those who nourish a tree water the roots, not the branches, so those uncertain about doctrinal elements can deepen faith in Heavenly Father and His Beloved Son.

People wanting a stronger testimony of the Book of Mormon, more meaningful experience in Church meetings or help to not feel overwhelmed by a Church calling can focus on Jesus Christ. “Nourish the roots, and the branches will grow. And in time, they will bear fruit.”

Rooted and built up in Him

Testimony must be firmly founded on the Savior and not based on what one hopes will happen in life. Believers can stay bound to Christ regardless of circumstances, trusting Him and His timing.

Traditions, habits and faith

In the Book of Mormon, although the skeptic Korihor led many away from the gospel, others could not be deceived, because for them the gospel of Jesus Christ was more than a tradition. Faith is strong when it has deep roots in personal experience and personal commitment to Jesus Christ.

Faith is not strong if never opposed, but it endures the trials of life when firmly rooted in Christ and His doctrine. Those who wait to act until all their questions are answered severely limit the power of their faith.

A testimony is like a tree to be nourished constantly with diligence and patience. Although Elder Uchtdorf misses the old Zwickau chapel, he recognizes that Christ has led him on a thrilling journey through life since then.

Discussion questions

Why must Jesus Christ and His atoning sacrifice be at the root of our testimony?

How can we maintain faith when facing unanswered questions?

Why might Korihor’s blasphemous preaching have been unpersuasive toward the recently converted people of Ammon (Alma 30:19-21)?

When have you kept your faith rooted in Christ despite life not going as planned?

How can we nourish our faith in the Savior this week?

Notable quotes

“One of the most important things we can learn in this life is the difference between what is eternal and what is not. Once we understand that, everything changes — our relationships, the choices we make, the way we treat people. Knowing what is eternal and what is not is key to growing a testimony of Jesus Christ and His Church.”

“Jesus Christ and His atoning sacrifice are the root of our testimony. All other things are branches.”

“Our testimony will be tested and tried. Faith is not faith if never tested. Faith is not strong if never opposed. So don’t despair if you have trials of faith or unanswered questions.”

Key scriptures

“Abide in me, and I in you. As the branch cannot bear fruit of itself, except it abide in the vine; no more can ye, except ye abide in me.”

John 15:4

“And now as I said concerning faith — faith is not to have a perfect knowledge of things; therefore if ye have faith ye hope for things which are not seen, which are true.”

Alma 32:21

“And behold, as the tree beginneth to grow, ye will say: Let us nourish it with great care, that it may get root, that it may grow up, and bring forth fruit unto us. And now behold, if ye nourish it with much care it will get root, and grow up, and bring forth fruit.”

Alma 32:37

Invitations and promises

“We must ask ourselves: Is my testimony based on what I hope to happen in my life? Is it dependent on the actions or attitudes of others? Or is it firmly founded on Jesus Christ, ‘rooted and built up in him’ (Colossians 2:7), regardless of life’s changing circumstances?”

“Faith is beautiful because it persists even when blessings don’t come as hoped for. We can’t see the future, we don’t know all the answers, but we can trust Jesus Christ as we keep moving forward and upward because He is our Savior and Redeemer.”

“A testimony is not something that you build once and it stands forever. It’s more like a tree that you nourish constantly. Planting the word of God in your heart is only the first step. Once your testimony starts to grow, then the real work begins.”

Stories

In Zwickau, Germany, 75 years ago, Elder Uchtdorf attended sacrament meetings in an old villa, where he grew his testimony and was baptized and confirmed a member of the Church. He has fond memories of the air-driven organ, stunning stained-glass windows and sacred moments of hearing the testimonies of others. The chapel has since been torn down, but although Elder Uchtdorf misses it, the building was just a building. The spiritual witness he gained from the Holy Ghost, by contrast, has not passed away.

Jesus Christ and His atoning sacrifice are the root of testimony, while all other truths are branches. The branches are not unimportant, but without nourishment found in the roots, a branch withers and dies. Branches of testimony draw strength from a deepening faith in Heavenly Father and His Beloved Son.

Korihor, a skeptic in the Book of Mormon, mocked the Savior’s gospel as “silly traditions” (Alma 30:31) and led away many. However, there were others he couldn’t deceive because to them, the gospel of Jesus Christ was more than a tradition. Faith is strong when it has deep roots in personal experience and personal commitment to Jesus Christ, independent of what others say or do.

Is it interesting to note archaeological similarities between ancient American cultures and Book of Mormon peoples? It can be. Is it helpful to learn from the accounts of scribes and others about the details of how Joseph Smith translated the Book of Mormon? It is for some. But none of this constitutes a lasting testimony that the Book of Mormon is the word of God. For that, you need to find the Savior in the Book of Mormon, to hear His voice speaking to you. Once this happens, it won't matter to you where the ancient city of Zarahemla was actually located or what the Urim and Thummim looked like. Those are branches that can be pruned off your tree if needed, but the tree will remain.

Interestingly, Korihor's arguments were entirely unpersuasive among the recently converted Lamanites, the people of Ammon (see Alma 30:19-20), who were following Christ not because of the tradition of their fathers. By contrast, the Book of Mormon also tells of a generation of young people who separated themselves from the Lord's Church because "they did not believe the tradition of their fathers" (see Mosiah 26:1-4). It's good for families to establish righteous traditions. But it's just as important for families to clearly understand the why behind those traditions.

Faith is powerful not because of what it knows but because of what it does.

Additional resources

Recent conference talks on testimony

Who is Elder Uchtdorf?

