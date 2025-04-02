Who will be speaking at 2025 BYU Women’s Conference?

The 2025 BYU Women's Conference will be April 30 to May 2, 2025, on the BYU campus. This year's theme comes from Moses 6:34.

The 2025 BYU Women’s Conference will feature keynote presentations by two general women leaders and a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, will open the conference with a keynote address on Wednesday evening, April 30. Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will conclude the annual gathering with an address on Friday afternoon, May 2.

Other keynote presentations will be offered by Primary General President Susan H. Porter and Brother Brad R. Wilcox, first counselor in the Young Men general presidency.

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles is one of the keynote speakers announced for 2025 BYU Women's Conference. | BYU Women's Conference Facebook page

BYU Women’s Conference is one of the largest annual gatherings of Latter-day Saint women in the world and has been bringing women together since 1976.

This year, the conference will run from Wednesday evening, April 30, through Friday, May 2, on the campus of Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah. The 2025 theme draws from Moses 6:34, “Behold my Spirit is upon you ... and thou shalt abide in me, and I in you; therefore walk with me.”

More than 90 sessions from roughly 180 presenters will be taught on a variety of topics, including strengthening womanhood and sisterhood, in-depth learning of gospel principles, or gaining insights into communication, relationships, practical issues, parenting, or family and marriage.

Information about registration and conference fees can be found on the BYU Women’s Conference website at womensconference.byu.edu/registration.

Then Primary General President Camille N. Johnson speaks on "practicing perfection" during her remarks at BYU Women's Conference on April 29, 2021. The conference was live streamed from the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah. | Ryan Campbell, BYU Photo

Primary General President Susan H. Porter, right, and Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, speak at the BYU Women’s Conference in Provo on Thursday, May 4, 2023. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

More about BYU Women’s Conference classes

Besides the keynotes by general Church leaders, other presenters speaking in the 19,000-seat auditorium of the Marriott Center include Peggy and Kevin J Worthen, former first lady and president of BYU; Shima Baughman, a professor in the BYU’s J. Reuben Clark Law School and a distinguished fellow at the Wheatley Institute; and Lisa Valentine Clark, a comedian, actor, and the host of a family and lifestyle podcast.

In recent years, BYU Women’s Conference has added a few new types of sessions in addition to the traditional session, where one or two presenters engage in a lecture-style presentation. Other session types include:

Panel sessions : These feature three to four panelists having a Christ-centered, gospel-focused conversation based on their topic. The website notes that these sessions are “perfect for those who love to hear different perspectives.”

: These feature three to four panelists having a Christ-centered, gospel-focused conversation based on their topic. The website notes that these sessions are “perfect for those who love to hear different perspectives.” Sister to Sister sessions: During these sessions panelists discuss questions pre-submitted by participants. Visit the BYU Women’s Conference website to submit a question.

Immersive Learning sessions : When these were introduced last year, committee director Jennefer Johnson explained to the Church News, “These sessions are scripture-based classes, expertly guided by experienced teachers. … Sisters should plan to participate in a classroom-type setting.”

: When these were introduced last year, committee director Jennefer Johnson explained to the Church News, “These sessions are scripture-based classes, expertly guided by experienced teachers. … Sisters should plan to participate in a classroom-type setting.” Two-Part Session Series: These sessions offer an in-depth exploration of a topic over two class times. A break is offered partway through but each series is meant to provide a more comprehensive understanding of the subject.

Also returning this year, young women ages 11-18 and their leaders are invited to join a Wednesday evening event from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Marriott Center. All other events are geared toward women ages 16 and older.

To see the full program, including a list of detailed class descriptions, go womensconference.byu.edu/program.

Volunteers laugh as they help direct attendees during BYU Women's Conference held on the BYU campus in Provo, Utah, May 1-3, 2024. | Christi Norris, BYU

BYU Women’s Conference 2024

Some 12,000 women gathered May 1-3, 2024, for the 2024 BYU Women’s Conference. The theme came from 2 Nephi 4:34, “O Lord, I have trusted in thee, and I will trust in thee forever.”

During the opening keynote address on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson taught about the power and importance of covenants. She was joined by Sister Dennis and Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency.

Other keynote presenters included Elder Brent H. Nielson, of the Presidency of the Seventy; Jennifer Kerns Davis, a member of the BYU Women’s Conference Committee; and Liz Darger, BYU senior associate athletic director. President Johnson’s keynote address on Friday morning was livestreamed and is available on YouTube.

During the annual evening of service, attendees made:

676 caterpillar sensory toys

2,430 bookmarks

227 Christmas stockings

712 infant fleece blankets

255 teddy bears

335,496 meal kits

The items were donated to local agencies, who distributed them to members of the community in need. The meal kits project was funded by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and assembled in partnership with Hunger Fight.