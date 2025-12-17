Temple grounds around the globe illuminate the message of Christmas

Temples and historic sites around the world are highlighting the birth of Jesus Christ. Each Christmas season, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints invites everyone to feel the peace, joy and hope of the Savior through light displays, Nativities and community celebrations.
Local Church leaders and thousands of volunteers organize musical performances, Nativity exhibits, illuminated temple grounds and family-focused activities that emphasize Christ as the Light of the World. From Washington, D.C., to New Zealand, each location offers its own traditions that draw visitors throughout December.
Washington, D.C.
The Washington D.C. Temple launched its 48th annual Festival of Lights on Dec. 2, illuminating the grounds with more than a half-million Christmas lights. Elder Gérald Caussé of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles joined Mexico’s ambassador to the United States, Esteban Moctezuma Barragán, for the opening ceremony. Elder Caussé emphasized the meaning of light in the Christmas season, saying it symbolizes the joy found in Jesus Christ.
Kirtland, Ohio
In Historic Kirtland, the annual Nativity exhibit opened Nov. 30 with more than 100 Nativity scenes. The free display runs through Dec. 30 and includes live music each Sunday, a hot chocolate bar and a family-friendly Bethlehem room. Guests can visit daily from 1 to 7 p.m.
Mesa, Arizona
The Mesa Arizona Temple and Visitors’ Center are again hosting a Christmas light display and an international Nativity exhibit featuring hundreds of Nativities. Volunteers from the Phoenix metro area have maintained the tradition since 1970, beginning preparations each spring and working intensively through November. The lights and exhibits are open nightly from 5 to 10 p.m., Nov. 28 to Dec. 30.
Oakland, California
The Oakland California Temple invites visitors to enjoy the spirit of Christmas through its illuminated grounds and rooftop garden views. The display runs from dusk to 9 p.m. daily through Dec. 31.
Salt Lake City
For 60 years, Temple Square has welcomed thousands to its Christmas displays. This year, Temple Square is welcoming guests to Christ-centered displays and free activities throughout the Christmas season. Despite ongoing renovations to the Salt Lake Temple, the lights will be available in all open areas from 6 to 8 a.m. and 4:30 to 10 p.m. through Jan. 1, 2026.
St. George, Utah
The St. George Utah Temple grounds feature thousands of lights with nightly devotionals and musical performances held at the visitors’ center from 7 to 7:30 p.m. through Dec. 22. Visitors are invited to walk the decorated grounds and enjoy the Christmas atmosphere.
Laie, Hawaii
At the Laie Hawaii Temple Visitors’ Center, a free Christmas concert is offered every night in December. Community members share musical performances intended to uplift guests and help them experience the spirit of the season.
Joseph Smith Birthplace Historic Site
The Joseph Smith Birthplace Memorial in South Royalton, Vermont, invites guests to enjoy one of the state’s most beloved holiday light displays. Grounds and buildings are lighted in red, green and gold each night through 9 p.m. The visitors’ center is open daily except on Christmas and New Year’s Day.
Manila, Philippines
On Nov. 13, the Manila Philippines Temple welcomed diplomats and community representatives for its annual Christmas lighting. Elder William K. Jackson, a General Authority Seventy and second counselor in the Church’s Philippines Area presidency, led the ceremonial lighting ceremony. The grounds shine with lights that reflect themes of hope, love and the Light of Christ.
Hamilton, New Zealand
The Hamilton New Zealand Temple began its light display Dec. 6. The lights shine nightly at 8:30 p.m. through Christmas Day, and visitors can walk through the grounds to enjoy the festive atmosphere and choir performances.
Mexico City, Mexico
More than 250,000 lights decorate the grounds of the Mexico City Mexico Temple. According to ChurchofJesusChrist.org, the display took about three months for 28 people to assemble.
Brazil
In São Paulo, Curitiba and Fortaleza, Brazil, thousands gathered to celebrate the launch of the Little Village of Bethlehem exhibits. The displays, which run through Jan. 5, 2026, showcase Nativity scenes surrounded by lights.
Across continents and cultures, these temple events invite members and friends of the Church to reflect on the life and teachings of Jesus Christ. Whether through a quiet walk on illuminated grounds, a musical performance or a Nativity exhibit, each celebration centers on the message of Christmas. Collectively, they support the Church’s global effort to “Light the World” throughout the season.