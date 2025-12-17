Temple grounds around the globe illuminate the message of Christmas

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Christmas lights and decorations are on display at Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Monday, Nov. 24, 2025.

Temples and historic sites around the world are highlighting the birth of Jesus Christ. Each Christmas season, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints invites everyone to feel the peace, joy and hope of the Savior through light displays, Nativities and community celebrations.

Local Church leaders and thousands of volunteers organize musical performances, Nativity exhibits, illuminated temple grounds and family-focused activities that emphasize Christ as the Light of the World. From Washington, D.C., to New Zealand, each location offers its own traditions that draw visitors throughout December.

Washington, D.C.

The Washington D.C. Temple launched its 48th annual Festival of Lights on Dec. 2, illuminating the grounds with more than a half-million Christmas lights. Elder Gérald Caussé of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles joined Mexico’s ambassador to the United States, Esteban Moctezuma Barragán, for the opening ceremony. Elder Caussé emphasized the meaning of light in the Christmas season, saying it symbolizes the joy found in Jesus Christ.

Christmas lights illuminate the Washington D.C. Temple grounds in Kensington, Maryland on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Kirtland, Ohio

In Historic Kirtland, the annual Nativity exhibit opened Nov. 30 with more than 100 Nativity scenes. The free display runs through Dec. 30 and includes live music each Sunday, a hot chocolate bar and a family-friendly Bethlehem room. Guests can visit daily from 1 to 7 p.m.

Mesa, Arizona

The Mesa Arizona Temple and Visitors’ Center are again hosting a Christmas light display and an international Nativity exhibit featuring hundreds of Nativities. Volunteers from the Phoenix metro area have maintained the tradition since 1970, beginning preparations each spring and working intensively through November. The lights and exhibits are open nightly from 5 to 10 p.m., Nov. 28 to Dec. 30.

Christmas lights are on display on the Mesa Arizona Temple grounds on Dec. 5, 2025. | Kary Ann Hoopes

Oakland, California

The Oakland California Temple invites visitors to enjoy the spirit of Christmas through its illuminated grounds and rooftop garden views. The display runs from dusk to 9 p.m. daily through Dec. 31.

Salt Lake City

For 60 years, Temple Square has welcomed thousands to its Christmas displays. This year, Temple Square is welcoming guests to Christ-centered displays and free activities throughout the Christmas season. Despite ongoing renovations to the Salt Lake Temple, the lights will be available in all open areas from 6 to 8 a.m. and 4:30 to 10 p.m. through Jan. 1, 2026.

Christmas lights and decorations on display at Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Monday, Nov. 24, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

St. George, Utah

The St. George Utah Temple grounds feature thousands of lights with nightly devotionals and musical performances held at the visitors’ center from 7 to 7:30 p.m. through Dec. 22. Visitors are invited to walk the decorated grounds and enjoy the Christmas atmosphere.

Christmas lights and decorations are on display at the St. George Utah Temple, in St. George, Utah, on Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Laie, Hawaii

At the Laie Hawaii Temple Visitors’ Center, a free Christmas concert is offered every night in December. Community members share musical performances intended to uplift guests and help them experience the spirit of the season.

Joseph Smith Birthplace Historic Site

The Joseph Smith Birthplace Memorial in South Royalton, Vermont, invites guests to enjoy one of the state’s most beloved holiday light displays. Grounds and buildings are lighted in red, green and gold each night through 9 p.m. The visitors’ center is open daily except on Christmas and New Year’s Day.

The Joseph Smith Birthplace in South Royalton, Vermont, features a Nativity scene and Christmas lights in this photo taken the night the lights were turned on, Nov. 29, 2025. | Sam Palfreyman, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Manila, Philippines

On Nov. 13, the Manila Philippines Temple welcomed diplomats and community representatives for its annual Christmas lighting. Elder William K. Jackson, a General Authority Seventy and second counselor in the Church’s Philippines Area presidency, led the ceremonial lighting ceremony. The grounds shine with lights that reflect themes of hope, love and the Light of Christ.

Families attend the lighting ceremony of Christmas lights at the Manila Philippines Temple on Nov. 13, 2025 | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Invited guests attend the lighting ceremony for Christmas lights at the Manila Philippines Temple on Nov. 13, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Hamilton, New Zealand

The Hamilton New Zealand Temple began its light display Dec. 6. The lights shine nightly at 8:30 p.m. through Christmas Day, and visitors can walk through the grounds to enjoy the festive atmosphere and choir performances.

The Hamilton New Zealand Temple grounds are illuminated with Christmas lights in this photo from December 2025. In the foreground, visitors look at a Nativity scene in front of the temple. | Suzanne Miller, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Mexico City, Mexico

More than 250,000 lights decorate the grounds of the Mexico City Mexico Temple. According to ChurchofJesusChrist.org, the display took about three months for 28 people to assemble.

Brazil

In São Paulo, Curitiba and Fortaleza, Brazil, thousands gathered to celebrate the launch of the Little Village of Bethlehem exhibits. The displays, which run through Jan. 5, 2026, showcase Nativity scenes surrounded by lights.

Elder Mark D. Eddy, a General Authority Seventy and second counselor in the Brazil Area presidency; Sister Annette Eddy; and Otaviano Costa, a Brazilian actor, journalist and TV presenter; switch on the lights at the São Paulo Brazil Temple Visitors Center on Dec. 4, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Edson Celulari, a Brazilian actor, center, joins Elder Ciro Schmeil, General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the Brazil Area presidency, for the Christmas lighting ceremony in Curitiba, Brazil, Dec. 4, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Across continents and cultures, these temple events invite members and friends of the Church to reflect on the life and teachings of Jesus Christ. Whether through a quiet walk on illuminated grounds, a musical performance or a Nativity exhibit, each celebration centers on the message of Christmas. Collectively, they support the Church’s global effort to “Light the World” throughout the season.