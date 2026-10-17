Missionary Work magazine: A message to our readers

Elder Jose Lujano and Elder Carson Castillon, serving in the Argentina Bahía Blanca Mission, walk in Bahía Blanca, Argentina, on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025.

Editor’s note: This and other related articles were published September 2026 in the Deseret News’ magazine titled Missionary Work in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is experiencing historic growth — including record numbers of full-time missionaries, missions and convert baptisms.

“Missionary work is soaring to new heights,” said Church President Dallin H. Oaks, addressing participants at the June 2026 Seminar for New Mission Leaders in Provo, Utah.

The cover and an inside page of the September 2026 magazine Missionary Work in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. | Missionary Work in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints magazine

“These missionaries’ first responsibility is to testify of Jesus Christ to a world that suffers without knowledge of His divine mission. They invite people across the globe to become part of His true and living Church.”

This special publication of the Deseret News, created as a service to our readers, examines missionary work in the Church of Jesus Christ.

It provides an informative look at missionary work today, with an appreciative glance back at the recent past and an anticipating eye to the future.

For additional coverage of the missionary work of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, please visit Deseret.com and TheChurchNews.com.

— Scott Taylor, managing editor, Missionary Work magazine