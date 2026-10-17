The majesty of this moment’: How the Lord is hastening His work with members, missionaries and temples

Sister missionaries walk together at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Thursday, June 18, 2026.

Editor’s note: This and other related articles were published September 2026 in the Deseret News’ magazine titled Missionary Work in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

In Doctrine and Covenants 88:73, the Lord promises: “Behold, I will hasten my work in its time.”

The scripture and phrase has been quoted or cited many times by prophets and apostles in recent years as The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has witnessed historic growth and extraordinary advancements.

“My dear brothers and sisters, do you see what is happening right before our eyes?” the late President Russell M. Nelson said after announcing the locations of 17 new temples in October 2024 general conference. “I pray that we will not miss the majesty of this moment. The Lord is indeed hastening His work.”

Pages 6 and 7 of Missionary Work in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, a September 2026 magazine published by the Deseret News. | Missionary Work in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints magazine

Six months later, at April 2025 general conference, Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles repeated President Nelson’s words, adding: “Hastening His work. ‘Hastening’ is a word that matters. It suggests moving quickly, accelerating, and even urgency. In the growth of the Church and the plan of Christ, hastening is happening. And we are all a part of it.”

Elder Rasband said the “hastening” is being fulfilled “right before our eyes,” as evidenced by the unprecedented pace of increase in missions and missionaries, growth in membership and convert numbers, building temples, and the rising enrollment in Church education programs worldwide.

Sister Marlis Grow and her husband, Elder Von Grow, listen to Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles as he speaks during an early morning devotional in the Sacred Grove in Palmyra, New York, on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

“We are grateful to be on the earth when the Church is increasing in numbers and influence, but more importantly in the hearts and lives of its members,” he said. “I marvel at what President Nelson calls the ‘majesty of this moment’ and express profound gratitude to the Lord for His work. I encourage us to stand tall as His disciples, eyewitnesses to the fulfillment of prophecy.”

More missionaries and missions

Nearly 15 years ago, in 2012, the Church had a full-time missionary force of 58,000 serving in 347 missions globally. At that time, male missionaries were eligible to apply for missionary service at age 19, and female missionaries could serve at age 21.

A significant surge was triggered on Oct. 6, 2012, when Church President Thomas S. Monson announced an age change for missionaries, permitting young men to begin service at age 18 and young women at age 19.

Pages 8 and 9 of Missionary Work in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, a September 2026 magazine published by the Deseret News. | Missionary Work in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints magazine

Over the next decade, the number of full-time missionaries increased from 58,000 to 65,000 in 2022, and up to nearly 72,000 by the end of 2023.

More than a decade later, on Nov. 21, 2025, the First Presidency announced that young women could choose to serve at age 18.

During the 2026 Seminar for New Mission Leaders, President Dallin H. Oaks highlighted the continuing growth of the missionary force, noting that more than 87,000 full-time missionaries are serving with an incoming wave of 18-year-old sisters beginning their service. These missionaries serve in over 150 countries and teach in more than 60 languages.

With more missionaries came more missions. In 2023, the Church created 36 new missions, increasing the total number of missions to 450.

The Church announced in October 2025 that there would be 55 new missions added in July 2026, bringing the total number of missions worldwide to 506 — the most ever in Church history.

Missionaries walk to lunch at the Mexico Missionary Training Center in Mexico City, Mexico, on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

On that occasion, President Oaks said: “It is inspiring to see the number of young Church members who continue to answer the call to share the good news of the gospel of Jesus Christ around the world. These missionaries are helping to bless the lives of hundreds of thousands of people every year who are choosing to be baptized into the Lord’s Church.”

The Church News reported 193 couples from 26 countries at the 2026 Seminar for New Mission Leaders, who were preparing to serve in 64 nations worldwide. Thirteen of the couples participated in the seminar remotely from Brazil and Ghana MTCs.

Elder Rasband, who serves as chair of the Missionary Executive Council, testified of the Lord hastening His work during a devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center on Jan. 27, 2026.

“It is a remarkable time to serve,” he said, adding that the increase in the number of missionaries has contributed to the highest number of convert baptisms recorded in any 12-month period of this dispensation.

Elder Rasband said that no matter where a missionary is called, “you can have faith that the Lord is hastening His work in your area. His miracles are filling the whole earth.”

Missionaries teach in a tent near the newly completed Nairobi Kenya Temple in Nairobi, Kenya, on Saturday, May 17, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

In a May 2026 social media post, Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles addressed the increase of missionary applications and the creation of new missions worldwide, which contrasts trends that suggest the rising generation is less engaged in religiosity.

Elder Renlund, one of three Apostles currently serving on the Missionary Executive Council, outlined several factors, including:

Bishoprics focusing more intensively on the rising generation.

The availability of youth to attend For the Strength of Youth conferences, which has increased interest in sharing the joy of the gospel.

More families are engaging in earlier scripture study, especially with the aid of “Come, Follow Me” curriculum, which has enhanced Sunday worship practices.

An increase of young women serving missions.

Young men and young women learning to work in counsel with one another.

“What we are witnessing today is more than growth in numbers. Across the world, missionaries are demonstrating a deep devotion to the Savior and a sincere consecration to His work,” Elder Renlund wrote. “An increasing number express that their fundamental reason for serving is their love for Jesus Christ and their desire to join Him in His work — an inspiring reflection of the faith and commitment that characterize today’s missionary force.”

Related Stories Church lowers age requirement for missionary service

Membership growth

During the April 2026 general conference, the Church reported 385,490 convert baptisms for the year 2025, a historic number increasing total membership to 17,887,212, according to the annual statistical report.

The last time the Church experienced such growth was in 1990, with 330,877 convert baptisms. The next closest year was 1996 when the Church recorded 321,385 convert baptisms.

At the 2025 Seminar for New Mission Leaders held at the Provo Missionary Training Center in June, Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles — then chairing the Missionary Executive Council — said that in 2024, the Church witnessed over 308,000 baptisms.

This represents an increase of about 50,000 convert baptisms compared to 2023, marking the highest number in nearly 25 years.

Elder Daxton Gardner and Elder Ben Martuerello walk on the streets in Palermo, Italy, on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

Comparing the first quarter of 2025 with the first quarter of 2024, Elder Cook said every region of the world had seen at least a 20% increase in convert baptisms.

“This is remarkable,” he told new mission leaders. “And as exciting as this increase in baptisms was in 2024, we were delighted to learn that the rate of increase for new members attending sacrament meeting was even higher. We thank the Lord for allowing us to witness His hand in these remarkable outcomes — He is the reason for the hastening.”

Elder Cook also spoke about the growth of the Church in his October 2025 general conference address, “The Lord Is Hastening His Work.”

“In the last 36 months, nearly 900,000 converts have joined the Church. These converts constitute approximately 5% of the total Church membership,” he said. “In the first six months of this year, conversions have risen by more than 20% over the previous year in Europe, Africa, Asia, the Pacific and Latin America. In North America, we have seen a 17% increase.”

Accounts of large baptismal services have been reported globally in 2025, including Papua New Guinea, Sierra Leone, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Nigeria and others.

“These rising numbers are clear witness that the gospel is touching hearts and changing lives everywhere,” Elder Cook said.

Building temples

The current total number of temples — operating, under construction or announced worldwide — is 385.

Of those 385 houses of the Lord, 326 — approximately 85% — have been announced by the last four Church presidents dating back to 2008.

The late President Gordon B. Hinckley announced a total 78 new temples between 1995 and 2008.

President Monson announced a total of 45 new temples between 2008 and 2018.

In his seven-plus years as President of the Church (2018-2025), President Nelson announced 200 temples — more than 50% of the Church’s 382 houses of the Lord at the time of his death in September 2025.

Elder Matthew Cooper, a service missionary in the Utah Provo Mission, attends a district training meeting with other missionaries in Provo, Utah, on Thursday, July 9, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

“Why are we building temples at such an unprecedented pace? Why? Because the Lord has instructed us to do so,” President Nelson said in October 2024. “The blessings of the temple help gather Israel on both sides of the veil. These blessings also help to prepare a people who will help prepare the world for the Second Coming of the Lord.”

Since President Oaks became the prophet in October 2025, three temples have been announced in Portland, Maine; Marysville, Washington; and Otavalo, Ecuador. He has stated an emphasis on advancing the more than 160 total temples under construction or announced and in planning and design.