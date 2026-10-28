Youth pose for a group photo at the For the Strength of Youth conference in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada, in August 2026.

Pre-registration is now open for sessions of For the Strength of Youth conferences in 2027 in the United States and Canada. And more options are available to reach more youth.

FSY, from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, is for youth ages 14 and older to apply the gospel of Jesus Christ in their lives. The five-day conferences offer devotionals, classes and activities. They also foster faith, personal growth and social connections. Friends of the Church are also welcome to attend.

“You leave with an abundance of His Spirit, His love and renewed desire to walk with Him, an ability to walk with Him like you hadn’t before,” Young Men General President Timothy L. Farnes said on the Church News podcast.

Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman added, “It’s just a remarkable experience. If your youth haven’t been yet, look into ‘What do I need to do? What do we need to move as a family? What do we need to rearrange?’”

The Church provides in-person, language-supported and virtual sessions of FSY.

In 2027, the Church is piloting nightly checkout sessions in select locations in Utah, where youth attend FSY during the day and go home to sleep at night instead of sleeping on site. The Church explained that participants will follow the same daily schedule but check out each evening and return the following morning. The hope is to make FSY more accessible to youth who for various reasons may not be able to be away from home for five days. Campsite sessions at Heber Valley and Oak Crest campgrounds in Utah will also be offered. These sessions can be identified by their names in the registration menu; they are also a trial run and will be evaluated for use in the future, explained a news release on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

Youth who don’t meet in-person requirements — but are otherwise eligible — can consider a virtual session instead. Virtual sessions are online, and youth who attend stay at home for the entire week. Learn more at www.churchofjesuschrist.org/events/fsy/virtual-sessions.

Regarding language-supported sessions, FSY offers several English with Spanish-support sessions and one ASL session in the U.S., while in Canada, one English with French-support session is available. These are identified by looking for the secondary language in the session title when registering at FSY.ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

The FSY theme each year is the youth theme for that year. In 2027 it is “Rejoice in Christ.”

A group of youth participates in an activity at a For the Strength of Youth or FSY conference in this undated photo. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

FSY pre-registration and registration information

On-cycle pre-registration is now open for 2027. Stakes in the U.S. and Canada are invited to attend FSY every other year. Youth, leaders and parents can see if they are on-cycle and attending in 2027 by visiting ​​www.churchofjesuschrist.org/youth/childrenandyouth/fsy/stake-assignment.

Dates to know for the 2027 U.S. and Canada on-cycle sessions are:

FSY approval opens for all participants (Sept. 18, 2026).

On-cycle pre-registration (Oct. 20, 2026–Jan. 11, 2027).

On-cycle pre-registration finalization (Jan. 13–Jan. 26, 2027).

On-cycle priority registration (Jan. 27–Feb. 3, 2027).

On-cycle open registration (Feb. 4, 2027). Stake-held spaces will be released at on-cycle open registration.

This year, off-cycle youth can also preregister for an FSY session:

Off-cycle pre-registration (Feb. 15–22, 2027).

Off-cycle pre-registration finalization notifications (Feb. 24–March 2, 2027).

Open registration (March 3, 2027).

Those outside the U.S. and Canada should select their country at www.churchofjesuschrist.org/youth/childrenandyouth/fsy or check with local leadership to learn more about their FSY sessions.