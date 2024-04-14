President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and Sister Wendy W. Nelson and Elder Kevin R. Duncan, General Authority Seventy, and his wife, Sister Nancy Duncan, are joined by residents in turning over the soil at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Heber Valley Utah Temple on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

With the 15 new temple locations he identified at the conclusion of the April 2024 general conference, President Russell M. Nelson has announced 168 temples in his six years as President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

That means that of the Church’s 350 houses of the Lord that are dedicated, under construction or announced and in planning, President Nelson has announced 48% of that total.

And to put that 168-temples-in-six-years ratio in perspective, the Durban South Africa Temple — the Church’s 168th operating temple — was dedicated in February 2020, just four years ago and nearly 190 years after the Church’s organization on April 6, 1830, by the Prophet Joseph Smith.

That’s just one way to take a by-the-numbers look at the 168 temples President Nelson has announced. Temple totals and announcements by date, year and location are just some of the categories included below. All information is current as of April 14, and the continental designations are for North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Asia and Oceania.

President Russell M. Nelson announced 15 new locations for temples during the April 2024 general conference on Sunday, April 7, 2024. The locations are in: Uturoa, French Polynesia; Chihuahua, Mexico; Florianópolis, Brazil; Rosario, Argentina; Edinburgh, Scotland; Brisbane, Australia (south area); Victoria, British Columbia; Yuma, Arizona; Houston, Texas (south area); Des Moines, Iowa; Cincinnati, Ohio; Honolulu, Hawaii; West Jordan, Utah; Lehi, Utah; Maracaibo, Venezuela. | Church News graphic

For example, with more than eight months remaining this year and the October 2024 general conference still to come, President Nelson could announce more new temple locations in 2024. He made temple announcements in each of the 13 general conferences over the seven years since being set apart as President of the Church in January 2018, with all but one of the 168 he has identified having come in a conference session.

The 15 he announced on Sunday, April 7, marked the sixth time he has announced 15 more temples in one setting — all six since April 2021.

The most temples President Nelson has announced in a calendar year — 35 — has happened twice, in both 2022 and 2023. He could equal that total again in 2024 by announcing 20 temples between now and the end of the year.

President Russell M. Nelson turns the first soil at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Ephraim Utah Temple in Ephraim on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022.

Announcing 20 temples is something President Nelson has done before — in fact, twice. He identified 20 new temples locations at both the April 2021 and October 2023 general conferences, with those two instances serving as the Church’s benchmark for the most new temple locations identified at one time.

So, add up the 35 temples announced both in 2022 and 2023, the 34 from the year before in 2021 and the 15 so far in 2024, and that totals 119 temples President Nelson has announced in three years time, from April 2021 to April 2024.

Of note: In April 1998 general conference, President Gordon B. Hinckley announced plans to construct as many as 32 new temples, although he did not list specific locations. Throughout that year, the First Presidency announced the locations of 27 of those temples.

By current status

Of the 168 new temple locations President Nelson has announced, the breakdown in current status as of Sunday, April 14, (including the 15 announced locations) is:

9 temples dedicated.

2 temples scheduled for dedication.

44 temples under construction.

1 temple scheduled for groundbreaking.

36 temples with site locations identified.

76 announced temples in planning and design.

Every effort is made to construct temples in an expeditious manner. At times, various reasons may delay a temple’s completion and dedication.

President Russell M. Nelson speaks prior to giving the dedicatory prayer at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Heber Valley Utah Temple on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

By date of announcement

President Nelson has announced temples on 14 different occasions — all but one coming in a general conference setting. The sole exception came when he announced a temple for Ephraim, Utah, on May 1, 2021, at the same time announcing plans to preserve through renovation the “pioneer craftsmanship, artwork and character” of the Manti Utah Temple.

Also, of the 13 times President Nelson has announced new temple locations in general conference, 12 have been at the conclusion of the Sunday afternoon session in the 13 conferences he has presided over since becoming President of the Church. Again, the exception? He announced eight new temples during the Saturday evening women’s session of the October 2019 general conference.

Here are the dates he has announced new temple locations ordered by the number of temples announced at once:

The Ashton family and the Moore family from the Moses Lake Washington Stake wander the grounds of the new Moses Lake Washington Temple in Moses Lake, Washington, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.

By year

The breakdown by year of new temple locations President Nelson has announced over the past six years:

35 — in 2022

35 — in 2023

34 — in 2021

19 — in 2018

16 — in 2019

15 — in 2024 (as of April 7)

14 — in 2020

By geographic location

The breakdown by geographic location — the United States and remaining continental areas — of new temple locations President Nelson has announced:

60 — United States

30 — South America

21 — Asia

21 — North America (besides U.S.)

17 — Africa

10 — Oceania/Pacific

9 — Europe

By nation

A list of the nations where President Nelson has announced at least four new temple locations:

60 — United States

13 — Brazil

12 — Mexico

9 — Philippines

5 — Argentina

5 — Peru

4 — Guatemala

4 — Nigeria

Attendees leave the Richmond Virginia Temple dedication in Richmond on Sunday, May 7, 2023.

Countries, territories and states with a first temple

Of the new temple locations announced by President Nelson, 25 are the first in 26 different countries or territories and another 4 the first in U.S. states:

American Samoa

Angola

Austria

Belgium

Cambodia

Cape Verde

Guam

Hungary

India

Indonesia

Liberia

Madagascar

Mongolia

Mozambique

Nicaragua

Norway

Papua New Guinea

People’s Republic of China

Puerto Rico

Republic of the Congo

Russia

Scotland

Sierra Leone

Singapore

United Arab Emirates

Vanuatu

States with a first temple

Arkansas

Iowa

Kansas

Virginia

The Bentonville Arkansas Temple at sunset in Bentonville, Arkansas, on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023.

A closer look by states, countries and territories

Following is an area-by-area breakdown of new temple locations announced by President Nelson, with a look at the status and numbers of the temples in that specific area.

In the listings of temples by state, country and territory, the following key is used for each temple location:

* — First temple in state, country or territory

— First temple in state, country or territory /D — Dedicated

— Dedicated /SD — Scheduled for dedication

— Scheduled for dedication /C — Under construction

— Under construction /SG — Scheduled for groundbreaking

— Scheduled for groundbreaking /L — Site location identified

— Site location identified /P — Announced and in planning

United States — 60 new temples

Current status

8 — Dedicated

3 — Scheduled for dedication

18 — Under construction

1 — Scheduled for groundbreaking

15 — With site location

15 — Announced and in planning

Visitors walk outside the Red Cliffs Utah Temple prior to the first dedication session in St. George, Utah, on Sunday, March 24, 2024.

States with new temples

26 — Total

4 — With a first temple

12 — With multiple temples

States with most new temples

12 — Utah

5 — California

5 — Texas

3 — Florida

3 — Idaho

3 — Virginia

3 — Washington

2 — 8 states

Latter-day Saints depart the Helena Montana Temple between dedication sessions on Sunday, June 18, 2023, in Helena, Montana.

By state

North America (other than the U.S.) — 21 new temples

Temple status

1 — Dedicated

2 — Scheduled for dedication

6 — Under construction

5 — With site location

7 — Announced and in planning

This map of the area surrounding Mexico City shows the locations of the current operating temple in Mexico City, the construction site of a temple in Puebla, and five additional cities where temples will be built.

Countries/territories with temples

6 — Total

2 — With a first temple

3 — With multiple temples

Countries with most new temples

12 – Mexico

4 – Guatemala

Exterior rendering of the Cobán Guatemala Temple.

By country/territory

South America — 30 new temples

Temple status

1 — Scheduled for dedication

5 — Under construction

15 — With site location

9 — Announced and in planning

Countries with temples

7 — Total

5 — With multiple temples

Countries with most new temples

13 – Brazil

5 – Argentina

5 – Peru

3 – Chile

By country

Europe — 9 new temples

Temple status

5 — With site location

4 — Announced and in planning

Exterior rendering of the Birmingham England Temple.

Countries with temples

9 — Total

6 — With a first temple

By country

Africa — 17 new temples

Temple status

1 — Dedicated

2 — Under construction

5 — With site location

9 — Announced and in planning

Missionaries and Church members walk toward the Praia Cape Verde Temple prior to its dedication on Sunday, June 19, 2022.

Countries with temples

11 — Total

7 — With a first temple

3 — With multiple temples

Countries with most new temples

4 – Nigeria

3 – Democratic Republic of the Congo

2 – Ghana

Primary children turn soil during the groundbreaking for the Lubumbashi Temple in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

By country

Asia — 21 new temples

Temple status

2 — Dedicated

5 — Under construction

5 — With site location

9 — Announced and in planning

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints shows an artist rendering of the Phnom Penh Cambodia temple during a devotional in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on Nov. 19, 2019.

Countries/territories with temples

12 — Total

8 — With a first temple

2 — With multiple temples

Countries with most new temples

9 – Philippines

2 – Japan

The sun sets on the eve of the Yigo Guam Temple dedication in Yigo, Guam, on Saturday, May 21, 2022.

By country/territory

Oceania/Pacific — 10 new temples

Temple status

5 — Under construction

3 — With site location

2 — Announced and in planning

The Auckland New Zealand Temple, under construction in early 2024.

Countries/territories with temples

9 — Total

4 — With a first temple

1 — With multiple temples

Country with most new temples

2 — New Zealand

By country/territory