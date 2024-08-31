Map shows status of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' temples in Brazil as of August 2024.

Among the 35 locations for new temples announced by Church President Russell M. Nelson during the past two general conferences are three in Brazil: in Goiânia, João Pessoa and Florianópolis.

Map shows status of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' temples in Brazil as of August 2024. | Church News graphic

Those bring to 23 the total number of houses of the Lord — dedicated, under construction or announced — in Brazil. Ten temples are dedicated and operating, three are under construction, and the remainder are in planning and design.

Map shows locations of 20 new-temple sites announced during October 2023 general conference. | Church News

The Goiânia and João Pessoa temples were announced at October 2023 conference and the Florianópolis temple in April 2024.

President Russell M. Nelson announced 15 new locations for temples during the April 2024 general conference, including Florianópolis, Brazil. | Church News graphic

Aerial view of Florianópolis, Brazil. | Tiago - stock.adobe.com

Florianópolis is in southern Brazil and is a port city on the Atlantic Ocean and a popular tourism location because of its beaches. The population of the city is about 540,000 and the metropolitan area about 1.1 million.

The city is the capital of and second-largest city in the state of Santa Catarina, which has about 7.6 million residents.

There are three Latter-day Saint stakes in the Florianópolis area and 11 total in Santa Catarina. The first of those was organized in 1982.

Florianópolis is currently in the temple district of the Curitiba Brazil Temple, about a 4 1/2-hour drive to the north.

Aerial view of Goiânia, Brazil. | Michel — stock.adobe.com

Goiânia has a city population of about 1.5 million, the 10th largest in Brazil, and a metro area population of around 2.9 million people, the 12th largest.

It is the capital and largest city of Goiás, a state in the central-west region of Brazil. The state has about 7.2 million residents. Goiás surrounds the national capital of Brasília, which is not part of Goiás.

There are three Latter-day Saint stakes in Goiânia and six total in Goiás. The first of those was organized in 1987.

Goiânia is currently in the temple district of the Brasília Brazil Temple, about a three-hour drive to the northeast.

Aerial view of João Pessoa, Brazil. | Casa.da.Photo - stock.adobe.com

João Pessoa is a port city on the Atlantic coast with about 830,000 residents and a metropolitan area population of about 1.4 million.

The city is the capital of and largest city in the state of Paraíba, which is the easternmost state in Brazil and has about 4 million residents.

There are four Latter-day Saint stakes in João Pessoa and seven total in Paraíba. The first of those was organized in 1980.

João Pessoa is currently in the temple district of the Recife Brazil Temple, about a two-hour drive to the south.

A map of the João Pessoa Brazil Temple site. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Plans call for a temple structure of approximately 18,850 square feet on a 3.9-acre site in the Cabo Branco neighborhood of João Pessoa.

Exterior rendering of the João Pessoa Brazi Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints