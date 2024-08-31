Among the 35 locations for new temples announced by Church President Russell M. Nelson during the past two general conferences are three in Brazil: in Goiânia, João Pessoa and Florianópolis.
Those bring to 23 the total number of houses of the Lord — dedicated, under construction or announced — in Brazil. Ten temples are dedicated and operating, three are under construction, and the remainder are in planning and design.
The Goiânia and João Pessoa temples were announced at October 2023 conference and the Florianópolis temple in April 2024.
Florianópolis Brazil Temple
Florianópolis is in southern Brazil and is a port city on the Atlantic Ocean and a popular tourism location because of its beaches. The population of the city is about 540,000 and the metropolitan area about 1.1 million.
The city is the capital of and second-largest city in the state of Santa Catarina, which has about 7.6 million residents.
There are three Latter-day Saint stakes in the Florianópolis area and 11 total in Santa Catarina. The first of those was organized in 1982.
Florianópolis is currently in the temple district of the Curitiba Brazil Temple, about a 4 1/2-hour drive to the north.
Goiânia Brazil Temple
Goiânia has a city population of about 1.5 million, the 10th largest in Brazil, and a metro area population of around 2.9 million people, the 12th largest.
It is the capital and largest city of Goiás, a state in the central-west region of Brazil. The state has about 7.2 million residents. Goiás surrounds the national capital of Brasília, which is not part of Goiás.
There are three Latter-day Saint stakes in Goiânia and six total in Goiás. The first of those was organized in 1987.
Goiânia is currently in the temple district of the Brasília Brazil Temple, about a three-hour drive to the northeast.
João Pessoa Brazil Temple
João Pessoa is a port city on the Atlantic coast with about 830,000 residents and a metropolitan area population of about 1.4 million.
The city is the capital of and largest city in the state of Paraíba, which is the easternmost state in Brazil and has about 4 million residents.
There are four Latter-day Saint stakes in João Pessoa and seven total in Paraíba. The first of those was organized in 1980.
João Pessoa is currently in the temple district of the Recife Brazil Temple, about a two-hour drive to the south.
Plans call for a temple structure of approximately 18,850 square feet on a 3.9-acre site in the Cabo Branco neighborhood of João Pessoa.