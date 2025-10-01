Gathering hearts, nations and generations: 100th temple dedicated 25 years ago

Photo taken on Oct. 1, 2000 — the day the Boston Massachusetts Temple became the 100th dedicated operating temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. As pictured here, the 100th house of the Lord lacked a steeple at dedication due to a height lawsuit. After a ruling by the Massachusetts Supreme Court on May 16, 2001, the steeple was added.

Tears streamed down faces and smiles filled the room as Latter-day Saints who had once crossed oceans for temple blessings now entered a house of the Lord in their own homeland. Juliet Toro, a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Fiji, remembers that day she had long hoped for, when the Suva Fiji Temple was dedicated in the early summer of 2000, becoming the Church’s 91st dedicated house of the Lord in operation. For Toro, eternity felt closer to her family.

Oct. 1, 2025, marks the 25th anniversary of a significant milestone reflecting prophetic vision, sacrifice and the joy of covenant belonging. On that day, less than four months after the dedication in Fiji, the Boston Massachusetts Temple became the Church’s 100th operating house of the Lord since the Restoration of the gospel — gathering hearts, nations and generations in sacred ordinances. Their legacy continues today as temples bring God’s children closer to Him, to family and to Zion.

Sacrifice and covenant belonging

Similar to Toro’s experience, before temples were built in their homelands, many Latter-day Saints endured long and costly journeys for temple blessings. Their faith exemplified President Thomas S. Monson’s words in the April 2011 general conference that “no sacrifice is too great” for the priceless blessings of the temple. Houses of the Lord, he said, “are filled with faith and fasting. They are built of trials and testimonies. They are sanctified by sacrifice and service.”

The Suva Fiji Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Some families sold crops, heirlooms or other possessions to make the once-in-a-lifetime trip. With a temple in their own nation, everything changed. Covenants became accessible for not only individuals but entire families.

For Toro, entering the temple in her homeland was more than convenient — it was fulfillment. That same joy echoed across the world as Saints sacrificed to see temples rise. When the first 100 temples opened, families entered their doors with reverence and relief. Gathering was no longer only an idea but a lived covenant reality — a daily witness that God honors sacrifice with strength, joy and eternal promises.

President Heber J. Grant dedicated the Laie Hawaii Temple in five sessions, beginning on Nov. 27, 1919. | Church History Library

Prophetic visions of gathering

When the Prophet Joseph Smith declared in May 1844, “We need the temple more than anything else” (History of the Church 6:230), he set in motion a prophetic priority carried forward by every generation of Latter-day Saints.

Temples are more than buildings of stone, mortar and glass. They are the heart of the gathering of Israel. Within their walls, individuals and families bind themselves to God and one another. Through proxy ordinances for ancestors, whole generations are gathered on the other side of the veil.

The St. George Utah Temple, circa 1877. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The story of the first 100 temples is a story of gathering: Saints gathering closer to home, nations gathering into Zion and families gathering across time. It is also a story of acceleration. What took the Church 150 years to accomplish — 50 dedicated temples — doubled within a few short years. Between 1999 and 2000 alone, 49 temples were dedicated, helping the Church reach the prophetic goal of 100 operating temples by October of 2000.

Milestones in temple worship

The dedication of the St. George Utah Temple in 1877 marked a turning point. At President Brigham Young’s direction, sacred ordinances — previously transmitted by memory — were written down for the first time. This ensured accuracy, consistency and preservation for generations.

A crowd gathers at the Bern Switzerland Temple for the open house in the fall of 1955. | Deseret News Archives

Nearly a century later, as the restored gospel expanded across nations and languages, another milestone came. Prior to the 1955 dedication of the Bern Switzerland Temple — the first temple in Europe and the first where English was not the primary language — President David O. McKay assigned a young Gordon B. Hinckley to find a way for Latter-day Saints to receive ordinances in their own tongues. His inspired solution — presenting ordinances on film — made it possible for worshippers from diverse cultures and languages to participate fully in temple worship.

The original hand drawing by President Gordon B. Hinckley of a small temple is on display as part of the Foundations of Faith exhibit at the Church History Library in Salt Lake City on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. | Credit: Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Smaller temples, global reach

By the 1990s, prophetic vision again advanced temple building. President Hinckley, then leading the Church, introduced a smaller temple design that could be built more quickly and in more places. In 1998, he set the bold goal of 100 operating temples by the end of 2000. That vision, fulfilled, represented not only construction progress but also the gathering of God’s people into sacred covenants worldwide.

Continuing acceleration

Twenty-five years after the dedication of the Church’s 100th temple, the pace of temple building has only increased. Today, 208 temples are operating, and with those under construction or announced, the number will soon surpass 400. The vision that began with the first 100 has become a global reality. From Ghana to Guatemala, from the Philippines to Peru, Saints gather in holy places, and millions of ancestors are gathered on the other side of the veil.

The late President Russell M. Nelson taught in 2018 that the gathering of Israel on both sides of the veil “is the most important thing taking place on earth today. Nothing else compares in magnitude, nothing else compares in importance, nothing else compares in majesty” (see “Hope of Israel,” Worldwide Youth Devotional, June 3, 2018). Temples — past, present and future — are at the heart of that gathering.

Chronological Temple Timeline (Sidebar) Chronological Timeline — First 100 Temples Temple name — dedication date. Notable details in italics. St. George Utah The Church’s oldest operating temple; first where all ordinances for the dead were performed. Logan Utah First time ordinances were recorded in written form. Manti Utah Salt Lake Utah First to begin construction in the Utah territory; first with an Angel Moroni statue; first to have a public open house. Laie Hawaii First outside of contiguous United States. Cardston Alberta First outside of the United States and its territories. Mesa Arizona First temple to offer ordinances in a language other than English. Idaho Falls Idaho Bern Switzerland First in the Eastern Hemisphere and first to offer ordinances in multiple languages through filmed presentations. Los Angeles California Hamilton New Zealand First house of the Lord in the Southern Hemisphere. London England Oakland California Made California the second state to have multiple temples. Ogden Utah First time multiple temples were dedicated within one month (with Provo). Provo Utah First time multiple temples were dedicated within one month (with Ogden). Washington D.C. First built east of the Mississippi River since the 1840s. São Paulo Brazil First house of the Lord in Brazil and all of South America. Tokyo Japan First in Asia. Seattle Washington Jordan River Utah Would become the first to have two temples in one city in 2009. Atlanta Georgia Apia Samoa Nukuʻalofa Tonga Santiago Chile Papeete Tahiti Mexico City Mexico First in Central America. Boise Idaho Sydney Australia Manila Philippines Dallas Texas Taipei Taiwan Guatemala City Guatemala Freiberg Germany First house of the Lord in a Communist country and behind the Iron Curtain. Stockholm Sweden First in Scandinavia. Chicago Illinois Johannesburg South Africa First on the African continent. Seoul Korea Lima Peru Buenos Aires Argentina Denver Colorado Frankfurt Germany Portland Oregon Las Vegas Nevada Toronto Ontario San Diego California Orlando Florida Bountiful Utah Hong Kong China Mount Timpanogos Utah St. Louis Missouri Vernal Utah Preston England Monticello Utah First of the smaller temples announced by President Gordon B. Hinckley. Anchorage Alaska Colonia Juárez Chihuahua Mexico First in a country where the majority of Church members speak Spanish. Madrid Spain Bogotá Colombia Guayaquil Ecuador Spokane Washington Columbus Ohio Bismarck North Dakota Columbia South Carolina Detroit Michigan Halifax Nova Scotia Regina Saskatchewan Billings Montana Edmonton Alberta Raleigh North Carolina St. Paul Minnesota Kona Hawaii Ciudad Juárez Mexico Hermosillo Sonora Mexico Albuquerque New Mexico Oaxaca Mexico Tuxtla Gutiérrez Mexico Louisville Kentucky Palmyra New York Fresno California Medford Oregon Memphis Tennessee Reno Nevada Cochabamba Bolivia Tampico Mexico Nashville Tennessee Villahermosa Mexico Montreal Quebec San José Costa Rica Fukuoka Japan Adelaide Australia Melbourne Australia Suva Fiji Mérida Mexico Veracruz Mexico Baton Rouge Louisiana Oklahoma City Oklahoma Caracas Venezuela Houston Texas Birmingham Alabama Santo Domingo Dominican Republic Boston Massachusetts

The great work of the gathering

The 25th anniversary of the first 100 temples is not only a reminder of what has been achieved but also a witness of what still lies ahead. The sacrifices of the past testify that the Lord magnifies every offering. The joy of those first temple dedications points toward the spiritual momentum President Nelson described.

“Positive spiritual momentum increases as we worship in the temple and grow in our understanding of the magnificent breadth and depth of the blessings we receive there,” he said in the April 2022 general conference.

Twenty-five years after the 100th dedicated temple, 208 dedicated temples dot the earth, with 174 others under construction or announced. With the promise of more to come, the great work of gathering continues — bringing God’s children home to Him.