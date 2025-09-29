A look at the 200 temples announced by President Nelson and each’s current status

During his administration as the 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from January 2018 until his Sept. 27, 2025, death, President Russell M. Nelson announced locations for 200 temples, beginning with seven new houses of the Lord identified during the April 2018 general conference through the 15 locations announced in the concluding session of the April 2025 general conference.
Of the 200 temples the late Prophet and President announced, the breakdown in current status — as of Sept. 29, 2025 — is:
- 28 temples dedicated.
- 4 temples scheduled for dedication.
- 56 temples under construction.
- 2 temples scheduled for groundbreaking.
- 29 temples with both site locations identified and renderings published.
- 17 temples with only site locations identified.
- 64 announced temples still in planning.
Below is a list of all 200 temples and each’s status as of Sept. 29 — from dedicated and operational to scheduled for dedication, from under construction to scheduled for groundbreaking, and from those with site locations announced and exterior renderings released to those still in planning and design. Also noted are temples that have been renamed from the original city locations as announced.
For temples still under preliminary design and development, only the announced city is listed.
Temple dedications and groundbreakings where a member of the First Presidency or Quorum of the Twelve Apostles presided are noted.
“Every effort is made to construct temples in an expeditious manner. At times, various reasons may delay a temple’s completion and dedication,” according to ChurchofJesusChrist.org.
April 2018 general conference
President Nelson announced seven temples on April 1, 2018, in the closing session of April 2018 general conference, the first temple locations he announced as President of the Church.
As of Sept. 29, 2025, three are operating and dedicated houses of the Lord, three are under construction, and the seventh is still in planning and design.
- Richmond Virginia Temple — Operating since its May 7, 2023, dedication by President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency.
- Layton Utah Temple — Operating since its June 16, 2024, dedication by Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.
- Salta Argentina Temple — Operating since its June 16, 2024, dedication by Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.
- Bengaluru India Temple — Under construction since its Dec. 2, 2020, groundbreaking.
- Managua Nicaragua Temple — Under construction since its Nov. 26, 2022, groundbreaking.
- Cagayan de Oro Philippines Temple — Under construction since its Aug. 31, 2024, groundbreaking.
- A major city yet to be determined in Russia
October 2018 general conference
In the second general conference of his first year as President of the Church, President Nelson announced 12 new temple locations on Oct. 7, 2018, in the conference’s Sunday afternoon session. With those 12, he had announced 19 new temple locations in 2018.
As of Sept. 29, 2025, nine of the 12 houses of the Lord have been dedicated and are operating, and three temples are under construction.
- Yigo Guam Temple — Operating since its May 22, 2022, dedication by Elder Bednar.
- Praia Cape Verde Temple — Operating since its June 19, 2022, dedication by Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.
- San Juan Puerto Rico Temple — Operating since its Jan. 15, 2023, dedication by Elder Christofferson.
- Auckland New Zealand Temple — Operating since its April 13, 2025, dedication by Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.
- Feather River California Temple — The temple initially announced for Yuba City, California, has been operating since its Oct. 8, 2023, dedication by Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.
- Red Cliffs Utah Temple — The temple announced for Washington County, Utah, and later given the Red Cliffs name has been operating since its March 24, 2024, dedication by President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency.
- Davao Philippines Temple — Under construction since its Nov. 14, 2020, groundbreaking.
- Mendoza Argentina Temple — Operating since its Sept. 22, 2024, dedication by Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.
- Salvador Brazil Temple — Operating since its Oct. 20, 2024, dedication by Elder Andersen.
- Phnom Penh Cambodia Temple — Site location and exterior rendering were released by President Nelson on Nov. 19, 2019, in Phnom Penh as part of his Southeast Asia ministry. Under construction since its Sept. 18, 2021, groundbreaking.
- Puebla Mexico Temple — Operating since its May 19, 2024, dedication by Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.
- Lagos Nigeria Temple — Under construction since its May 10, 2025, groundbreaking.
April 2019 general conference
On April 7, 2019, President Nelson closed general conference for the third straight time by announcing new temples — this time, eight. That gave him 27 total that he had personally announced to that point.
As of Sept. 29, 2025, five of the eight houses of the Lord announced in April 2019 have been dedicated and are operating, with the three other temples under construction.
- San Pedro Sula Honduras Temple — Operating since its Oct. 13, 2024, dedication by Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.
- Moses Lake Washington Temple — Operating since its Sept. 17, 2023, dedication by Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.
- Antofagasta Chile Temple — Operating since its June 15, 2025, dedication by Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.
- Okinawa Japan Temple — Temple name simplified after location was announced for Okinawa City, Okinawa. Operating since its Nov. 12, 2023, dedication by Elder Stevenson.
- Deseret Peak Utah Temple — Operating since its Nov. 10, 2024, dedication by President Nelson and becoming the Church’s 200th operating temple. The temple was originally named the Tooele Valley temple.
- Neiafu Tonga Temple — Under construction since its Sept. 11, 2021, groundbreaking.
- Pago Pago American Samoa Temple — Under construction since its Oct. 30, 2021, groundbreaking.
- Budapest Hungary Temple — Under construction since its June 21, 2025, groundbreaking.
October 2019 general conference
For the second general conference held in 2019, President Nelson announced eight new temple locations — this time with the Oct. 5 Saturday evening women’s session of general conference being the setting. The eight new temples made for 35 total temples that he had announced up to then.
As of Sept. 29, 2025, five houses of the Lord have been dedicated and are operating, with the remaining three in various stages of construction.
- Orem Utah Temple — Operating since its Jan. 21, 2024, dedication by Elder Christofferson.
- Taylorsville Utah Temple — Operating since its June 2, 2024, dedication by Elder Gong.
- Bentonville Arkansas Temple — Operating since its Sept. 17, 2023, dedication by Elder Bednar.
- Cobán Guatemala Temple — Operating since its June 9, 2024, dedication by Elder Renlund.
- McAllen Texas Temple — Operating since its Oct. 8, 2023, dedication by Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.
- Bacolod Philippines Temple — Under construction since its Dec. 11, 2021, groundbreaking.
- Freetown Sierra Leone Temple — Under construction since its March 19, 2022, groundbreaking.
- Port Moresby Papua New Guinea Temple — Under construction since its April 22, 2023, groundbreaking.
April 2020 general conference
For the third time in as many general conferences, President Nelson announced eight new temple locations, with the April 5, 2020, announcement returning to the Sunday afternoon closing session. Those eight increased President Nelson’s total of announced temples to 43.
As of Sept. 29, 2025, three houses of the Lord have been dedicated and are operating, with a fourth scheduled for dedication. Two are under construction, and the other two are in planning.
- Tallahassee Florida Temple — Operating since its Dec. 8, 2024, dedication by Elder Kearon.
- Syracuse Utah Temple — Operating since its June 8, 2025, dedication by President Nelson.
- Pittsburgh Pennsylvania Temple — Operating since its Sept. 15, 2024, dedication by Elder Uchtdorf.
- Bahía Blanca Argentina Temple — Under construction since its April 9, 2022, groundbreaking. Scheduled to be dedicated Nov. 23, 2025, by Elder Soares.
- Lubumbashi Democratic Republic of the Congo Temple — Under construction since its Aug. 20, 2022, groundbreaking.
- Benin City Nigeria Temple — Under construction since its May 24, 2025, groundbreaking.
- Dubai, United Arab Emirates
- Shanghai, People’s Republic of China
October 2020 general conference
In his sixth general conference since becoming President of the Church, President Nelson announced six new temple locations on Oct. 4, 2020, in the final session of that general conference, bringing the total of temples he had announced to 49.
As of Sept. 29, 2025, five of the six houses of the Lord are under construction, with the sixth having a site location announced.
- Lindon Utah Temple — Under construction since its April 23, 2022, groundbreaking.
- Miraflores Guatemala City Guatemala Temple — Originally announced as a temple for Greater Guatemala City and renamed in July 2022, it has been under construction since its Dec. 3, 2022, groundbreaking.
- Tarawa Kiribati Temple — Under construction since its Nov. 2, 2024, groundbreaking.
- Port Vila Vanuatu Temple — Under construction since its April 8, 2023, groundbreaking.
- São Paulo East Brazil Temple — Site location was announced Oct. 31, 2022.
- Santa Cruz Bolivia Temple — Under construction since its June 8, 2024, groundbreaking.
April 2021 general conference
The most new temple locations announced by the Church at one time — 20 — came from President Nelson on April 4, 2021, at the concluding session of general conference. He had now announced 69 new temples as President of the Church.
As of Sept. 29, 2025, three of the 20 houses of the Lord have been dedicated, two are scheduled for dedication, nine are under construction, and two are scheduled for groundbreakings. Two others have their sites and renderings released, with one just with sites and the last one still in planning and development.
- Helena Montana Temple — Operating since its June 18, 2023, dedication by Elder Stevenson.
- Casper Wyoming Temple — Operating since its Nov. 24, 2024, dedication by Elder Cook.
- Grand Junction Colorado Temple — Under construction since its April 16, 2022, groundbreaking. Scheduled to be dedicated Oct. 19, 2025, by President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.
- Farmington New Mexico Temple — Operating since its Aug. 17, 2025, dedication by Elder Andersen.
- Elko Nevada Temple — Under construction since its May 7, 2022, groundbreaking. Scheduled to be dedicated Oct. 12, 2025, by Elder Stevenson.
- Burley Idaho Temple — Under construction since its June 4, 2022, groundbreaking. Scheduled to be dedicated Jan. 11, 2026.
- Smithfield Utah Temple — Under construction since its June 18, 2022, groundbreaking, with Elder Cook presiding and Elder Stevenson participating.
- Yorba Linda California Temple — Under construction since its June 18, 2022, groundbreaking.
- Willamette Valley Oregon Temple — The temple — announced for Eugene, Oregon, but given a new name — has been under construction since its Oct. 29, 2022, groundbreaking.
- Torreón Mexico Temple — Under construction since its Dec. 10, 2022, groundbreaking.
- Querétaro Mexico Temple — Under construction since its Jan. 7, 2023, groundbreaking.
- Belo Horizonte Brazil Temple — Under construction since its June 17, 2023, groundbreaking.
- Cali Colombia Temple — Under construction since its March 1, 2025, groundbreaking.
- Cape Town South Africa Temple — Scheduled for an Oct. 25, 2025, groundbreaking.
- Singapore Temple — Originally announced for Singapore, Republic of Singapore, a simplified name was given when the site location was announced Oct. 10, 2022. Under construction since its May 12, 2025, groundbreaking.
- Oslo Norway Temple — Site location and exterior rendering were released May 1, 2023.
- Brussels Belgium Temple — Site location released June 17, 2024, followed by an exterior rendering released Jan, 13, 2025.
- Vienna Austria Temple — Site location was released Oct. 30, 2023.
- Kumasi Ghana Temple — Scheduled for an Oct. 18, 2025, groundbreaking.
- Beira, Mozambique
May 2021
President Nelson has announced only one new temple location outside of a general conference session, and that came on May 1, 2021, as he spoke about restoration efforts for the historic Manti Utah Temple and announced a new temple for nearby Ephraim, Utah. The announcement made for 70 temples announced by the President of the Church since the January 2018 start of his tenure.
- Ephraim Utah Temple — Under construction since its Aug. 27, 2022, groundbreaking with President Nelson presiding.
October 2021 general conference
New temple announcements returned to general conference, with President Nelson’s Oct. 2, 2021, announcement of 13 temples coming in the Sunday afternoon session of general conference. The announcement increased the total temples announced by President Nelson to 83.
As of Sept. 29, 2025, eight of the 13 temples are under construction, one has its site location and exterior rendering released, three have their site locations identified, and the remaining one is in planning and design.
- Heber Valley Utah Temple — In its construction phase since President Nelson presided at its Oct. 8, 2022, groundbreaking. The Church voluntary postponed the start of construction during a judicial review of a lawsuit regarding the property; the case was dismissed in August 2025, but an appeal is pending.
- Teton River Idaho Temple — The Teton River name was given to the temple announced for Rexburg North. Under construction since its June 1, 2024, groundbreaking.
- Fort Worth Texas Temple — Under construction since its Oct. 28, 2023, groundbreaking.
- Cody Wyoming Temple — Under construction since its Sept. 27, 2024, groundbreaking.
- Kaohsiung Taiwan Temple — Under construction since its Nov. 25, 2023, groundbreaking.
- Tacloban City Philippines Temple — Under construction since its Jan. 21, 2025, groundbreaking.
- Monrovia, Liberia
- Kananga Democratic Republic of the Congo Temple — Site location was released April 15, 2024.
- Antananarivo Madagascar Temple — Under construction since its March 17, 2025, groundbreaking.
- Culiacán Mexico Temple — Site location was released Feb. 18, 2025.
- Vitória Brazil Temple — Site location was announced Feb. 27, 2023.
- La Paz Bolivia Temple — Site location was released Aug. 28, 2023, with the temple’s exterior rendering following on Jan. 22, 2024.
- Santiago West Chile Temple — Under construction since its Aug. 18, 2024, groundbreaking.
April 2022 general conference
President Nelson reached 100 total temples he had announced with the 17 locations he released April 3 in the Sunday afternoon concluding session of general conference.
As of Sept. 29, 2025, 11 of the 17 houses of the Lord are under construction, four have site locations and renderings released, and two have sites identified.
- Montpelier Idaho Temple — Under construction since its June 17, 2023, groundbreaking.
- Modesto California Temple — Under construction since its Oct. 7, 2023, groundbreaking.
- Birmingham England Temple — The First Presidency amended the name for the temple announced for Birmingham, United Kingdom, to align with the London England and Preston England temples. It is under construction since its March 22, 2025, groundbreaking.
- San Luis Potosí Mexico Temple — Under construction since its March 9, 2024, groundbreaking.
- Mexico City Benemérito Mexico Temple — Site location was announced Oct. 31, 2022, and exterior rendering released Dec. 16, 2024.
- Wellington New Zealand Temple — Under construction since its Aug. 2, 2025, groundbreaking.
- Brazzaville Republic of the Congo — Under construction since its Aug. 23, 2025, groundbreaking.
- Barcelona Spain Temple — Site location was announced Jan. 9, 2023, with the temple’s exterior rendering released Nov. 20, 2023.
- Cusco Peru Temple — Site location was released Jan. 29, 2024.
- Maceió Brazil Temple — Site location was released March 2, 2023, and the exterior rendering on May 13, 2024.
- Santos Brazil Temple — Site location was released Nov. 28, 2022.
- Tampa Florida Temple — Under construction since its Aug. 23, 2025, groundbreaking, with Elder Andersen presiding.
- Knoxville Tennessee Temple — Under construction since its Jan. 27, 2024, groundbreaking.
- Cleveland Ohio Temple — Under construction since its June 1, 2024, groundbreaking.
- Wichita Kansas Temple — Under construction since its Sept. 7, 2024, groundbreaking.
- Austin Texas Temple — Under construction since its Aug. 17, 2024, groundbreaking.
- Missoula Montana Temple — Site location was released Nov. 4, 2024, and exterior rendering released Dec. 23, 2024.
October 2022 general conference
In the conference’s final session on Oct. 2, President Nelson announced 18 new temple locations, including four for the metro Mexico City area. The 18 new temples increased the total he had announced to that date to 118.
As of Sept. 29, 2025, three of the 18 houses of the Lord are under construction, with eight more having both an identified site and published exterior rendering, one having a site only, and the other six still in initial planning and design.
- Busan, Korea
- Naga, Philippines
- Santiago, Philippines
- Eket Nigeria Temple — Site released April 21, 2025.
- Chiclayo, Peru
- Buenos Aires City Center Argentina Temple — Site location was released Dec. 16, 2024, and the exterior rendering released on June 9, 2025.
- Londrina Brazil Temple — Under construction since its Aug. 17, 2024, groundbreaking.
- Ribeirão Preto Brazil Temple — Under construction since its June 22, 2024, groundbreaking.
- Huehuetenango Guatemala Temple — Site location was released March 20, 2023, and the exterior rendering on May 13, 2024.
- Jacksonville Florida Temple — Site location was released Feb. 20, 2024, and exterior rendering released Dec. 16, 2024.
- Grand Rapids Michigan Temple — Under construction since its Dec. 7, 2024, groundbreaking.
- Fairview Texas Temple — While Prosper, Texas, was the location announced, the temple in north Dallas was first renamed the McKinney Texas Temple when its site location was released Dec. 4, 2023. Its exterior rendering was published on Feb. 26, 2024, with the temple being renamed the Fairview Texas Temple on April 28, 2025, when an updated rendering was released.
- Lone Mountain Nevada Temple — Under construction following its Sept. 25, 2025, groundbreaking.
- Tacoma Washington Temple — Site location was released Sept. 16, 2024, and exterior rendering released Dec. 23, 2024.
- Cuernavaca Mexico Temple — Site location was released Jan. 16, 2024, and exterior rendering released Dec. 23, 2024.
- Pachuca, Mexico
- Toluca Mexico Temple — Site location was released Nov. 20, 2023, and exterior rendering released Dec. 23, 2024.
- Tula, Mexico
April 2023 general conference
In the closing moments of the Sunday afternoon session of April 2023 general conference on April 2, President Nelson announced the locations of 15 new temples. That put the total number of temples announced by President Nelson in five years at 133.
As of Sept. 29, 2025, three of the 15 temples are under construction, six additional houses of the Lord have identified sites and published renderings, four have only their site locations, and the other two are still in initial planning and design.
- Retalhuleu Guatemala Temple — Site location and exterior rendering were released March 31, 2025.
- Iquitos Peru Temple — Site location was released Jan. 29, 2024.
- Teresina Brazil Temple — Site location was released Aug. 28, 2023, with an exterior rendering published Feb. 12, 2024.
- Natal Brazil Temple — Under construction since its May 17, 2025, groundbreaking.
- Tuguegarao City Philippines Temple — Site location and exterior rendering were released Feb. 18, 2025.
- Iloilo, Philippines
- Jakarta Indonesia Temple — Site location was released March 4, 2023.
- Hamburg, Germany
- Lethbridge Alberta Temple — Under construction since its April 26, 2025, groundbreaking.
- San Jose California Temple — Site location was released Aug. 28, 2023, with an exterior rendering published Nov. 11, 2024.
- Bakersfield California Temple — Site location was released July 25, 2023, with an exterior rendering published Jan. 8, 2024.
- Springfield Missouri Temple — Site location was released June 24, 2024, and exterior rendering released Dec. 16, 2024.
- Winchester Virginia Temple — Under construction since its June 16, 2025, groundbreaking.
- Charlotte North Carolina Temple — Site location was released May 30, 2023.
- Harrisburg Pennsylvania Temple — Site location was released Oct. 30, 2023, and exterior rendering released Dec. 16, 2024.
October 2023 general conference
At the conclusion of the Sunday afternoon session of October 2023 general conference, President Nelson announced the locations of 20 new temples, the second time he had announced a Church-high one-time total of 20 locations. That put the total number of temples announced by President Nelson in five and a half years at 153.
As of Sept. 29, 2025, two of the 20 temples are under construction, four have an identified site and published rendering, three have only their site locations, and the remaining 11 are still in initial planning and design.
- Savaiʻi Samoa Temple — Site location was released March 11, 2024.
- Cancún, Mexico
- Piura, Peru
- Huancayo, Peru
- Viña del Mar Chile Temple — Site location was released Nov. 6, 2023.
- Goiãnia, Brazil
- João Pessoa Brazil Temple — Site location was released Nov. 20, 2023, and an exterior rendering released July 8, 2024.
- Calabar, Nigeria
- Cape Coast, Ghana
- Luanda, Angola
- Mbuji-Mayi, Democratic Republic of the Congo
- Laoag, Philippines
- Osaka Japan Temple — Site location was released March 4, 2024, and an exterior rendering released Sept. 8, 2025.
- Kahului, Maui, Hawaii
- Fairbanks Alaska Temple — Under construction since its Sept. 27, 2025, groundbreaking.
- Vancouver Washington Temple — Under construction since its Aug. 23, 2025, groundbreaking.
- Colorado Springs Colorado Temple — Site location was released Nov. 4, 2024, and the exterior rendering released May 5, 2025.
- Tulsa Oklahoma Temple — Site location was released Aug. 12, 2024.
- Roanoke, Virginia
- Ulaanbaatar Mongolia Temple — Site location and exterior rendering were released Sept. 15, 2025.
April 2024 general conference
President Nelson announced 15 locations for new temples at the conclusion of the Sunday afternoon session of April 2024 general conference. That put the total number of temples announced by President Nelson in five and a half years at 168.
As of Sept. 29, 2025, five of the 15 houses of the Lord have site locations and exterior renderings released, with one other having its site identified. The remaining nine are in planning.
- Uturoa, French Polynesia
- Chihuahua Mexico Temple — Site location and exterior rendering were released on June 9, 2025.
- Florianópolis Brazil Temple — Site location released Feb. 3, 2025.
- Rosario, Argentina
- Edinburgh, Scotland
- Brisbane, Australia, south area
- Victoria, British Columbia
- Yuma, Arizona
- Houston, Texas, south area
- Des Moines Iowa Temple — Site location released April 29, 2024, and exterior rendering released Dec. 23, 2024.
- Cincinnati Ohio Temple — Site location released April 29, 2024, and exterior rendering released Dec. 23, 2024.
- Honolulu, Hawaii
- West Jordan Utah Temple — Site location released April 22, 2024.
- Lehi Utah Temple — Site location released April 22, 2024, and exterior rendering released Feb. 24, 2025. Preliminary work on the site began in late August 2025, with a groundbreaking date still to be announced.
- Maracaibo, Venezuela
October 2024 general conference
President Nelson announced 17 locations for new temples at the conclusion of the Sunday afternoon session of the October 2024 general conference. That put the total number of temples announced by President Nelson since 2018 at 185.
As of Sept. 29, 2025, one of the 17 temples has a site location, with the remaining 16 in planning and design.
- Juchitán de Zaragoza, Mexico
- Santa Ana, El Salvador
- Medellín, Colombia
- Santiago, Dominican Republic
- Puerto Montt, Chile
- Dublin, Ireland
- Milan, Italy
- Abuja, Nigeria
- Kampala, Uganda
- Maputo, Mozambique
- Coeur d’Alene, Idaho
- Queen Creek, Arizona
- El Paso, Texas
- Huntsville Alabama Temple — Site location released Jan. 21, 2025.
- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Summit, New Jersey
- Price, Utah
April 2025 general conference
Most recently, President Nelson announced 15 locations for new temples at the conclusion of the Sunday afternoon session of the April 2025 general conference, resulting in the total number of temples announced by President Nelson in seven years at 200.
As of Sept. 29, 2025, all 15 are in planning and design.