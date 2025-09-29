A look at the 200 temples announced by President Nelson and each’s current status

President Russell M. Nelson participates in three temple milestone events — upper left, he speaks at the Heber Valley Utah Temple groundbreaking on Oct. 8, 2022; lower left, he participates in the Aug. 27, 2022, groundbreaking for the Ephraim Utah Temple; right, he stands outside the Manti Utah Temple prior to his rededicating the pioneer-era house of the Lord on April 21, 2024.

During his administration as the 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from January 2018 until his Sept. 27, 2025, death, President Russell M. Nelson announced locations for 200 temples, beginning with seven new houses of the Lord identified during the April 2018 general conference through the 15 locations announced in the concluding session of the April 2025 general conference.

Of the 200 temples the late Prophet and President announced, the breakdown in current status — as of Sept. 29, 2025 — is:

28 temples dedicated.

4 temples scheduled for dedication.

56 temples under construction.

2 temples scheduled for groundbreaking.

29 temples with both site locations identified and renderings published.

17 temples with only site locations identified.

64 announced temples still in planning.

Below is a list of all 200 temples and each’s status as of Sept. 29 — from dedicated and operational to scheduled for dedication, from under construction to scheduled for groundbreaking, and from those with site locations announced and exterior renderings released to those still in planning and design. Also noted are temples that have been renamed from the original city locations as announced.

For temples still under preliminary design and development, only the announced city is listed.

Temple dedications and groundbreakings where a member of the First Presidency or Quorum of the Twelve Apostles presided are noted.

“Every effort is made to construct temples in an expeditious manner. At times, various reasons may delay a temple’s completion and dedication,” according to ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

President Dallin H. Oaks, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, looks over the Richmond Virginia Temple in Richmond on Saturday, May 6, 2023. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

April 2018 general conference

President Nelson announced seven temples on April 1, 2018, in the closing session of April 2018 general conference, the first temple locations he announced as President of the Church.

As of Sept. 29, 2025, three are operating and dedicated houses of the Lord, three are under construction, and the seventh is still in planning and design.

Members of the Church exit after the first dedicatory session after Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles dedicates the Layton Utah Temple on Sunday, June 16, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

People line up for the dedication of the Salta Argentina Temple in Salta, Argentina, on Sunday, June 16, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

From left to right, Sister Alexis Schmitt; Elder Jonathan S. Schmitt, a General Authority Seventy and assistant executive director of the Temple Department; Sister Jennifer Kearon; Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles; President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency; Elder Kevin W. Pearson, a General Authority Seventy and Utah Area president; and Sister June L. Pearson pose for photos at the newly completed Red Cliffs Utah Temple in St. George, Utah, on Saturday, March 23, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

October 2018 general conference

In the second general conference of his first year as President of the Church, President Nelson announced 12 new temple locations on Oct. 7, 2018, in the conference’s Sunday afternoon session. With those 12, he had announced 19 new temple locations in 2018.

As of Sept. 29, 2025, nine of the 12 houses of the Lord have been dedicated and are operating, and three temples are under construction.

Beatriz Lima, who was the first Relief Society president in Cabo Verde, walks past the Praia Cape Verde Temple after she and other longtime members attended a meeting with Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Praia, Cabo Verde, on Saturday, June 18, 2022. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The Auckland New Zealand Temple and grounds in Auckland, New Zealand, on Saturday, April 12, 2025, the day before its dedication. The New Zealand Missionary Training Center is on the left. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

Attendees use umbrellas due to heat at the Yigo Guam Temple dedication in Yigo, Guam, on Sunday, May 22, 2022. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Attendees line up during the Okinawa Japan Temple dedication in Okinawa on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

April 2019 general conference

On April 7, 2019, President Nelson closed general conference for the third straight time by announcing new temples — this time, eight. That gave him 27 total that he had personally announced to that point.

As of Sept. 29, 2025, five of the eight houses of the Lord announced in April 2019 have been dedicated and are operating, with the three other temples under construction.

The Ashton family and the Moore family from the Moses Lake Washington Stake wander the grounds of the new Moses Lake Washington Temple after taking family photos in the late afternoon sunlight in Moses Lake, Washington, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

A view of the Deseret Peak Utah Temple. President Russell M. Nelson dedicated the Church's 200th temple in Tooele, Utah, on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

October 2019 general conference

For the second general conference held in 2019, President Nelson announced eight new temple locations — this time with the Oct. 5 Saturday evening women’s session of general conference being the setting. The eight new temples made for 35 total temples that he had announced up to then.

As of Sept. 29, 2025, five houses of the Lord have been dedicated and are operating, with the remaining three in various stages of construction.

Attendees walk into the Bentonville Arkansas Temple for its first dedicatory session in Bentonville, Arkansas, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Taylor Nelson and Nik Kizerian have their photo taken before the morning dedicatory session of the Orem Utah Temple in Orem, Utah, on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints stands in the entrance of the Syracuse Utah Temple in Syracuse, Utah, on Sunday, June 8, 2025, prior to the temple's dedication. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

April 2020 general conference

For the third time in as many general conferences, President Nelson announced eight new temple locations, with the April 5, 2020, announcement returning to the Sunday afternoon closing session. Those eight increased President Nelson’s total of announced temples to 43.

As of Sept. 29, 2025, three houses of the Lord have been dedicated and are operating, with a fourth scheduled for dedication. Two are under construction, and the other two are in planning.

Attendees enter the Tallahassee Florida Temple dedication in Tallahassee, Florida, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Members of the Church arrive for the dedication of the Pittsburgh Pennsylvania Temple in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania, on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Construction continues on the Lindon Utah Temple in Lindon, Utah, on Tuesday, March 18, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

October 2020 general conference

In his sixth general conference since becoming President of the Church, President Nelson announced six new temple locations on Oct. 4, 2020, in the final session of that general conference, bringing the total of temples he had announced to 49.

As of Sept. 29, 2025, five of the six houses of the Lord are under construction, with the sixth having a site location announced.

Shovels stand ready to be used at the Tarawa Kiribati Temple groundbreaking services on Nov. 2, 2024, in Tarawa, Kiribati. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Rogelia Morán, a longtime member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from Chimaltenango, Guatemala, speaks at the groundbreaking services of the MIraflores Guatemala City Guatemala Temple on Dec. 3, 2022, in Guatemala City, Guatemala. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Latter-day Saints depart the Helena Montana Temple between dedication sessions on Sunday, June 18, 2023, in Helena, Montana. | Colter Peterson, for the Deseret News

April 2021 general conference

The most new temple locations announced by the Church at one time — 20 — came from President Nelson on April 4, 2021, at the concluding session of general conference. He had now announced 69 new temples as President of the Church.

As of Sept. 29, 2025, three of the 20 houses of the Lord have been dedicated, two are scheduled for dedication, nine are under construction, and two are scheduled for groundbreakings. Two others have their sites and renderings released, with one just with sites and the last one still in planning and development.

Church members arrive for the Casper Wyoming Temple dedication on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The Smithfield Utah Temple on Thursday, March 13, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Elder Juan A. Uceda, General Authority Seventy, is joined by his wife, Maria, and other invited guests in ceremonially turning the dirt at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Belo Horizonte Brazil Temple in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, on Saturday, June 17, 2023. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

An exterior rendering of the Brussels Belgium Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Construction workers work on the Ephraim Utah Temple in Ephraim, Utah, on Monday, March 24, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

May 2021

President Nelson has announced only one new temple location outside of a general conference session, and that came on May 1, 2021, as he spoke about restoration efforts for the historic Manti Utah Temple and announced a new temple for nearby Ephraim, Utah. The announcement made for 70 temples announced by the President of the Church since the January 2018 start of his tenure.

President Russell M. Nelson speaks prior to giving the dedicatory prayer at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Heber Valley Utah Temple on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

October 2021 general conference

New temple announcements returned to general conference, with President Nelson’s Oct. 2, 2021, announcement of 13 temples coming in the Sunday afternoon session of general conference. The announcement increased the total temples announced by President Nelson to 83.

As of Sept. 29, 2025, eight of the 13 temples are under construction, one has its site location and exterior rendering released, three have their site locations identified, and the remaining one is in planning and design.

With Heart Mountain as a backdrop, Elder Kevin R. Duncan, a General Authority Seventy and executive director of the Temple Department of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, speaks during the Cody Wyoming Temple groundbreaking ceremony on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

An artist's rendering of the Tacloban City Philippines Temple was displayed at the groundbreaking ceremony event on Jan. 18, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Denelson Silva — a General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the Africa South Area presidency, sixth from right — stands with dignitaries and Latter-day Saints to break ground for the Antananarivo Madagascar Temple in Antananarivo, Madagascar, on Saturday, March 15, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Scott D. Whiting — a General Authority Seventy and president of the Europe North Area — presided over the groundbreaking of the Birmingham England Temple on Saturday, March 22, 2025. He was joined by other Church leaders from 13 stakes in the Birmingham temple district, as well as President Adam West and Sister Heather West, the leaders of the England Birmingham Mission. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

April 2022 general conference

President Nelson reached 100 total temples he had announced with the 17 locations he released April 3 in the Sunday afternoon concluding session of general conference.

As of Sept. 29, 2025, 11 of the 17 houses of the Lord are under construction, four have site locations and renderings released, and two have sites identified.

Asher Lyman, left, and other Primary children participate in the groundbreaking ceremony for the Montpelier Idaho Temple on Saturday, June 17, 2023. | Eli Lucero, Herald Journal

The future site of the Mexico City Benemérito Mexico Temple, on the grounds of the the Mexico Missionary Training Center in Mexico City, as photographed on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Elder Vaiangina Sikahema, General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the North America Northeast Area presidency, is joined by his wife, Sister Keala Sikahema, and local youth in breaking ground for the Cleveland Ohio Temple on June 1, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Father and daughter turn shovels of dirt at the Modesto California Temple groundbreaking in Modesto, California, on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The tickets and event program for the groundbreaking of the Grand Rapids Michigan Temple, which was held on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

October 2022 general conference

In the conference’s final session on Oct. 2, President Nelson announced 18 new temple locations, including four for the metro Mexico City area. The 18 new temples increased the total he had announced to that date to 118.

As of Sept. 29, 2025, three of the 18 houses of the Lord are under construction, with eight more having both an identified site and published exterior rendering, one having a site only, and the other six still in initial planning and design.

Members and friends of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints join Elder Michael A. Dunn — a General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the Church’s United States Southwest Area presidency, sixth from left — at the groundbreaking of the Lone Mountain Nevada Temple on Sept. 25, 2025, in northwestern Las Vegas, Nevada. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A choir of local Church members sings at the groundbreaking for the Londrina Brazil Temple on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Londrina, Brazil. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A speaker during the groundbreaking ceremony of the Ribeirão Preto Brazil Temple on Saturday, June 22, 2024, in Ribeirão Preto, Brazil.

A graphic shows the temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in and around the extended metropolitan area of Mexico City, Mexico. | Church News graphic

Elder Randall K. Bennett, General Authority Seventy and president of the North America Central Area, presides at the Lethbridge Alberta Temple groundbreaking ceremony on Saturday, April 26, 2025, in Lethbridge, Alberta. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

April 2023 general conference

In the closing moments of the Sunday afternoon session of April 2023 general conference on April 2, President Nelson announced the locations of 15 new temples. That put the total number of temples announced by President Nelson in five years at 133.

As of Sept. 29, 2025, three of the 15 temples are under construction, six additional houses of the Lord have identified sites and published renderings, four have only their site locations, and the other two are still in initial planning and design.

Site location map of the Jakarta Indonesia Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A rendering of the Natal Brazil Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Exterior rendering of the San Jose California Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Robert M. Daines, second counselor in the United States Northeast Area presidency, 10th from left; his wife, Sister Ruth Daines, 11th from left; and local Church and community members break ground for the Winchester Virginia Temple. The groundbreaking ceremony took place on Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025, in Winchester, Virginia. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The site location map of the Savaiʻi Samoa Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

October 2023 general conference

At the conclusion of the Sunday afternoon session of October 2023 general conference, President Nelson announced the locations of 20 new temples, the second time he had announced a Church-high one-time total of 20 locations. That put the total number of temples announced by President Nelson in five and a half years at 153.

As of Sept. 29, 2025, two of the 20 temples are under construction, four have an identified site and published rendering, three have only their site locations, and the remaining 11 are still in initial planning and design.

Exterior rendering of the João Pessoa Brazi Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A depiction of the Savior, an exterior rendering of the Fairbanks Alaska Temple and ceremonial shovels at the groundbreaking of the Fairbanks temple on Sept. 27, 2025, in Fairbanks, Alaska. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Ceremonial golden shovels used at the groundbreaking of the Vancouver Washington Temple on Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, in Camas, Washington. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The future site of the Lehi Utah Temple is pictured in Lehi, Utah, on Tuesday, March 18, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

April 2024 general conference

President Nelson announced 15 locations for new temples at the conclusion of the Sunday afternoon session of April 2024 general conference. That put the total number of temples announced by President Nelson in five and a half years at 168.

As of Sept. 29, 2025, five of the 15 houses of the Lord have site locations and exterior renderings released, with one other having its site identified. The remaining nine are in planning.

The site location map for the Florianópolis Brazil Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The exterior rendering of the Des Moines Iowa Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The exterior rendering of the Cincinnati Ohio Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The site of the future West Jordan Utah Temple is pictured in West Jordan, Utah, on Thursday, March 20, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

October 2024 general conference

President Nelson announced 17 locations for new temples at the conclusion of the Sunday afternoon session of the October 2024 general conference. That put the total number of temples announced by President Nelson since 2018 at 185.

As of Sept. 29, 2025, one of the 17 temples has a site location, with the remaining 16 in planning and design.

Site location map for the Huntsville Alabama Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

April 2025 general conference

Most recently, President Nelson announced 15 locations for new temples at the conclusion of the Sunday afternoon session of the April 2025 general conference, resulting in the total number of temples announced by President Nelson in seven years at 200.

As of Sept. 29, 2025, all 15 are in planning and design.