Rendering released for Indonesia’s first house of the Lord

Indonesia’s largest city, also its capital, will be the setting of the country’s first house of the Lord for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

That structure, the future Jakarta Indonesia Temple, now has an exterior rendering.

Site plans call for a three-story temple of nearly 50,000 square feet. This edifice will be built on a nearly 1.5 acres site at Synthesis Square, Jalan Gatot, Subroto No. 177a, Tebet District, City of South Jakarta, Special Capital Region of Jakarta.

The Jakarta temple’s rendering was first released in a Dec. 8 news release on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

Latter-day Saints in Jakarta are currently assigned to the Bangkok Thailand Temple, approximately 1,400 miles away. Before the Bangkok temple’s 2023 dedication, the closest house of the Lord to Jakarta was the Cebu City Philippines Temple, about 1,600 miles away.

Once built, this temple will stand on the northwest coast of Java, the most populous island in the world.

Site location map of the Jakarta Indonesia Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

About the Church in Indonesia

In the April 2023 general conference, President Russell M. Nelson announced a house of the Lord for Jakarta, Indonesia. It was one of 15 temple sites identified on April 2, 2023, including two more for Asia: Tuguegarao City, Philippines; and Iloilo, Philippines.

The restored gospel of Jesus Christ has been in Indonesia for nearly 56 years. Today, the country has about 25 congregations and almost 8,000 Latter-day Saints, as well as one mission.

The year 1970 marked several firsts in Indonesia — its first missionaries arrived in January, its first congregation was organized in February and the first converts were baptized in March. Indonesia would also officially recognize the Church in August of that year.

Within the decade, in 1975, the country’s first mission was established in Jakarta. And just two years later, in 1977, the Book of Mormon was published in Indonesian.

A country of more than 17,000 islands, the Republic of Indonesia lies in Southeast Asia and Oceania, between the Indian and Pacific oceans.