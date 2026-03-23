New site announced for Charlotte North Carolina Temple

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

An updated site map for the Charlotte North Carolina Temple.

An updated site location for the Charlotte North Carolina Temple has been announced by the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Now, the temple grounds will be located on a 7.7-acre plot at 5926 Mathews-Mint Hill Road, Mint Hill, Mecklenburg County, North Carolina. According to site plans, the temple will be a single-story structure of approximately 30,700 square feet.

The previously announced location planned the temple for Weddington, a suburb about 15 miles southwest of Mint Hill.

This new location — and a corresponding site map — were first published March 23 on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

On April 2, 2023, then-Church President Russell M. Nelson announced this house of the Lord for Charlotte.

It was one of 15 temple locations he identified in the April 2023 general conference, alongside two other cities on the United States’ East Coast: Winchester, Virginia, and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

North Carolina currently has one other temple, the Raleigh North Carolina Temple, which was dedicated in 1999 by then-Church President Gordon B. Hinckley. Two decades later, it was rededicated by President M. Russell Ballard, then the acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

In 1838, the first missionary arrived in North Carolina — Jedediah Grant, the father of future Church President Heber J. Grant.

Jedediah Grant organized more than 200 Latter-day Saints into seven congregations over the next seven years. In 1973, the Church’s membership was more than 16,000.

The state now has nearly 98,000 Latter-day Saints in approximately 190 wards and branches.