Groundbreaking date set for Alabama’s second house of the Lord

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

An exterior rendering of the Huntsville Alabama Temple.

An Aug. 15 groundbreaking date has been set for the Huntsville Alabama Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Elder John D. Amos, a General Authority Seventy who will then be a member of the United States Southeast Area presidency, will preside at the Saturday event.

Information about the upcoming groundbreaking, released by the First Presidency, was first published June 8 on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

This house of the Lord for Huntsville — the most populous city in the state — will be the second temple in Alabama.

Its groundbreaking will happen the day before the dedications of the Cleveland Ohio Temple and Belo Horizonte Brazil Temple.

Site location map for the Huntsville Alabama Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

About the Huntsville temple and the Church in Alabama

Planned as a single-story structure of approximately 30,000 square feet, the Huntsville temple will be built on a site of about 21 acres at the southeast corner of Gillespie and Browns Ferry roads in Madison, Alabama, about 11 miles west of Huntsville.

On Oct. 6, 2024, then-Church President Russell M. Nelson announced this house of the Lord for Huntsville, Alabama. It was one of 17 new temple locations he identified in that conference.

Alabama currently has one other house of the Lord, the Birmingham Alabama Temple. It was dedicated in September 2000 by then-Church President Gordon B. Hinckley.

In 1844, Church membership in Alabama grew to about 190 Latter-day Saints. Many early converts eventually left the area to join the main body of Church membership in the Utah Territory.

By 1930, approximately 2,500 members of the Church lived in Alabama, and the first stake in the state was organized in Huntsville in 1968.

More than 40,000 Latter-day Saints live in Alabama, meeting in around 75 wards and branches.