Colorado Springs Colorado Temple groundbreaking date set

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

An exterior rendering of the Colorado Springs Colorado Temple.

A Sept. 12 groundbreaking date has been set for the Colorado Springs Colorado Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Elder Karl D. Hirst — a General Authority Seventy and member of the United States Central Area presidency — will preside over the ceremony.

Information about the groundbreaking, announced by the First Presidency, was first published in a July 27 news release on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

As previously announced, the Colorado Springs temple is planned as a single-story building of approximately 45,000 square feet.

The sacred edifice will be built on an 18.6-acre site on the south corner of Flying Horse Club Drive and Barossa Valley Road in north Colorado Springs, Colorado. A meetinghouse and accompanying utility building will also share the grounds.

On Oct. 1, 2023, then-Church President Russell M. Nelson announced this house of the Lord for Colorado Springs, the state’s second-largest city. It was one of 20 temple sites he announced in the October 2023 general conference.

A site location map for the Colorado Springs Colorado Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church in Colorado

On Sept. 11, 1960 — 66 years and one day before the upcoming groundbreaking — the Colorado Springs Colorado Stake was created.

Colorado is home to three operating temples: the Denver Colorado Temple (dedicated in 1986), Fort Collins Colorado Temple (in 2016) and Grand Junction Colorado Temple (in 2025).

After the Colorado Springs temple is built and dedicated, it will become the state’s fourth.

Colorado’s first stake, the San Luis Stake, was established in 1883. The state’s first mission, the Colorado Mission, was formed just over a decade later, in 1896.

In 1911, the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square performed in Colorado. In the early 1980s, the first released-time seminary program east of the Rocky Mountains was established in Colorado Springs.

Colorado now has nearly 150,000 Latter-day Saints in 315 wards and branches.